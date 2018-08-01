Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rio Tinto Approves $146 Million Funding for Planned Iron Ore Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:18am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said it will spend US$146 million on initial work for its planned Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia ahead of a final decision on the project later this year.

The mining company said the cash would be used for detailed engineering work, development of a rail construction camp and the first stage of a workers' camp for the mine.

Construction on the project, if approved by directors, will start in 2019. The mine would be operational in 2021.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.05% 2054 End-of-day quote.-8.95%
LME COPPER CASH -1.06% 6185 End-of-day quote.-13.87%
LME ZINC CASH -1.07% 2590 End-of-day quote.-23.30%
RIO TINTO 1.13% 4196.5 Delayed Quote.5.26%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.93% 81.2 End-of-day quote.6.12%
SILVER 0.06% 15.521 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
02:18aRio Tinto Approves $146 Million Funding for Planned Iron Ore Mine
DJ
07/27BP pays $10.5 billion for BHP shale assets to beef up U.S. business
RE
07/26Canada's Lundin Mining launches hostile C$1.4 billion bid for Nevsun
RE
07/26RIO TINTO : to offer independently certified responsibly produced aluminium
PU
07/25TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Vale and Rio Tinto
AC
07/24RIO TINTO : and Government of Quebec strengthen historic partnership
PU
07/23RIO TINTO : Notices
CO
07/20RIO TINTO : Notices
CO
07/19Rio Tinto PLC Statement re Oyu Tolgoi EPC Tender
DJ
07/19RIO TINTO : Statement re Oyu Tolgoi EPC Tender
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Copper Tanks - What Next? 
07/2532 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July 
07/24Copper, base metals jump on new China stimulus plan 
07/23Entree Resources-Great Long Investment But Can It Be Promising In The Short T.. 
07/22THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Adding A French Storage And Energy Distribution Special.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 075 M
EBIT 2018 13 114 M
Net income 2018 8 013 M
Debt 2018 3 092 M
Yield 2018 5,67%
P/E ratio 2018 10,52
P/E ratio 2019 12,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 96 269 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Christopher J. Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO5.26%96 269
BHP BILLITON PLC13.17%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN8.29%31 069
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-10.92%24 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.