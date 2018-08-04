Log in
RING ENERGY INC
Ring Energy, Inc. : Schedules Conference Call on Its 2018 Second Quarter and Six Month Financial and Operating Results

08/04/2018

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss the 2018 second quarter and six month financial and operating results. Ring expects to issue a press release summarizing these results after the close of market on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

To participate, dial 877-709-8150 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the Ring Energy conference call. International callers may also participate by dialing 201-689-8354. A telephone replay will also be available for one week beginning two hours after the completion of the live call, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers, and entering the conference ID 13682437 when prompted. The results will also be available via live and a 3 month archived webcast at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130927.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas.
www.ringenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 133 M
EBIT 2018 48,9 M
Net income 2018 32,4 M
Debt 2018 13,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
EV / Sales 2018 5,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 736 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly W. Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Fowler President & Director
Lloyd Timothy Rochford Chairman
Daniel D. Wilson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William Randall Broaddrick Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
