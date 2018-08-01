Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/01 09:00:53 am
4128.5 GBp   -1.62%
08:48aRIO TINTO : Half year results 2018 - presentation slides
PU
08:43aRIO TINTO : 2018 half year results
PU
08:43aRIO TINTO : Half year results 2018 - media release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rio Tinto : Half year results 2018 - media release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:43am CEST

Interim Results 2018

Rio Tinto announces $7.2 billion of returns to shareholders comprising $3.2 billion from operations and $4.0 billion from asset disposals

1 August 2018

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said"We have reported another strong set of results withunderlying EBITDA of $9.2 billion and operating cash flow of $5.2 billion. In a favourable market environment, our Tier 1 assets and strong operational capability have achieved a 43 per cent EBITDA margin. Inflationary pressures are being experienced across the industry, but we have been able to offset these through our mine-to-market productivity programme.

"As a result, we continue to deliver superior shareholder returns with a record interim dividend of$2.2 billion and a $1.0 billion top-up to our existing share buy-back programme. In addition, in 2018 we have announced $5.0 billion of divestments. The board has today approved that these disposal proceeds, net of tax, will be returned to our shareholders, with the precise timing and form to be determined.

"We will continue to invest in Tier 1 growth, further strengthen our portfolio and maintain a strong balance sheet in order to deliver superior returns to shareholders in the short, medium and long term."

First half 2018 highlights

  • -Interim ordinary dividend announced today of $2.2 billion, equivalent to 127 US cents per share, represents 50 per cent of underlying earnings.

  • -Additional share buy-back of $1.0 billion in Rio Tinto plc shares announced today, to be completed by the end of February 2019.

  • -Underlying EBITDA1of $9.2 billion and margin2of 43 per cent.

  • -Generated operating cash flow of $5.2 billion, net of a $1.2 billion payment to the Australian Tax Office pertaining to 2017 profits.

  • -Increase in capital expenditure to $2.4 billion, with $1.4 billion of investment in growth including the

    AutoHaulTM, Amrun and Oyu Tolgoi projects.

  • -Delivered underlying1and net earnings of $4.4 billion and free cash flow3of $2.9 billion.

  • -Ongoing reshaping of the portfolio with binding agreements for $5.0 billion (pre-tax) of divestments announced in 2018 first half. The post-tax proceeds of $4.0 billion will be returned to shareholders.

  • -In addition, on 12 July 2018, the Group announced the signing of a non-binding Heads of Agreement to sell its interest in Grasberg for $3.5 billion.

Six months to 30 June

2018

2017

Change

Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions)

5,228

6,306

-17%

Capital expenditure4(US$ millions)

2,363

1,758

+34%

Free cash flow3(US$ millions)

2,883

4,627

-38%

Underlying EBITDA1(US$ millions)

9,198

9,042

+2%

Underlying earnings1(US$ millions)

4,416

3,941

+12%

Net earnings (US$ millions)

4,380

3,305

+33%

Underlying earnings1per share (US cents)

253.6

219.4

+16%

Basic earnings per share (US cents)

251.6

184.0

+37%

Ordinary dividend per share (US cents)

127.0

110.0

+15%

At 30 June

At 31 Dec

Change

2018

2017

Net debt5(US$ millions)

5,229

3,845

+36%

Net gearing ratio6, 7

10%

7%

The financial results are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are unaudited. Footnotes are set out on page 3.

Revenues and earnings

  • -Consolidated sales revenue of $19.9 billion, $0.6 billion higher than 2017 first half, with increased volumes of iron ore, bauxite and copper and higher prices for aluminium and copper, offsetting the impact of lower iron ore prices and the divestment of Coal & Allied.

  • -Underlying EBITDA of $9.2 billion was two per cent higher than 2017 first half.

  • -Effective tax rate on underlying earnings of 28 per cent, in line with 2017 full year.

  • -Net earnings of $4.4 billion were in line with underlying earnings. See table on page 5.

Cash flow and balance sheet

First half 2018

First half 2017

US$m

US$m

Net cash generated from operating activities

5,228

6,306

Capital expenditure4

(2,363)

(1,758)

Sales of property, plant and equipment

18

79

Free cash flow3

2,883

4,627

Disposals

402

135

Dividends paid to equity shareholders

(3,177)

(2,248)

Share buy-back

(1,501)

(252)

Other

9

(246)

(Increase) / reduction in net debt

(1,384)

2,016

  • -Capital expenditure4of $2.4 billion, of which $1.0 billion was sustaining capex.

  • -Delivered $0.3 billion of additional free cash flow from the mine-to-market productivity8programme, bringing the cumulative total since 2017 to $0.7 billion, as part of the $5.0 billion cumulative target from 2017 to 2021.

  • -Paid the 2017 final dividend of $3.2 billion.

  • -Ongoing share buy-back with $1.5 billion of Rio Tinto plc shares repurchased and cancelled in 2018 first half.

  • -Maintained a strong balance sheet with a $1.4 billion increase in net debt to $5.2 billion, reflecting 2018 first half operating cash flows, net of the payment of 2017 Australian taxes in June 2018, the increase in capital expenditure, the payment of the final dividend and the ongoing share buy-back.

Divestments totalling $5.0 billion (pre-tax) announced in 2018 first half, of which $4.2 billion completed to date

Rio

Expected

Expected

Tinto

proceeds (pre-

completion

interest

tax)

timing

US$m

Aluminium Dunkerque, France to Liberty House

100%

500

Q3 2018

ISAL aluminium smelter, Iceland to Hydro

100%

345

Q3 2018

Winchester South coal development project, Queensland,

75%

2001,2

Completed

Australia to Whitehaven Coal Limited

Hail Creek coal mine and Valeria coal development

82% /

1,7002

Completed3

project, both in Queensland, Australia to Glencore

71.2%

Kestrel underground coal mine, Queensland, Australia to

80%

2,2501,2

Completed3

EMR Capital and PT Adaro Energy Tbk

Total divestments announced in 2018 first half

4,995

1In 2018 first half the Group received $150 million for Winchester South and $338 million for Kestrel. Disposal proceeds for the Winchester South coal development project are included within Net cash generated from operating activities.

  • 2Estimated total tax payable for these transactions is in the order of $1 billion, subject to year-end tax adjustments.

  • 3Completed on 1 August 2018.

-

In addition, Rio Tinto announced the signing of a non-binding Heads of Agreement to sell its interest in Grasberg to PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (Inalum) for $3.5 billion. All parties have committed to work towards agreeing and signing binding agreements before the end of 2018. Given the terms that remain to be agreed, there is no certainty that a transaction will be completed. Any final agreements will be subject to approval by the necessary government regulators and authorities.

Growth projects and development

  • -Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine development in Mongolia (approved project spend of $5.3 billion): construction of first drawbell expected in 2020, with average annual production of 560 thousand tonnes between 2025 and 20309.

  • -Amrun bauxite project in Queensland (approved project spend of $1.9 billion) remains on track, with production and shipping expected to commence in the first half of 2019, increasing bauxite exports by around 10 Mt/a.

  • -AutoHaulTMproject (automation of the Pilbara train system, approved project spend of $940 million),

    increasing the capacity of the rail system. The project received accreditation to run trains in autonomous mode from the National Rail Safety Regulator on 18 May 2018 and the first loaded autonomous train journey took place on 10 July 2018. Full implementation of the autonomous programme is expected by the end of 2018.

  • -Exploration and evaluation spend of $232 million in 2018 first half, an increase of 33 per cent on 2017 first half, driven primarily by increased activity at Resolution and supporting the next wave of growth projects.

Guidance

  • -Additional cumulative free cash flow of $5.0 billion from the start of 2017 to the end of 2021 from mine-to-market productivity improvements8, including $0.4 billion in the second half of 2018. Targeting an annual exit rate from mine-to-market productivity improvements of around $1.5 billion from 2021.

  • -Capital expenditure4expected to remain at around $5.5 billion in 2018 and around $6.0 billion in 2019.

    Capital expenditure in 2020 is revised to around $6.5 billion (previously around $6.0 billion). Each year includes approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of sustaining capex.

  • -Effective tax rate on underlying earnings of approximately 30 per cent expected in 2018.

  • -Production guidance is unchanged from the Second Quarter Operations Review.

1Underlying EBITDA, underlying earnings and underlying earnings per share are key financial performance indicators which management use internally to assess performance and are referred to as non-GAAP measures. They are presented here to provide greater understanding of the underlying business performance of the Group's operations. Net and underlying earnings relate toprofit attributable to the owners of Rio Tinto. Underlying EBITDA and earnings are defined on page 14. Underlying earnings is reconciled to net earnings on page 72.

2EBITDA margin is defined as Group underlying EBITDA divided by Product Group total revenues as per the Financial Information by Business Unit on page 12 where it is reconciled to profit on ordinary activities before finance items and taxation and consolidated sales revenue. This financial metric is used by management internally to assess performance, and therefore is considered relevant to users of the accounts.

3Free cash flow is defined as Net cash generated from operating activities less Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PP&E) plus Sales of PP&E. It is a key financial indicator which management uses internally to assess performance and is therefore considered relevant to users of the accounts.

4Capital expenditure is presented gross, before taking into account any cash inflows from disposals of property, plant and equipment.

  • 5Net debt is defined and reconciled to the balance sheet on page 44.

  • 6Net gearing ratio is defined as net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity at each period end.

  • 7These financial performance indicators are those which management use internally to assess performance, and therefore are considered relevant to users of the accounts.

8Mine-to-market productivity improvements refer to the additional free cash flow generated from post-tax operating cash cost improvements and post-tax volume gains from productivity programmes. This financial performance indicator is used by management internally to assess performance, and therefore is considered relevant to users of the accounts

9This production target was disclosed in a release to the market on 6 May 2016. All material assumptions underpinning that target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Underlying EBITDA, underlying earnings by product group

First half

First half

2018

2017

Change

Change

US$m

US$m

US$m

%

Underlying EBITDA

Iron Ore

5,656

5,607

49

+1%

Aluminium

1,831

1,666

165

+10%

Copper & Diamonds

1,360

771

589

+76%

Energy & Minerals

1,037

1,434

(397)

-28%

Other operations

(27)

-

(27)

-

Product Group Total

9,857

9,478

379

+4%

Other items

(559)

(351)

(208)

-59%

Exploration & evaluation

(100)

(85)

(15)

-18%

9,198

9,042

156

+2%

Underlying earnings

Iron Ore

3,222

3,255

(33)

-1%

Aluminium

871

759

112

+15%

Copper & Diamonds

450

(69)

519

n/a

Energy & Minerals

473

652

(179)

-27%

Other operations

(67)

(34)

(33)

-97%

Product Group Total

4,949

4,563

386

+8%

Other items

(329)

(226)

(103)

-46%

Exploration & evaluation

(86)

(76)

(10)

-13%

Net interest

(118)

(320)

202

+63%

4,416

3,941

475

+12%

Underlying EBITDA is a key financial indicator which management uses internally to assess performance. It excludes the same items that are excluded in arriving at underlying earnings. See page 12 for further detail and a reconciliation to profit on ordinary activities before finance items and tax.

Central office costs, central Growth & Innovation costs and other central items are reported in Other items. The $208 million (pre-tax) increase in Other items includes restructuring, project and other one-off costs of $68 million (pre-tax) in 2018 first half. It also reflects an increase in Information System &

Technology spend of $49 million (pre-tax) and further investment in capability to support the Group's

mine-to-market productivity programme.

Net earnings, underlying earnings and underlying EBITDA

In order to provide additional insight into the performance of its business, Rio Tinto reports underlying EBITDA and underlying earnings. The differences between underlying earnings and net earnings are set out in the following table (all numbers are after tax and exclude non-controlling interests).

First half

First half

2018

2017

US$m

US$m

Underlying earnings

4,416

3,941

Items excluded from underlying earnings

Impairment charges

(98)

(166)

Net gains / (losses) on consolidation and disposal of interests in

146

(5)

businesses

Foreign exchange and derivative gains / (losses) on US dollar net debt

388

(502)

and intragroup balances and derivatives not qualifying for hedge

accounting

Tax charge relating to expected divestments

(472)*

-

Rio Tinto Kennecott insurance claim

-

45

Other excluded items

-

(8)

Net earnings

4,380

3,305

*Capital gains tax in respect of the Australian coal disposals became chargeable upon signing of the sales agreements in 2018 first half. The associated gains on disposal and the balance of taxes payable will be recognised when the sales transactions complete, which was on 1 August 2018. The amount excluded from underlying earnings relates to gains on the disposal of Hail Creek and Kestrel; amounts relating to undeveloped properties, Winchester South and Valeria, are included within underlying earnings.

Explanation of excluded items is given on page 7. A detailed reconciliation from underlying earnings to net earnings, which includes pre-tax amounts plus additional explanatory notes, is given on pages 72 to 73. The differences between underlying EBITDA, EBITDA and net earnings are set out in the following table.

Underlying EBITDA

First half 2017 US$m 9,042

Net gains / (losses) on consolidation and disposal of interests in businesses

Gains/(losses) on embedded commodity derivatives not qualifying for hedge accounting (including exchange)

Rio Tinto Kennecott insurance claim Other excluded items

(13)

(137)

73 7

EBITDA

8,972

Depreciation & amortisation in subsidiaries excluding capitalised depreciation

Impairment charges, net of reversals

Depreciation & amortisation in equity accounting units Finance items in subsidiaries

(2,102)

(357)

(294)

Taxation in subsidiaries

(1,207)

(1,669)

Taxation and finance items in equity accounted units Less (profit) / loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(56)

18

Net earnings

3,305

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
08:48aRIO TINTO : Half year results 2018 - presentation slides
PU
08:43aRIO TINTO : 2018 half year results
PU
08:43aRIO TINTO : Half year results 2018 - media release
PU
08:33aRIO TINTO : announces $7.2 billion of returns to shareholders comprising $3.2 bi..
PU
08:14aRIO TINTO : completes sale of remaining coal assets
PU
02:18aRio Tinto Approves $146 Million Funding for Planned Iron Ore Mine
DJ
07/27BP pays $10.5 billion for BHP shale assets to beef up U.S. business
RE
07/26Canada's Lundin Mining launches hostile C$1.4 billion bid for Nevsun
RE
07/26RIO TINTO : to offer independently certified responsibly produced aluminium
PU
07/25TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Vale and Rio Tinto
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Copper Tanks - What Next? 
07/2532 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July 
07/24Copper, base metals jump on new China stimulus plan 
07/23Entree Resources-Great Long Investment But Can It Be Promising In The Short T.. 
07/22THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Adding A French Storage And Energy Distribution Special.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 067 M
EBIT 2018 13 082 M
Net income 2018 8 017 M
Debt 2018 3 063 M
Yield 2018 5,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,63
P/E ratio 2019 12,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 96 218 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Christopher J. Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO6.46%96 218
BHP BILLITON PLC0.00%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.62%127 798
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.12%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN11.83%31 069
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-10.92%24 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.