News Summary

RingCentral Inc : RingCentral, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / RingCentral, Inc. Class A (NYSE: RNG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8B79AE7547E5B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 643 M
EBIT 2018 53,0 M
Net income 2018 -26,1 M
Finance 2018 206 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,41x
EV / Sales 2019 7,60x
Capitalization 6 262 M
Chart RINGCENTRAL INC
Duration : Period :
RingCentral Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGCENTRAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 86,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Sipes Chief Operating Officer
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
R. Neil Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGCENTRAL INC64.36%6 018
ORACLE CORPORATION2.52%192 967
SAP6.76%141 750
INTUIT30.02%52 639
SERVICENOW INC38.72%31 438
HEXAGON30.10%20 693
