Rimfire Pacific Mining NL : New Gold Inc. Completes Strategic Withdrawal from Australia

Company Announcement Oﬃce Australian Securies Exchange
25th February 2018
ASX Release
New Gold Inc. Completes Strategic Withdrawal from Australia
Rimfire Pacific Mining NL
ABN 59 006 911 744
Corporate Details:
ASX Code: RIM
Issued capital:
943,477,555 Ordinary Shares 2,300,000 Unlisted Options
Cash Status (31-12-2017): $1.981m
Mineral Focus:
Gold, Silver, Copper, Cobalt, Platinum
Established Resource: Sorpresa 125k oz Au, 7.9m oz Ag (inferred and indicated)
Directors: Non-Executive Chairman: Ian McCubbing Managing Director & CEO: John Kaminsky Non-Executive Directors:
Ramona Enconniere Andrew Greville
Company Secretary:
Melanie Leydin
Contact Details:
Suite 411, 530 Little Collins St Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia
T: +61 (0)3 9620 5866 F: +61 (0)3 9620 5822
E: [email protected] W: www.rimfire.com.au
Announces its withdrawal from Fiﬁeld Project Earn-In
Rimﬁre Paciﬁc Mining NL (ASX code "RIM" or the "Company") advises it has been noﬁed during the weekend by New Gold Inc. (TSX/NYSE code: NGD) of its intenon to not proceed with the next stage (Year 2) of the Fiﬁeld Earn-In Agreement, eﬀecve immediately.
New Gold Inc. spent more than $2M in the Fiﬁeld project area during the 12 month period to 31st December 2017. By withdrawing at this stage of the earn-in, this leaves Rimﬁre with 100% retained interest in the enre Fiﬁeld project area, and therefore no project diluon.
The withdrawal from the Rimﬁre Earn-in Agreement follows the earlier divestment decision by New Gold Inc. on 21 November 2017 to sell (to Aurelia Metals) its only other project area in Australia, The Peak Mines, Cobar NSW.
Mark Petersen, VP Exploraon, New Gold Inc. stated:
"As a result of a recent change in New Gold's strategic direcon, the company has determined that it will not be connuing with its opon to earn an interest in the Fiﬁeld property."
John Kaminsky, CEO, Rimﬁre commented:
"We have valued the contribuon made by the New Gold Inc. Team in the $2M spend during 2017, with excellent progress on the Fiﬁeld project achieved. At the same me we are sympathec to New Gold Inc.'s decision to withdraw from Australia, given their changed strategic direcon.
"A strong foundaon for discovery growth has now been built in the Fiﬁeld project, and Rimﬁre has 100% of the beneﬁt of this work, going into 2018.
"One of the key operaonal beneﬁts of the earn-in agreement for Rimﬁre during 2017, was that Rimﬁre never lost touch with the project area, with our personnel and program ideas being used to service the New Gold Inc. interests in the Fiﬁeld Project.
"Accordingly, we will connue with the compleon of drilling programs in the Tout East and Area 2 locaons, with recommencement of this work due next week. A new mapping program is due to commence in March, and the historic review of Cobalt observaons connues within the Fiﬁeld project area.
"We expect a consistent newsﬂow reporng and addional program iniaves to follow for the key target domain areas that will be further tested in 2018, including the important Steeton and Transit Gold-Copper areas."
"The Company may also examine addional partnership opportunies for the progression of the Fiﬁeld project area, in what is now a greatly improved climate for junior companies."
Key Summary of Highlights of the Project Beneﬁts to Rimﬁre aﬅer the 2017 earn-in period
Detailed airborne geophysics survey and interpretaon for enre tenement package (669km2)
Regional Aircore and auger drilling geochemistry and lithology programs (Phase 1 and Phase 2)
Extensive prospecng, sampling and mapping idenfying new prospecve targets in structural locaons
Successful Transit gold-copper prospect RC drilling program produced the largest widths for gold intersecons seen to date in the Fiﬁeld district, and 4km east of Sorpresa
Detailed alteraon studies, looking for addional target vectors for large scale mineralising systems
Overall reﬁnement of discovery concept and targeng criteria
Expenditure by New Gold Inc. in these combined programs of $2M
100% of the Project area remains with Rimﬁre
Rimfire will continue to develop a process of review, rating and prioritization of its key target domain opportunities to progress and grow the pipeline for new discoveries.
The large number and diverse nature of the regional targets forms an important element of the Company's prospect portfolio strategy helping mitigate discovery risk by reducing dependency on any one prospect or commodity. The Fifield area is well supported with access to infrastructure and skills suitable for any potential mining scenario and this adds further validity to the pursuit of mineralisation in the district.
Shareholders should be encouraged by the mineralisation demonstrated on a large scale within the Fifield district. Rimfire believes a company making discovery opportunity exists within its tenements.
JOHN KAMINSKY
CEO and Managing Director
Figure 1: Fifield District Prospect Map - with neighbouring activity - on geology and structure background
CleanTeQ (ASX: "CLQ") Market Cap $700m
Sunrise (Syerston) Project 28.2Mt @ 419ppm Sc for 11,819 tonnes of Scandium 77Mt @ 0.73% Ni & 0.13% Co
108.3 Mt @ 0.21 g/t Pt for 0.73 Moz of Pt
Platina Resources (ASX: "PGM") - Owendale
24Mt @ 380ppm Sc for 9,100 tonnes of scandium; 31Mt @ 0.52g/t Pt, 0.15% Ni, 0.05% Co for 0.52 Moz of Pt Incl. reserve of 3990Kt @550ppm Sc, 0.09% Co, 0.13% Ni
Pluto
3
Figure 2: Some Key Targets shown on Geology, Structure Interpretations with Phase 1 & 2 Aircore (Au) at Fifield (Northern and Central Tenement Location
CleanTeQ (ASX: "CLQ")
Sunrise (Syerston Deposit)
Co, Ni, Sc & Pt
Pluto
4
ABOUT RIMFIRE
Rimfire Pacific Mining is an ASX listed (code: RIM) resources exploration company that has its major focus at Fifield in central NSW, located within the Lachlan Transverse Zone (LTZ). In 2010~11 the Company made a greenfields gold and silver discovery, named "Sorpresa", announcing a JORC Compliant Inferred & Indicated Maiden resource in 2014.
The current main Sorpresa trend containing gold and silver mineralisation is approximately 1.5km in length and is at various stages of further discovery growth assessment, including the larger 7km x 2km Sorpresa corridor.
Multiple prospects involving hard rock potential for Gold, Silver, Copper and Platinum have been established within a >6km radius of the Sorpresa discovery at Fifield, which is part of the contiguous 669km2 tenement position held.
More recently, Rimfire is also examining for cobalt potential within its tenements.
Aspiration target in the wider Fifield District
The discovery aspiration for the Fifield area is an aggregate discovery outcome in excess of 4 million ounces of gold equivalent metal, being capable of supporting a mine life in excess of 10 years, and within the lower third of industry costs of production.
Location Map of Rimfire Tenements within the LTZ Corridor showing district project context
