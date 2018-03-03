Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Riot Blockchain, Inc. to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on
behalf of purchasers of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT) (“Riot” or
the “Company”) securities during the period between November 13,
2017 through February 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have
until April 18, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Riot securities during the
Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that Riot’s principle executive offices were not
in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as a large,
influential shareholder, Barry C. Honig who had a previous working
relationship with Defendant O’Rouke, and that Riot never intended to
hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28,
2017 and February 1, 2018.
According to the complaint, following a February 16, 2018 CNBC
investigative report warning investors of numerous “red flags,”
including annual meetings that were postponed at the last minute,
insider selling soon after the name change, dilutive issuances on
favorable terms to large investors, SEC filings that are often Byzantine
and evidence that a major shareholder was getting out while everyone
else was getting in, the value of Riot shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Riot securities purchased on or after November 13, 2017 and held through
the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the
Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your
ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation
to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005756/en/