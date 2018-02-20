Rite Aid : Albertsons Companies and Rite Aid Merge to Create Food, Health, and Wellness Leader

Albertsons Companies, one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, and
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), one of the nation’s leading drugstore
chains, announced a definitive merger agreement under which privately
held Albertsons Companies will merge with publicly traded Rite Aid.
Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for every 10 shares of
Rite Aid common stock, Rite Aid shareholders will have the right to
elect to receive either (i) one share of Albertsons Companies common
stock plus approximately $1.83 in cash or (ii) 1.079 shares of
Albertsons Companies stock. Depending upon the results of cash
elections, upon closing of the merger, shareholders of Rite Aid will own
a 28.0 percent to 29.6 percent stake in the combined company, and
current Albertsons Companies shareholders will own a 70.4 percent to
72.0 percent stake in the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
Immediately following completion of the merger and assuming that all
Rite Aid shareholders elect to receive shares plus cash, Albertsons
Companies will have approximately 392.9 million shares outstanding on a
pro forma and fully diluted basis. Following the close of the
transaction and the share exchange, Albertsons Companies’ shares are
expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Albertsons Companies is backed by an investment consortium led by
Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), which also includes
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), Klaff Realty LP, Lubert-Adler
Partners LP, and Schottenstein Stores Corporation.
Current Rite Aid Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Standley will
become Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, with current
Albertsons Companies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Miller
serving as Chairman. The combined company is expected to be comprised of
leadership from both companies and will be dual headquartered in Boise,
Idaho, and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. The name of the combined company
will be determined by transaction close.
The integrated company will operate approximately 4,900 locations, 4,350
pharmacy counters, and 320 clinics across 38 states and Washington,
D.C., serving 40+ million customers per week. Most Albertsons Companies
pharmacies will be rebranded as Rite Aid, and the company will continue
to operate Rite Aid stand-alone pharmacies.
The combination will provide customers with flexible and convenient
access to a full range of food, health, and wellness offerings and will
deliver significant value to customers, employees, and shareholders by:
-
Enhancing Geographic Footprint and Creating
Local Networks in Attractive Geographies. The new company will
have an expanded footprint and be ranked first or second in 66 percent
of the top metropolitan areas in the United States and will be ranked
first or second in 70 percent of pharmacy locations2. It
will establish the leading integrated food, health, and wellness
retailer on the West Coast and will have a strong brand position in
the Northeast.
-
Leveraging Strong Pharmacy Network and Rite
Aid’s Pharmacy Benefit Management Company, EnvisionRxOptions, to Drive
Customer Growth. The combined company will be positioned to
drive incremental growth by deepening existing relationships and
expanding reach across higher-value pharmacy customers. This will be
achieved through a full suite of health and wellness capabilities,
including specialty pharmacy offerings and in-store RediClinics in
larger Albertsons Companies stores and stand-alone Rite Aid stores. In
addition, investing in preferred relationships with EnvisionRxOptions,
other PBMs, and regional payors is expected to drive prescription
growth.
-
Utilizing Data Analytics and Integrated Loyalty
Programs to Drive Growth and Target New Customers. The new
company will capitalize on enhanced data and analytics to unlock
profitable growth through new customer acquisition, new merchandising
programs, and demand forecasting. It will also create cross-branded
opportunities for its loyalty programs, improving connections across a
combined current base of 25 million active loyalty program
participants.
-
Combining Strong Own Brand Portfolios with
Extensive Manufacturing and Distribution Network to Drive Revenue
Growth and Operating Efficiencies. The combination of
Albertsons Companies’ billion dollar own brands, including O Organics
and Lucerne®, and its manufacturing and operating capabilities, with
Rite Aid’s own brands in health and wellness, including B4Y™ and
Daylogic™, and its pharmacy expertise will allow the combined company
to drive growth opportunities and efficiencies across its purchasing,
marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising functions.
-
Serving Customers When, Where, and How They Want
to Shop. The combined company’s expanding omni-channel platform
will provide customers with convenience, choice, and flexibility
through multiple in-store formats, digital channels, and same-day food
and prescription delivery options from stores and via Drive Up & Go.
“This powerful combination enables us to become a truly differentiated
leader in delivering value, choice, and flexibility to meet customers’
evolving food, health, and wellness needs,” said Rite Aid Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer John Standley. “The combined platform positions
Rite Aid to capitalize on our pharmacy expertise and expand and enhance
our pharmacy footprint. We are confident that delivering improved
customer experiences and value will drive growth and profitability while
creating compelling long-term value for shareholders.”
“The hallmark of Albertsons Companies’ business has been to become the
favorite local supermarket of our customers,” said Bob Miller,
Albertsons Companies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have
always put our customers first, and our combination with Rite Aid will
enable us to even better serve the valuable pharmacy customer by
providing a fully integrated one-stop-shop for our customers’ food,
health, and wellness needs. I have long known the excellent management
team at Rite Aid, and we share a singular focus on superior customer
service and a clear vision and strategy to become the favorite local
supermarket and pharmacy to shoppers in every neighborhood we serve.”
Lenard Tessler, Vice Chairman and Senior Managing Director at Cerberus,
commented, “As a long-term partner to Albertsons Companies’ world-class
management team, this transaction highlights Cerberus’s confidence in
this team and our conviction in the underlying customer focus driving
this combination. As significant shareholders, we are very optimistic
about the future of the combined company.”
Financial Details
The combined business will benefit from an enhanced financial profile
and solid capital structure, which will support growth and expansion. On
a pro forma basis, the combined company is expected to generate year one
revenues of approximately $83 billion (excluding potential revenue
opportunities) and year one Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA of approximately
$3.7 billion (including run rate cost synergies). The combined company’s
pro forma net leverage ratio is expected to be 3.8x at transaction close
(including run rate cost synergies).
The combined company expects to deliver annual run-rate cost synergies
of $375 million in approximately three years and access potential annual
revenue opportunities of $3.6 billion. Over 60 percent of the cost
synergies are expected to be realized within the first two years
post-close. Identified revenue opportunities primarily include
partnering with payors, including Rite Aid’s PBM, EnvisionRx, through
preferred networks to drive additional high-value customers, connecting
Rite Aid’s reliable pharmacy customer base to Albertsons Companies
through loyalty programs and targeted marketing, leveraging Albertsons
Companies’ grocery capabilities and Rite Aid’s pharmacy expertise to
enhance the customer offering, and driving traffic through the
omni-channel experience. Cost synergies will be achieved primarily
through procurement savings, leveraging efficiencies realized by a
combined supply chain, combined distribution and fulfillment channels,
and leveraging manufacturing capabilities.
Governance
The board of directors will be comprised of nine directors, four of whom
will be named by Albertsons Companies (including Bob Miller and Lenard
Tessler), four of whom will be named by Rite Aid (including John
Standley), and one of whom will be a jointly selected director. A
majority of the Board will be independent. Lenard Tessler will serve as
Lead Director.
Approvals and Timing
The transaction has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors
of both companies. The merger is expected to close early in the second
half of calendar year 2018, subject to the approval of Rite Aid’s
shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing
conditions.
Advisors
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as lead financial
advisors to Albertsons Companies and Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP acted as
legal advisor. Bank of America Merrill Lynch also served as financial
advisor to Albertsons Companies and is providing committed financing for
the proposed transaction together with Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.
Citi served as exclusive financial advisor to Rite Aid, and Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP acted as legal advisor.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in
the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.
We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20
well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,
Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star
Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in
New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people
across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference,
neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2016 alone, along with the Albertsons
Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and
financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas
of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for
people with disabilities and veterans outreach.
About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation's leading
drugstore chains with fiscal 2017 annual revenues of $32.8 billion. The
Company also owns EnvisionRxOptions, a multi-faceted healthcare and
pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company supporting a membership base
of more than 22 million members; RediClinic, a convenient care clinic
operator with locations in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and
Washington; and Health Dialog, a leading provider of population health
management solutions including analytics, a multi-channel coaching
platform and shared decision-making tools. Information about Rite Aid,
including corporate background and press releases, is available through
the company's website at www.riteaid.com.
About Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.
Established in 1992, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. is a global
leader in alternative investing with more than US $34 billion under
management across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate
strategies. From its headquarters in New York City and network of
affiliate and advisory offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia,
Cerberus has the on-the-ground presence to invest in multiple asset
classes globally.
1Fiscal year ended February 2019
2Grocery regional ranks based on Nielsen data for
Albertsons Companies operating divisions and excludes mass retailers.
Pharmacy share based on number of stores vs. competitors.
