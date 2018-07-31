Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Riverstone Energy Ltd    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LTD (RSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 05:35:08 pm
1220 GBp   +0.83%
08:23aRIVERSTONE ENER : 2Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
05/23RIVERSTONE ENER : Interim Management Statement
PU
04/18RIVERSTONE ENER : Closing of Three Rivers III Sale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Riverstone Energy : 2Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:23am CEST

- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION -

Riverstone Energy Limited Announces 2Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations

London, UK (31 July 2018)-Riverstone Energy Limited ('REL') announces its quarterly portfolio summary as of 30 June 2018, inclusive of updated quarterly unaudited fair market valuations:

Current Portfolio

Target Basin

Gross Committed Capital ($mm)

Invested

Capital ($mm)

Gross Realised

Capital ($mm)[1]

Gross Unrealised Value

($mm)

Gross Realised Capital & Unrealised Value ($mm)

30 Jun 2018 Gross MOIC[2]

31 Mar 2018

Gross MOIC2

Hammerhead Resources

Deep Basin (Canada)

$307

$295

$23

$508

$531

1.8x

1.9x

Centennial

Permian (U.S.)

268

268

172

278

450

1.7x

1.7x

ILX III

Deepwater GoM (U.S.)

200

131

-

183

183

1.4x

1.2x

Liberty II

Bakken, PRB (U.S.)

142

142

-

177

177

1.3x

1.3x

Carrier II

Eagle Ford & Permian (U.S.)

133

110

-

131

131

1.2x

1.2x

RCO[3]

North America

125

87

82

4

86

1.0x

1.1x

CNOR

Western Canada

90

85

-

85

85

1.0x

1.0x

Meritage III[4]

Western Canada

67

39

-

77

77

2.0x

1.8x

Fieldwood

GoM Shelf (U.S.)

82

81

3

65

68

0.8x

0.2x

Castex 2014

Gulf Coast Region (U.S.)

67

44

-

44

44

1.0x

1.0x

Eagle II

Mid-Continent (U.S.)

67

62

-

37

37

0.6x

0.8x

Sierra

Mexico

38

14

-

33

33

2.4x

2.4x

Total Current Portfolio[5]

$1,585

$1,356

$280

$1,623

$1,903

1.4x

1.4x

Realisations

Target Basin

Gross Committed Capital ($mm)

Invested

Capital ($mm)

Gross Realised

Capital ($mm)1

Gross Unrealised Value

($mm)

Gross Realised Capital & Unrealised Value ($mm)

30 Jun 2018 Gross MOIC2

31 Mar 2018

Gross MOIC2

Rock Oil[6]

Permian (U.S.)

114

114

229

11

240

2.1x

2.1x

Three Rivers III

Permian (U.S.)

94

94

196

9

205

2.2x

2.2x

Total Realisations5

$209

$209

$425

$19

$444

2.1x

2.1x

Withdrawn Commitments and Impairments[7]

59

59

1

-

1

0.0x

0.0x

Total Investments5

$1,853

$1,624

$706

$1,642

$2,348

1.4x

1.4x

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$236

Total Investments & Cash and Cash Equivalents5

$1,878

About Riverstone Energy Limited

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry, with a particular focus on the exploration & production and midstream sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL is a member of the FTSE 250 and its ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 12 active investments spanning conventional and unconventional oil and gas activities in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico, Mexico and credit.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Brian Potskowski

Fraser Johnston-Donne

+44 20 3206 6300

Note:

The Investment Manager is charged with proposing the valuation of the assets held by REL through the Partnership. The Partnership has directed that securities and instruments be valued at their fair value. REL's valuation policy follows IFRS and IPEV Valuation Guidelines. The Investment Manager values each underlying investment in accordance with the Riverstone valuation policy, the IFRS accounting standards and IPEV Valuation Guidelines. The Investment Manager has applied Riverstone's valuation policy consistently quarter to quarter since inception. The value of REL's portion of that investment is derived by multiplying its ownership percentage by the value of the underlying investment. If there is any divergence between the Riverstone valuation policy and REL's valuation policy, the Partnership's proportion of the total holding will follow REL's valuation policy. There were no valuation adjustments recorded by REL as a result of differences in IFRS and U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Policies for the period ended 30 June 2018 or in any period to date. Valuations of REL's investments through the Partnership are determined by the Investment Manager and disclosed quarterly to investors, subject to Board approval.

Riverstone values its investments using common industry valuation techniques, including comparable public market valuation, comparable merger and acquisition transaction valuation, and discounted cash flow valuation.

For development-type investments, Riverstone also considers the recognition of appreciation or depreciation of subsequent financing rounds, if any. For those early stage privately held companies where there are other indicators of a decline in the value of the investment, Riverstone will value the investment accordingly even in the absence of a subsequent financing round.

Riverstone reviews the valuations on a quarterly basis with the assistance of the Riverstone valuation committee as part of the valuation process.

[1] Realised capital is total gross proceeds realised on invested capital. Of the $706 million of capital realised to date, $410 million is the return of the cost basis, and the remainder is profit.

[2] Gross MOIC is Multiple of Invested Capital. Gross Unrealised Value and Gross MOIC are before transaction costs, taxes (approximately 21 to 27.5 per cent. of U.S. sourced taxable income) and 20 per cent. carried interest on gross profits (without a hurdle rate). Since there is no netting of losses against gains, the effective carried interest rate on the portfolio as a whole will be greater than 20 per cent. In addition, there is a management fee of 1.5 per cent. of net assets per annum and other expenses. Given these costs, fees and expenses are in aggregate expected to be considerable, Total Net Value and Net MOIC will be materially less than Gross Unrealised Value and Gross MOIC. Local taxes, primarily on U.S. assets, may apply at the jurisdictional level on profits arising in operating entity investments. Further withholding taxes may apply on distributions from such operating entity investments. In the normal course of business, REL may form wholly-owned subsidiaries, to be treated as C Corporations for US tax purposes. The C Corporations serve to protect REL's public investors from incurring U.S. effectively connected income. The C Corporations file U.S. corporate tax returns with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and pay U.S. corporate taxes on its taxable income.

[3] Credit investment.

[4] Midstream investment.

[5] Amounts may vary due to rounding.

[6] The unrealised value of the Rock Oil investment consists of rights to mineral acres.

[7] Withdrawn commitments and impairments consist of Castex 2005 ($48 million), Origo ($9 million), and CanEra III ($1 million).

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:22:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIVERSTONE ENERGY LTD
08:23aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : 2Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
05/23RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Interim Management Statement
PU
04/18RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Closing of Three Rivers III Sale
PU
04/13RIVERSTONE ENERGY : 1Q18 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
02/05RIVERSTONE ENERGY : 4Q17 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
2017RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Pricing of Centennial Secondary Public Offering
PU
2017RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Secondary Public Offering Centennial Resource Dev.
PU
2017RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Interim Management Statement
PU
2017RIVERSTONE ENERGY : 3Q17 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
2017RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Escrow Proceeds Received on Rock Oil Sale
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Rouse Properties guides for roughly 7% 2015 FFO growth 
2015Rouse Properties FFO in-line, beats on revenue 
2015BE A CONTRARIAN : Use Short Interest To Identify Upside In REITs 
Chart RIVERSTONE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Fernand Lapeyre Non-Executive Director
David Matthew Leuschen Non-Executive Director
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Senior Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Ryan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LTD-1.21%1 362
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.74%7 196
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 246
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-0.38%3 635
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 081
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.20%1 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.