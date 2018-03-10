Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Riot Blockchain Inc    RIOT

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 18, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RIOT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Districts of New Jersey, Colorado and Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Riot and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-riot/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 18, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Riot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Riot’s principle executive offices were located in Florida, not Colorado, and in the same location as a significant shareholder who previously worked with Riot’s CEO John O’Rouke (ii) Riot did not intend on holding its Annual Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
04:51aRIOT BLOCKCHAIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/09RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
03/09RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds inves..
AQ
03/08RIOT BLOCKCHAIN Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses..
BU
03/08RIOT The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Inv..
BU
03/08RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities C..
AC
03/08RIOT BLOCKCHAIN : Appoints Rob Chang as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
03/08RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Cl..
AC
03/06HAEGGQUIST & ECK, LLP : Investigates Riot Blockchain, Inc. for Potential Miscond..
BU
03/05Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. of a Cla..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Coinbase gets new a VP of Finance 
03/08Japan punishes seven crypto exchanges 
03/07Cryptocurrencies fall after SEC warning 
03/07PRETENDERS AND GHOSTS : Stealth Promotion Network Exploits Financial Sites To To.. 
03/07Coinbase launches crypto index fund 
Chart RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Duration : Period :
Riot Blockchain Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RIOT | US7672921050 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John O'Rourke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Ensey Chief Operating Officer
Rob Chang Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Kaplan Independent Director
Jason Les Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC-66.30%92
GILEAD SCIENCES11.77%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.55%43 639
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-11.05%36 712
GENMAB22.50%12 753
BLUEBIRD BIO INC26.87%11 294
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.