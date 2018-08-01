Rio Tinto Approves $146 Million Funding for Planned Iron Ore Mine

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said it will spend US$146 million on initial work for its planned Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia ahead of a final decision on the project later this year.

The mining company said the cash would be used for detailed engineering work, development of a rail construction camp and the first stage of a workers' camp for the mine.

Construction on the project, if approved by directors, will start in 2019. The mine would be operational in 2021.

