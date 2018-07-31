Riverstone Energy : 2Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations

- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION -

Riverstone Energy Limited Announces 2Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations

London, UK (31 July 2018)-Riverstone Energy Limited ('REL') announces its quarterly portfolio summary as of 30 June 2018, inclusive of updated quarterly unaudited fair market valuations:

Current Portfolio

Target Basin Gross Committed Capital ($mm) Invested Capital ($mm) Gross Realised [1] Capital ($mm) Gross Unrealised Value ($mm) Gross Realised Capital & Unrealised Value ($mm) [2] 30 Jun 2018 Gross MOIC 31 Mar 2018 Gross MOIC2 Hammerhead Resources Deep Basin (Canada) $307 $295 $23 $508 $531 1.8x 1.9x Centennial Permian (U.S.) 268 268 172 278 450 1.7x 1.7x ILX III Deepwater GoM (U.S.) 200 131 - 183 183 1.4x 1.2x Liberty II Bakken, PRB (U.S.) 142 142 - 177 177 1.3x 1.3x Carrier II Eagle Ford & Permian (U.S.) 133 110 - 131 131 1.2x 1.2x [3] RCO North America 125 87 82 4 86 1.0x 1.1x CNOR Western Canada 90 85 - 85 85 1.0x 1.0x [4] Meritage III Western Canada 67 39 - 77 77 2.0x 1.8x Fieldwood GoM Shelf (U.S.) 82 81 3 65 68 0.8x 0.2x Castex 2014 Gulf Coast Region (U.S.) 67 44 - 44 44 1.0x 1.0x Eagle II Mid-Continent (U.S.) 67 62 - 37 37 0.6x 0.8x Sierra Mexico 38 14 - 33 33 2.4x 2.4x [5] Total Current Portfolio $1,585 $1,356 $280 $1,623 $1,903 1.4x 1.4x

Realisations

Target Basin Gross Committed Capital ($mm) Invested Capital ($mm) Gross Realised Capital ($mm)1 Gross Unrealised Value ($mm) Gross Realised Capital & Unrealised Value ($mm) 30 Jun 2018 Gross MOIC2 31 Mar 2018 Gross MOIC2 [6] Rock Oil Permian (U.S.) 114 114 229 11 240 2.1x 2.1x Three Rivers III Permian (U.S.) 94 94 196 9 205 2.2x 2.2x Total Realisations5 $209 $209 $425 $19 $444 2.1x 2.1x [7] Withdrawn Commitments and Impairments 59 59 1 - 1 0.0x 0.0x Total Investments5 $1,853 $1,624 $706 $1,642 $2,348 1.4x 1.4x Cash and Cash Equivalents $236 Total Investments & Cash and Cash Equivalents5 $1,878

About Riverstone Energy Limited

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry, with a particular focus on the exploration & production and midstream sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL is a member of the FTSE 250 and its ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 12 active investments spanning conventional and unconventional oil and gas activities in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico, Mexico and credit.

Note:

The Investment Manager is charged with proposing the valuation of the assets held by REL through the Partnership. The Partnership has directed that securities and instruments be valued at their fair value. REL's valuation policy follows IFRS and IPEV Valuation Guidelines. The Investment Manager values each underlying investment in accordance with the Riverstone valuation policy, the IFRS accounting standards and IPEV Valuation Guidelines. The Investment Manager has applied Riverstone's valuation policy consistently quarter to quarter since inception. The value of REL's portion of that investment is derived by multiplying its ownership percentage by the value of the underlying investment. If there is any divergence between the Riverstone valuation policy and REL's valuation policy, the Partnership's proportion of the total holding will follow REL's valuation policy. There were no valuation adjustments recorded by REL as a result of differences in IFRS and U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Policies for the period ended 30 June 2018 or in any period to date. Valuations of REL's investments through the Partnership are determined by the Investment Manager and disclosed quarterly to investors, subject to Board approval.

Riverstone values its investments using common industry valuation techniques, including comparable public market valuation, comparable merger and acquisition transaction valuation, and discounted cash flow valuation.

For development-type investments, Riverstone also considers the recognition of appreciation or depreciation of subsequent financing rounds, if any. For those early stage privately held companies where there are other indicators of a decline in the value of the investment, Riverstone will value the investment accordingly even in the absence of a subsequent financing round.

Riverstone reviews the valuations on a quarterly basis with the assistance of the Riverstone valuation committee as part of the valuation process.