RIO TINTO    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/01 09:02:44 am
4113.25 GBp   -1.98%
08:48aRIO TINTO : Half year results 2018 - presentation slides
08:43aRIO TINTO : 2018 half year results
08:43aRIO TINTO : Half year results 2018 - media release
Rio Tinto : announces $7.2 billion of returns to shareholders comprising $3.2 billion from operations and $4.0 billion from asset disposals

08/01/2018 | 08:33am CEST

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:32:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 067 M
EBIT 2018 13 082 M
Net income 2018 8 017 M
Debt 2018 3 063 M
Yield 2018 5,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,63
P/E ratio 2019 12,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 96 218 M
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Christopher J. Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO6.46%96 218
BHP BILLITON PLC0.00%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.62%127 798
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.12%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN11.83%31 069
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-10.92%24 012
