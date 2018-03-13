Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Riot Blockchain Inc    RIOT

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:01pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot Blockchain") (NASDAQ: RIOT) between October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot Blockchain's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig, who had a previous working relationship with CEO and Chairman John O’Rourke; (2) Riot Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Riot’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Riot Blockchain you have until April 18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
11:01pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. of a Clas..
BU
03/12RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
03/12RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities C..
AC
03/12THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Riot Blockchain..
BU
03/12COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of Riot Blockchain ..
BU
03/10RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/09RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
03/09RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds inves..
AQ
03/08RIOT BLOCKCHAIN Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses..
BU
03/08RIOT The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Inv..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12A new bitcoin sentiment tracker from Reuters is coming 
03/12Bitcoin sentiment gauge from Thomson Reuters 
03/08Coinbase gets new a VP of Finance 
03/08Japan punishes seven crypto exchanges 
03/07Cryptocurrencies fall after SEC warning 
Chart RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Duration : Period :
Riot Blockchain Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RIOT | US7672921050 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John O'Rourke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Ensey Chief Operating Officer
Rob Chang Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Kaplan Independent Director
Jason Les Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC-68.42%89
GILEAD SCIENCES12.67%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.20%44 751
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.45%12 760
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 594
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.