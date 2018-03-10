RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 18, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RIOT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Districts of New Jersey, Colorado and Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Riot and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-riot/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 18, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Riot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Riot’s principle executive offices were located in Florida, not Colorado, and in the same location as a significant shareholder who previously worked with Riot’s CEO John O’Rouke (ii) Riot did not intend on holding its Annual Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

