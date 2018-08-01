|
Rio Tinto : announces $7.2 billion of returns to shareholders comprising $3.2 billion from operations and $4.0 billion from asset disposals
08/01/2018 | 08:33am CEST
Sales 2018
40 067 M
EBIT 2018
13 082 M
Net income 2018
8 017 M
Debt 2018
3 063 M
Yield 2018
5,61%
P/E ratio 2018
10,63
P/E ratio 2019
12,30
EV / Sales 2018
2,48x
EV / Sales 2019
2,56x
Capitalization
96 218 M
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
25
|Average target price
58,5 $
|Spread / Average Target
6,3%
