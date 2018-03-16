Log in
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT)
  Report  
The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Riot Blockchain, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018

03/16/2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) who purchased shares between October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot Blockchain's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig, who had a previous working relationship with CEO and Chairman John O’Rourke; (2) Riot Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Riot’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until April 18, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=2.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Chart RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Duration : Period :
Riot Blockchain Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RIOT | US7672921050 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John O'Rourke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Ensey Chief Operating Officer
Rob Chang Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Kaplan Independent Director
Jason Les Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC-71.30%84
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.36%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-10.16%36 288
GENMAB22.74%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC23.64%11 164
