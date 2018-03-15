Rimini Street : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
03/15/2018 | 09:17pm CET
Quarterly net revenue of $57.9 million, up 24% year over year
Full fiscal year net revenue of $212.6 million, up 33% year over
year
Full fiscal year gross profit of 61%, up from 58% in 2016
Full fiscal year operating income of $22.0 million, up 58% year
over year
1,566 active clients at fiscal year-end, up 28% year over year
Rimini
Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software
products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for
Oracle and SAP software products, today announced results for its fourth
quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.
“The fourth quarter was another record quarter for revenue and the 48th
consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Rimini Street,” stated Seth
A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder and CEO. “We continue to see a
growing global demand for our enterprise software support products and
services, and our current offerings cover an addressable market of more
than $30 billion in annual IT services spend. With total annual global
market spend on software and maintenance services exceeding $160
billion, and considering additional spend on IT services adjacencies,
Rimini Street sees a substantial opportunity for continued growth in the
years ahead. As the global leader for independent support and
maintenance, we are well-positioned to continue growth through
additional sales and marketing investments, as well as expansion into
new countries, products and services.”
“Revenue in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 exceeded the
high end of our guidance range, driven by continued growing global
demand for our products and services and operational execution in sales
and service delivery,” stated Tom
Sabol, Rimini Street CFO. “In addition to our focus on revenue
growth and gross profit expansion, we are also focused on the goals of
reducing total debt, reducing our cost of capital and improving free
cash flows in a way that will allow us to invest more in growth and
eventually achieve GAAP profitability.”
Litigation Developments
On January 8, 2018, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled favorably for Rimini
Street. The Court of Appeals reversed certain awards made in Oracle’s
favor during and after the Oracle v. Rimini Street trial in 2015, and
vacated others, including all claims and judgments against Mr. Ravin and
an injunction that had already been stayed by the appellate court.
Rimini Street will seek reimbursement for up to $50.3 million of the
judgment previously paid to Oracle. Rimini Street currently believes
Oracle may refund approximately $21.0 million in the second quarter of
2018, and the Company currently expects the resolution of the remaining
amount sometime in 2018. Amounts refunded back to Rimini Street from
Oracle will be used to pay down outstanding debt under its credit
facility. After all appeals have been exhausted and after netting out
all remand and appeal costs, a portion of the proceeds received will
need to be refunded to the insurance company that paid a portion of the
litigation costs.
With respect to the litigation Rimini Street has filed against Oracle
(Rimini Street v. Oracle), the Court has allowed us to proceed with our
amended complaint against Oracle asking for declaratory judgment of
non-infringement of copyright and to proceed with our claims against
Oracle of intentional interference with contractual relationships and
violation of California and Nevada unfair business practices statutes.
The case is not currently expected to go to trial until at least 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights
Net Revenue was $57.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 24%
compared to $46.7 million for the same period last year.
Annualized Subscription Revenue was $231.6 million for the quarter, an
increase of 24% compared to $186.9 million for the same period last
year.
Active Clients as of December 31, 2017 were 1,566, an increase of 28%
compared to 1,226 Active Clients on December 31, 2016.
Gross Profit Percentage was 57.0% for the quarter compared to 59.4%
for the same period last year.
Operating Income was $4.3 million for the quarter compared to $37.9
million for the same period last year. Operating Income includes $5.2
million and $47.4 million of insurance reimbursement recoveries
related to litigation for the fourth quarter 2017 and 2016,
respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $5.6 million for the
quarter compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.3 million for the
same period last year.
Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.9 million or a
diluted net loss per share of $0.07 based on 55.0 million weighted
average shares outstanding compared to net income attributable to
common stockholders of $14.1 million or diluted earnings per share of
$0.31 based on 45.3 million weighted average shares outstanding for
the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common
stockholders for the quarter was $8.5 million compared to $15.4
million for the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a positive $6.0 million compared
to a negative $3.9 million for the same period last year.
Full Year 2017 Financial Highlights
Net Revenue was $212.6 million for the full year 2017, an increase of
33% compared to $160.2 million for the full year 2016.
Revenue Retention Rate was 93% for the trailing 12-months ended
December 31, 2017.
Gross Profit Percentage increased to 61.0% for full year 2017 compared
to 58.1% for full year 2016.
Operating Income was $22.0 million for full year 2017 compared to
$13.9 million for full year 2016; Non-GAAP Operating Income was $29.8
million for full year 2017 compared to a loss of $12.0 million for
full year 2016.
Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $53.3 million or a
diluted net loss per share of $1.65 based on 32.2 million weighted
average shares outstanding for full year 2017 compared to a net loss
attributable to common stockholders of $22.9 million or a diluted net
loss per share of $0.95 based on 24.3 million weighted average shares
outstanding for full year 2016. Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to
common stockholders was $32.9 million compared to $35.1 million for
full year 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $32.1 million for full year 2017
compared to a negative $12.0 million for full year 2016.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this
press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures
are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press
release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is
also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and
Certain Key Metrics.”
Presented at 16 CIO and IT and procurement leader events worldwide,
including Gartner’s IT Symposium in Orlando, Florida, Brazil, Japan,
Australia and Spain, and the IDC CIO Summit in Malaysia.
Full Year 2017 Achievements and Highlights
Invested in growth and expansion worldwide including the opening of
the Company’s new, expanded Latin
American headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil, and the launch of the
Company’s French subsidiary, Rimini Street SAS, and opening of its new
Paris office.
Expanded its technology platform coverage, offering support for six
new database products including IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server, and
SAP’s Sybase family of database products.
Closed a record number of support cases – more than 25,000 support
cases across 61 countries – and achieved an average client
satisfaction rating on the Company’s support delivery of 4.8 out of
5.0 (where 5.0 is rated as “excellent”).
Delivered more than 20,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates to
clients worldwide through an innovative combination of patent-pending
tax, legal and regulatory technology, a proven methodology and ISO
9001-certified development processes.
Recognized as a “Top
Workplace” by the Bay Area News Group for the fourth time.
Made the San Francisco Business Times’ “Top Software Companies in the
Greater Bay Area” list for the second consecutive year.
Partnered with 55 charities around the world through the Rimini Street
Foundation, providing financial contributions, in-kind donations and
numerous employee volunteer hours.
First Quarter 2018 Revenue Guidance
The Company is currently providing first quarter 2018 revenue guidance
to be in the range of approximately $59.0 million to $60.0 million.
Full Year 2018 Revenue Guidance
The Company is currently providing full year 2018 revenue guidance to be
in the range of approximately $250 million to $270 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the
fourth quarter and full year 2017 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00
p.m. Pacific time on March 15, 2018. A live webcast of the event will be
available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-and-past-events.
Dial in participants can access the conference call by dialing (855)
213-3942 in the U.S. and Canada and enter the code 4385768. A
replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following
the event.
Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain “non-GAAP financial measures.”
Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of
accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements,
and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance
with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles,
or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition
to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures
determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
results is included in the financial tables included in this press
release. Presented under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Certain Key Metrics” is a description and explanation of our
non-GAAP financial measures.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and
services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and
SAP software products, based on both the number of active clients
supported and recognition by industry analyst firms. The Company has
redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an
innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM,
Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up
to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their
current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of
15 years. Over 1,560 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and
other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on
Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this communication are not historical
facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor
provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as
“may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,”
“future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or
expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not
limited to, statements regarding our first quarter and annual 2018
revenue guidance, industry, future events, future opportunities and
growth initiatives, estimates of Rimini Street’s total addressable
market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based
on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and
are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of
historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may
differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not
limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street
operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial,
economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in
which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or
government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from
Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to refinance existing debt
on favorable terms; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive
product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth
profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s
management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common
stock; and those discussed in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
filed on March 15, 2018 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as updated
from time to time by Rimini Street’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q,
Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that
Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes
are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those
contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition,
forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans
or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this
communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However,
while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements
at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any
obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be
relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date
subsequent to the date of this communication.
RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per
share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,950
$
9,385
Restricted cash
18,077
18,852
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $51 and $36, respectively
63,525
55,324
Prepaid expenses and other
8,560
5,748
Total current assets
112,112
89,309
Long-term assets:
Property and equipment, net
4,255
4,559
Deferred debt issuance costs, net
3,520
3,950
Deposits and other
1,565
965
Deferred income taxes, net
719
595
Total assets
$
122,171
$
99,378
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
15,500
$
24,750
Accounts payable
10,137
8,839
Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions
18,154
18,304
Other accrued liabilities
22,920
18,346
Deferred insurance settlement
8,033
-
Liability for embedded derivatives
1,600
5,400
Deferred revenue
152,390
137,293
Total current liabilities
228,734
212,932
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
66,613
63,314
Deferred revenue
29,182
27,538
Liability for redeemable warrants
-
7,269
Other long-term liabilities
7,943
1,835
Total liabilities
332,472
312,888
Stockholders’ deficit (1):
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 100,000
shares; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
RSI convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share.
Authorized, issued and outstanding 100,486 shares in 2016;
aggregate liquidation preference of $20,551 in 2016
-
19,542
Common stock; $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding 59,314 and 24,282 shares as of December 31,
2017 and 2016, respectively
6
2
Additional paid-in capital
94,967
19,102
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(867
)
(1,046
)
Accumulated deficit
(304,407
)
(251,110
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(210,301
)
(213,510
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
122,171
$
99,378
_______________________________________
(1) Where applicable, stockholders’ deficit has been
retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio per the
merger, as well as for the related reverse recapitalization, and
the conversion of the preferred stock to common stock.
RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed
Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands,
except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net revenue
$
57,904
$
46,737
$
212,633
$
160,175
Cost of revenue
24,896
18,971
82,898
67,045
Gross profit
33,008
27,766
129,735
93,130
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
19,074
19,363
66,759
72,936
General and administrative
9,360
12,130
36,144
36,212
Litigation costs and related insurance recoveries:
Litigation settlement and pre-judgment interest
-
214
-
2,920
Professional fees and other defense costs of litigation
5,447
5,514
17,171
21,379
Insurance recoveries
(5,198
)
(47,380
)
(12,311
)
(54,248
)
Total operating expenses
28,683
(10,159
)
107,763
79,199
Operating income
4,325
37,925
21,972
13,931
Non-operating expenses:
Interest expense
(9,728
)
(8,336
)
(43,357
)
(13,356
)
Other debt financing expenses
(3,657
)
(2,093
)
(18,361
)
(6,372
)
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of embedded derivatives and
redeemable warrants, net
5,915
(1,677
)
(12,552
)
(3,822
)
Other income (expense), net
(102
)
(1,122
)
320
(1,786
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(3,247
)
24,697
(51,978
)
(11,405
)
Income tax expense
(676
)
(637
)
(1,319
)
(1,532
)
Net income (loss)
(3,923
)
24,060
(53,297
)
(12,937
)
Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of RSI Preferred
Stock
-
(10,000
)
-
(10,000
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(3,923
)
$
14,060
$
(53,297
)
$
(22,937
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.07
)
$
0.58
$
(1.65
)
$
(0.95
)
Diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
0.31
$
(1.65
)
$
(0.95
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1):
Basic
55,021
24,273
32,229
24,262
Diluted
55,021
45,258
32,229
24,262
___________________________________
(1) Shares have been retroactively restated to reflect
the exchange ratio per the merger, as well as for the related
reverse recapitalization, and the
conversion of the preferred stock to common stock.
RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP
Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) reconciliation:
Operating income
$
4,325
$
37,925
$
21,972
$
13,931
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Litigation costs, net of related insurance adjustments
249
(41,652
)
4,860
(29,949
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,047
468
2,963
2,297
Write-off of deferred financing costs
-
-
-
1,700
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
5,621
$
(3,259
)
$
29,795
$
(12,021
)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
reconciliation:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(3,923
)
$
14,060
$
(53,297
)
$
(22,937
)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Litigation costs, net of related insurance adjustments
249
(41,652
)
4,860
(29,949
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,047
468
2,963
2,297
Write-off of deferred financing costs
-
-
-
1,700
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of embedded derivatives and
redeemable warrants, net
(5,915
)
1,677
12,552
3,822
Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of RSI Preferred
Stock
-
10,000
-
10,000
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(8,542
)
$
(15,447
)
$
(32,922
)
$
(35,067
)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$
(3,923
)
$
24,060
$
(53,297
)
$
(12,937
)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Interest expense
9,728
8,336
43,357
13,356
Income tax expense
676
637
1,319
1,532
Depreciation and amortization expense
496
487
1,973
1,783
EBITDA
6,977
33,520
(6,648
)
3,734
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Litigation costs, net of related insurance adjustments
249
(41,652
)
4,860
(29,949
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,047
468
2,963
2,297
Write-off of deferred financing costs
-
-
-
1,700
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of embedded derivatives and
redeemable warrants, net
(5,915
)
1,677
12,552
3,822
Other debt financing expenses
3,657
2,093
18,361
6,372
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,015
$
(3,894
)
$
32,088
$
(12,024
)
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics
To provide investors and others with additional information regarding
Rimini Street’s results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP
financial measures and certain key metrics. We have described below
Active Clients, Annualized Subscription Revenue and Revenue Retention
Rate, each of which is a key operational metric for our business. In
addition, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures:
non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and
adjusted EBITDA. Rimini Street has provided in the tables above a
reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings
release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Due to a
valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, there were no tax
effects associated with any of our non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP
financial measures are also described below.
The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide
supplemental information that management believes may prove useful to
investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same
way management does. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures
because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance
across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our
results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that
we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
Specifically, management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of
operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to
allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide
consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to
facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies,
many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement
their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors
concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware however,
that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Active Client is a distinct entity that purchases our services to
support a specific product, including a company, an educational or
government institution, or a business unit of a company. For example, we
count as two separate active clients when support for two different
products is being provided to the same entity. We believe that our
ability to expand our active clients is an indicator of the growth of
our business, the success of our sales and marketing activities, and the
value that our services bring to our clients.
Annualized Subscription Revenue is the amount of subscription
revenue recognized during a quarter and multiplied by four. This gives
us an indication of the revenue that can be earned in the following
12-month period from our existing client base assuming no cancellations
or price changes occur during that period. Subscription revenue excludes
any non-recurring revenue, which has been insignificant to date.
Revenue Retention Rate is the actual subscription revenue
(dollar-based) recognized over a 12-month period from customers that
were clients on the day prior to the start of such 12-month period,
divided by our Annualized Subscription Revenue as of the day prior to
the start of the 12-month period.
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) is operating income adjusted to
exclude: litigation costs, net of related insurance adjustments,
stock-based compensation expense, and write-off of deferred financing
costs. The exclusions are discussed in further detail below.
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders is net
income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude:
litigation costs, net of related insurance adjustments, stock-based
compensation expense, write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss)
on change in fair value of embedded derivatives and redeemable warrants,
net and deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of RSI
Preferred Stock.
Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its
non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable, for the periods presented:
Litigation Costs, Net of Related Insurance Adjustments:
Litigation costs and the associated insurance recoveries and adjustments
to the deferred settlement liability relate to outside costs on the
litigation activities. These costs reflect the ongoing litigation we are
involved with, and do not relate to the day-to-day operations or our
core business of serving our clients.
Stock-Based Compensation Expense: The Company’s compensation
strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and
retain employees. This strategy is principally aimed at aligning the
employee interests with those of our stockholders and to achieve
long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward
operational performance for any particular period. As a result,
stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally
unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular
period.
Write-off of Deferred Financing Costs: The write-off of deferred
financing costs relates to certain costs that were expensed in 2016
because we determined that the arrangements related to these costs would
not result in future financings when we completed our credit facility in
June 2016. As such, these write-offs are not related to how we manage
our business and operational decisions on an ongoing basis.
Gain (Loss) on Change in Fair Value of Embedded Derivatives and
Redeemable Warrants, Net: Our credit facility includes features that
were determined to be embedded derivatives requiring bifurcation and
accounting as separate financial instruments. We have determined to
exclude the gains and losses on embedded derivatives and redeemable
warrants related to the change in fair value of these instruments given
the financial nature of this fair value requirement. We are not able to
manage these amounts as part of our business operations nor are the
costs core to servicing our clients and have excluded them.
Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of RSI Preferred
Stock: Deemed dividends reflecting the beneficial conversion feature
are treated as an increase in additional paid-in capital with a
corresponding reduction in additional paid-in capital. A beneficial
conversion feature is a non-detachable conversion feature that is “in
the money” at the commitment date, which requires recognition of a
deemed dividend. We are not able to manage these amounts as part of our
business operations nor are the costs core to servicing our clients and
have excluded them.
EBITDA is net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: interest
expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude: litigation costs,
net of related insurance adjustments, stock-based compensation expense,
write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss) on change in fair
value of embedded derivatives and redeemable warrants, net, and other
debt financing expenses, as discussed above.