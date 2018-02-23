Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Riot Blockchain, Inc.

Robbins
today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of
purchasers of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (“Riot”) (NASDAQ:RIOT) securities
during the period between November 13, 2017 and February 15, 2018 (the
“Class Period”). This action was filed in the Southern District of
Florida and is captioned Roys v. Riot Blockchain, Inc., et al.,
No. 18-cv-80225.
The complaint charges Riot, certain of its officers and one of its major
shareholders with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Since October 2017, Riot has styled itself as a blockchain technology
company. Before that time, Riot was a biotechnology company known as
Bioptix, Inc. that specialized in the development of veterinary and life
science diagnostic tools. On October 4, 2017, Bioptix announced it was
changing its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. and shifting its business
focus to investing in and operating blockchain technologies with a
particular focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made
false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse
material information regarding Riot’s business and operations.
Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that
the Company had changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in order to
generate investor enthusiasm and tie the Company to the recent rise in
the price of cryptocurrencies despite its lack of a significant
blockchain business in order to further an insider scheme that would
allow Riot’s controlling shareholder Barry Honig and his associates to
sell their Riot securities at artificially inflated prices. In addition,
according to the complaint, Honig and other investors were effectively
controlling Riot and its operations and exerting undisclosed influence
over the Company and its CEO. As a result of defendants’ false
statements and omissions during the Class Period, the prices of Riot’s
securities were artificially inflated, with its stock trading at more
than $38.00 per share.
On January 5, 2018, the Company announced that it had dismissed its
auditor. On January 9, 2018, investor news site The Motley Fool
published an article discussing the auditor’s dismissal and connecting
it to the removal of two other auditors by Riot earlier in the year,
which raised concerns about corporate governance and the legitimacy of
the Company’s business. On this news, the price of Riot shares fell
$3.58 per share, or nearly 15%, over four trading days. On February 12,
2018, Honig and certain of his associates, who had collectively owned or
controlled nearly 30% of the Company’s outstanding shares, reported that
they had reduced their share ownership to less than 5% of Riot’s
outstanding shares. Then on February 16, 2018, CNBC published an
article regarding questionable practices at Riot, revealing, among other
things, that Honig appeared to be “the man behind the . . . curtain” at
Riot, that Honig and other insiders had sold large amounts of Riot
shares at times that coincided with increases in Riot’s stock price,
that the Company’s CEO had a history of dealings with Honig and
regularly consulted with him regarding the Company’s affairs, and that
Riot had overpaid for Bitcoin mining machines from a
less-than-two-week-old entity that appeared to have numerous ties to
Company insiders. On this news, the price of Riot shares fell $5.74 per
share, or 33%, to close at $11.46 per share on February 16, 2018.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Riot
securities during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is
represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in
prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial
fraud.
