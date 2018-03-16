Riot Blockchain Inc : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - April 18, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Riot Blockchain, Inc. (''Riot'' or the ''Company'') (NASDAQ: RIOT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Riot securities between November 13, 2017 through February 15, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/riot.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Riot's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as a large, influential shareholder, Barry C. Honig who had a previous working relationship with Defendant O'Rouke; (2) Riot never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Riot's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/riot or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Riot you have until April 18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC