Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rio Tinto : Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Storm clouds are seen above the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia's South Gobi region

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court has upheld the seizure of $1.85 million (£1.32 million) in Swiss bank accounts, part of a corruption probe linked to a former Mongolian finance minister who helped clear the way for a disputed Rio Tinto (>> Rio Tinto) mining project, a ruling showed.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court has upheld the seizure of $1.85 million (£1.32 million) in Swiss bank accounts, part of a corruption probe linked to a former Mongolian finance minister who helped clear the way for a disputed Rio Tinto mining project, a ruling showed.

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) also confirmed it has an ongoing criminal investigation in which prosecutors contend one of the seized accounts was used to transfer $10 million to the ex-minister, Bayartsogt Sangajav.

Anti-graft authorities in Mongolia are investigating the country's 2009 investment pact with Rio Tinto, signed by Bayartsogt, that kickstarted the British-Australian company's Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in the Gobi desert.

Neither the OAG nor the heavily redacted Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling, released on Friday, identified Bayartsogt or Rio Tinto by name, but the court documents include details that clearly show both are elements of the OAG's probe.

The court documents refer to Rio Tinto's mine, now undergoing a $5.3 billion expansion, but do not accuse the company of wrongdoing on the project.

A spokesman for the Swiss OAG declined further comment on its investigation, saying it was confidential and adding those being scrutinised are presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Rio Tinto declined comment when contacted by Reuters.

"We confirm the Swiss attorney general's office is conducting a criminal proceeding due to suspicion of bribery of foreign officials and money laundering," the OAG said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Telephone calls and text messages from Reuters to Bayartsogt seeking comment were not answered or returned.

The Swiss attorney general's office launched its probe in 2016, court documents show, when prosecutors seized the bank accounts they say were linked to a transfer of 8.2 million euros (£7.18 million) to accounts controlled by Bayartsogt in September 2008, the month he became Mongolia's finance minister.

Since then, the unidentified owner of the seized accounts, with a balance of some $1.85 million, has sought unsuccessfully to have the funds unfrozen.

The account holder contended there was insufficient suspicion to make a case, that Switzerland lacks jurisdiction, that the statute of limitations had expired and that he had diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution, court documents show.

In its rejection of those claims published on Friday, the Federal Tribunal's three-judge panel wrote that evidence pointed to "concrete clues that large amounts of money of questionable origin" had flowed in transfers that were "typical of money laundering".

"It is very suspicious that the minister of a foreign country, immediately after taking a ministerial post, would be the recipient of such a large sum," the ruling said, adding the OAG's criminal probe remains in its early stages.

A spokeswoman for Mongolia’s anti-corruption authority told Reuters that it is investigating a number of cases involving Bayartsogt. She did not elaborate.

A Swiss lawyer representing the holder of the seized accounts did not reply to an email seeking comment.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal's ruling also referenced allegations that have been raised by some Mongolian politicians, accusing the government of handing too much control over big mining projects to foreign interests like Rio Tinto.

"There are indications that (Bayartsogt) as finance minister signed a contract that was disadvantageous to the Mongolian state," the Swiss ruling said.

In 2013, Bayartsogt resigned as deputy speaker of the Mongolian parliament after details emerged of his Swiss bank account in reports by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the group that has written extensively about leaks including the Panama Papers.

(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich, Barbara Lewis in London and Munkhchimeg Davaasharav in Ulaanbaatar; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Stocks treated in this article : Rio Tinto Limited, Rio Tinto
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.03% 76.64 End-of-day quote.1.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
12:46pRIO TINTO : Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mi..
RE
03/14Explainer - Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset
RE
03/13CANADA'S TRUDEAU TELLS METAL WORKERS : 'We have your backs'
RE
03/08Workers at Canada's Iron Ore Company reject two-tier retirement plan
RE
03/06RIO TINTO : calls U.S. SEC fraud charges 'plainly wrong'
RE
03/06Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April
RE
03/06Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel's expanding r..
RE
03/03'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
RE
03/03'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
RE
03/03'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/16REUTERS : Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminum IPO 
03/16Turquoise Hill's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine revenue fell 22% in 2017 
03/13Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi gets information request from Mongolian government 
03/09REUTERS : Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM share to Chinese firms 
03/07Rio Tinto accelerates driverless fleet expansion in Australia 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 957 M
EBIT 2018 12 350 M
Net income 2018 7 841 M
Debt 2018 5 232 M
Yield 2018 5,49%
P/E ratio 2018 11,37
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 93 698 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | RIO | GB0007188757 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Christopher J. Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO-5.25%94 027
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.21%115 343
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-1.39%115 343
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.07%94 027
ANGLO AMERICAN14.19%34 584
FREEPORT-MCMORAN-3.16%26 622
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.