RJD Green Inc. Subsidiary IoSoft Inc. Updates Progressions in Operations

TULSA, OK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) subsidiary IoSoft discusses progression in operations and client development for their new software platforms that create more efficient payment management and processing.



RJD Green Inc.’s Healthcare Services Division announced the company has refined their ability to quickly and painlessly customize all software products to the special needs of each account. IoSofts’s initial clients are utilizing White Label licensing agreements to provide the software and processing services of IoSoft within their own corporate brand.

As well, IoSoft has been approached by entities in additional markets such as hospitality and legal services where large volume payment processing occurs.

Vincent Valentine, IoSoft Inc. President, states: “We are excited to be solidifying our efforts on existing agreements and reaching new business sectors that create diversity of our revenue streams.

“The process has been much slower than we ever anticipated, but we now have proven the capability and acceptance of our products, and we look forward to advancing our growth this year as anticipated.”

The IoSoft Difference

IoSoft offers a proven software platform with innovative pricing, product flexibility, and guaranteed revenue stream that offers the healthcare industry new profitability after a period of contraction and reduced margins within the payment process for payers and providers.

About IoSoft Inc.

IOSOFT provides proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, and several other platform developments. Since formation, IoSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

Current efforts of IoSoft are payment systems that provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers, such as, Blue Cross, Aetna, CIGNA and others. IOSOFT provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals; and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSOFT Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com





Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact: RJD Green, Inc. Ron Brewer, CEO 918.551.7883 [email protected] Company Publicist: Kenneth Quist 918.261.8126 [email protected]