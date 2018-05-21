Rio Tinto : celebrates opening of Karratha’s arts precinct

Rio Tinto celebrated the official opening of Karratha's new state-of-the-art Red Earth Arts Precinct, another step in activating the city as a major arts and cultural hub in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto contributed $2 million in funding to the precinct which will provide a creative hub for arts and culture in the region. An extensive line-up of events, screenings and performances are planned for the coming months.

Speaking at the official opening on Saturday, Rio Tinto's managing director Supply Chain Services, Ivan Vella, said 'Together with the City of Karratha, we have a shared vision to strengthen and enhance the local community and the Red Earth Arts Precinct is integral to the delivery of that vision.

'Our support for this new precinct stems from Rio Tinto's broader commitment to the development of the arts and culture in the Pilbara, and we are very proud to be a part of helping to build this world-class entertainment facility.

'I'd like to acknowledge the City of Karratha and the other funding partners for their vision, drive and creativity in bringing this space to life, helping to ensure our community experiences inspiring and entertaining events for decades to come.'

Information on programming can be found at www.redearthartsprecinct.com.au and by following the Red Earth Arts Precinct on Facebook.

Last year, Rio Tinto renewed its Community Infrastructure and Services Partnership with the City of Karratha for a further five years. The company contributed $48.6 million to the partnership in the first five years, helping to fund the Dampier and Wickham Community Hubs, the Karratha Leisureplex, the Red Earth Arts Precinct as well as town beautification projects and various events and festivals in the region.

The Red Earth Arts Precinct project is supported by the Australian Government's National Stronger Regions Fund, the State Government's Royalties for Regions program administered by the Pilbara Development Commission, Rio Tinto, the Woodside-operated North West Shelf Project, Lotterywest and the City of Karratha.