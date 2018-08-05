DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.08.2018 / 12:33

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Innere Wiener Str. 9

81667 Munich

Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Marcel Ernzer,

Date of birth: 22 March 1955

4. Names of shareholder(s)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Jul 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 4.74 % 0 % 4.74 % 27684800 Previous notification n/a % 0 % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006001902 1312303 % 4.74 % Total 1312303 4.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) Marcel Ernzer % % % FAS S.A. % % % Wallberg Invest S.A. 4.74 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

