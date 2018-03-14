Ritchie Bros Auctioneers : IronPlanet hosts Big Spring Auction on March 22 - 23

Two-day online auction features 1,700+ equipment items and trucks from across North America

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. sells hundreds of items every Thursday through its weekly IronPlanet online auctions, but next week's auction is a special two-day event, with 1,700+ items from 46 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces.

Equipment highlights in the March 22 – 23 auction include 95+ truck tractors, 90+ excavators, 50+ compactors, 50+ wheel loaders, 40+ dozers, 30+ dump trucks, 30+ mixer trucks, 25+ flatbed trucks, 20+ motor graders, 20+ skid steer loaders, 40+ pickup trucks, and more.

"We have a great selection of equipment—including a large quantity of late-model assets—in our Big Spring Auction next week from a variety sectors, particularly construction and transportation gear," said Jeff Jeter, President of U.S. Sales, Ritchie Bros. "We will be selling equipment for owners located across the United States, including gear from Hutton Inc. and Palda & Sons Inc. in Minnesota. We've also seen an uptick of assets from Canadian consignors for this auction, including a nice package of forestry equipment from Major's Logging Ltd., based in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Jeff Jeter added, "Items are now available for viewing at IronPlanet.com, with full inspection reports. Priority bids can be made right away and the auction will start next Thursday and Friday."

More than 80 items will be sold for Hutton Inc. in the Big Spring Auction, including plows, dozers, excavators, trailers, pickup trucks, and more.

"We're retiring after 25 years in business and came to Ritchie Bros. because they're the auction experts," said Scott Hutton of Hutton Inc. "Selling through IronPlanet is fast and efficient. We have a large selection of late-model equipment and through IronPlanet we can market our gear to the world."

Specific March 22 – 23 auction highlights:

Two 2014 John Deere 350G LC hydraulic excavators located in Minnesota, USA and Newfoundland, Canada

and Two Hitachi ZX350LC-6N hydraulic excavators located in Minnesota, USA

A 2012 Liebherr LH60C Litronic material handler located in North Carolina, USA

A 2010 Grove RT890E rough terrain crane located in Florida, USA

Two 2014 Bron 550PU drainage plows located in Minnesota, USA

A 2015 Inter-Drain 2050 HP drainage plow located in Minnesota, USA

A 2013 John Deere 753 feller buncher located in Newfoundland, Canada

A 2015 Atlas Copco FlexiROC T40 crawler-mounted rock drill located in Newfoundland, Canada

For a complete list of equipment, visit IronPlanet.com

900+ items selling tomorrow on IronPlanet.com

IronPlanet will conduct its regular Thursday weekly auction tomorrow (March 15), selling 900+ equipment items and trucks in one day. Equipment highlights include 70+ truck tractors, 50+ excavators, 20+ dozers, 20+ compactors, 20+ scissor lifts, 15+ agricultural tractors, 35+ pickup trucks, and more. Visit IronPlanet.com for a complete list of equipment.

