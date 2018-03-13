Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot Blockchain") (NASDAQ:
RIOT) between October 4, 2017 and February 15,
2018. You are hereby notified
that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United
States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more
information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot Blockchain's
principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida
in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig, who had a previous
working relationship with CEO and Chairman John O’Rourke; (2) Riot
Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled
for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result,
Defendants’ statements about Riot’s business, operations and prospects
were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at
all relevant times.
If you suffered a loss in Riot Blockchain you have until April
18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006554/en/