Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Riot Blockchain, Inc. to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

03/03/2018 | 05:27am CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of purchasers of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT) (“Riot” or the “Company”) securities during the period between November 13, 2017 through February 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 18, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Riot securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Riot’s principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as a large, influential shareholder, Barry C. Honig who had a previous working relationship with Defendant O’Rouke, and that Riot never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018.

According to the complaint, following a February 16, 2018 CNBC investigative report warning investors of numerous “red flags,” including annual meetings that were postponed at the last minute, insider selling soon after the name change, dilutive issuances on favorable terms to large investors, SEC filings that are often Byzantine and evidence that a major shareholder was getting out while everyone else was getting in, the value of Riot shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Riot securities purchased on or after November 13, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
