Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rite Aid Corporation    RAD

RITE AID CORPORATION (RAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 10:03:48 pm
1.94 USD   +2.11%
02:12aAdvisory firm ISS recommends against Rite Aid sale to Albertsons
RE
07/26RITE AID : Flu Shot Clinic
AQ
07/26RITE AID : Erwin Rite Aid store closing in August
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Advisory firm ISS recommends against Rite Aid sale to Albertsons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 02:12am CEST
Pedestrian passes a sign for a Rite Aid pharmacy in Somerville

(Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS), a shareholder advisory firm whose recommendations are followed by major mutual funds, said on Friday that Rite Aid Corp investors should vote down its $24 billion merger with Albertsons Cos.

The ISS report is a blow to grocery chain Albertsons and its majority owner, private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, which are hoping that acquiring Rite Aid, a drug retailer, will help win new business amid pressure from retail giants Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

"It does not appear that Rite Aid shareholders would receive a fair ownership interest in the combined company, a concern heightened by potential conflicts of interest during the negotiation process and apparently reflected in the company's underperformance since announcement," the ISS report said.

Rite Aid spokeswoman Ashley Flower said in a statement that the company strongly disagrees with ISS's recommendation. The deal "will significantly improve Rite Aid’s growth prospects, financial strength and ability to deliver compelling long-term value for shareholders," she said.

Representatives for Cerberus and Albertsons did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ISS peer Glass Lewis has also recommended that Rite Aid shareholders vote against the deal.

Rite Aid shareholders would get 30 percent of the combined company under the terms of the agreements with Albertsons. They are scheduled to vote on the deal on Aug. 9.

The company formed by combining Albertsons and Rite Aid will operate about 4,350 pharmacy counters and 320 clinics across 38 states and Washington, D.C., serving more than 40 million customers per week, the companies said at the time of the deal.

Most Albertsons Companies pharmacies would be rebranded as Rite Aid, and the company would continue to operate Rite Aid stand-alone pharmacies.

In early June, Highfields Capital Management, which is Rite Aid’s fourth-largest shareholder, owning 4.4 percent of Rite Aid’s outstanding shares, came out in opposition to the deal while a number of individual shareholders have also rallied against the deal's proposed form.

(Reporting by Harry Brumpton in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Harry Brumpton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.51% 1817.27 Delayed Quote.54.60%
RITE AID CORPORATION 2.11% 1.94 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
WAL-MART STORES -0.11% 88.13 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RITE AID CORPORATION
02:12aAdvisory firm ISS recommends against Rite Aid sale to Albertsons
RE
07/26RITE AID : Flu Shot Clinic
AQ
07/26RITE AID : Amazon expands Alexa’s brain with Yext business services
AQ
07/26RITE AID : Erwin Rite Aid store closing in August
AQ
07/25Initiating Free Research Reports on Rite Aid and Three Other Services Equitie..
AC
07/24RITE AID : Sends Letter to Shareholders Outlining Key Reasons Proposed Merger wi..
BU
07/19RITE AID : What's happening here? CVS moves on drive-thru, renovations
AQ
07/18RITE AID : Albertsons' Jim Donald sees ‘improving momentum’
AQ
07/18RITE AID : Thieves target Rite Aid in Dayton three times in 2 hours
AQ
07/16RITE AID CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27ISS joins Glass Lewis against Rite Aid/Albertsons deal 
07/23Rite Aid's Stock Would Rise Above $2.00 If Investors Reject Proposed Merger 
07/16Merger Arbitrage Mondays - July 16, 2018 
07/15Amazon Hastens Retail Pharma's Last Stand 
07/06Is The Walgreens Rite Aid Merger Working? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21 742 M
EBIT 2019 211 M
Net income 2019 -58,2 M
Debt 2019 2 682 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 2 016 M
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,98 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Standley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kermit R. Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Darren W. Karst Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, SEVP
Steve Rempel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph B. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-4.06%2 016
RAIA DROGASIL-16.09%6 845
PALTAC CORP20.23%3 585
GALENICA AG9.89%2 761
AIN HOLDINGS INC24.93%2 687
PETMED EXPRESS INC-20.57%751
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.