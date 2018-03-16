The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Riot Blockchain, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)
who purchased shares between October 4, 2017
and February 15, 2018. The action, which
was filed in the United States District Court for the District of
Colorado, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.
In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period,
defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot
Blockchain's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but
rather in Florida in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig,
who had a previous working relationship with CEO and Chairman John
O’Rourke; (2) Riot Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General
Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3)
as a result, Defendants’ statements about Riot’s business, operations
and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Shareholders have until April 18, 2018 to petition the court for
lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not
require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent
class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005548/en/