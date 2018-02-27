RLJ Lodging Trust : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results 0 02/27/2018 | 06:27pm EST Send by mail :

- Fourth quarter Pro forma RevPAR increased 4.0% - Sold Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston for $170 million - Completed transformative merger with FelCor Lodging Trust RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Fourth Quarter Highlights Sold Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston for $170.0 million

Net income was $7.4 million, which includes $7.5 million of transaction costs and $31.8 million of non-cash income tax expense

Pro forma RevPAR increased 4.0%, Pro forma ADR increased 1.0%, and Pro forma Occupancy increased 2.9%

Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin of 32.0%

Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA of $143.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $136.2 million

Adjusted FFO of $99.4 million Full Year Highlights Completed merger with FelCor Lodging Trust (“FelCor”)

Net income was $75.7 million, which includes $44.4 million of transaction costs and $39.7 million of non-cash income tax expense

Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.5%, Pro forma ADR decreased 0.4% and Pro forma Occupancy was flat

Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin of 33.1%

Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA of $605.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $427.2 million

Adjusted FFO of $339.1 million

Declared cash dividends of $1.32 per common share

Declared cash dividends of $0.975 per Series A Preferred Share “We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results which exceeded our expectations. We are also continuing to demonstrate the value creation potential from the FelCor merger,” commented Ross H. Bierkan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining our recent sale of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston, the post year-end disposition of the Embassy Suites Marlborough, and another asset that we have under contract, we will reach our initial goal of selling at least $300 million in assets. Our disposition pipeline is strong, and we are encouraged by our progress and ability to pay down debt with the proceeds. We remain focused on executing on our key strategic priorities of realizing synergies, selling non-core assets, optimizing the balance sheet, and opportunistically reinvesting in our hotels.” Financial and Operating Results The prefix “Pro forma” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Pro forma RevPAR and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin are reported on a comparable basis and therefore exclude any hotels sold during the period and non-comparable hotels that were not open for operation or were closed for renovation for comparable periods. Explanations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, decreased $68.4 million to $7.4 million, representing a 90.3% decrease over the comparable period in 2016. Net income included transaction costs of $7.5 million related primarily to the FelCor merger and $31.8 million of non-cash income tax expense related primarily to the change in tax rates from the recently passed tax reform bill. For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income decreased $125.6 million to $75.7 million, representing a 62.4% decrease over the comparable period in 2016. Net income included transaction costs of $44.4 million related primarily to the FelCor merger and $39.7 million of non-cash income tax expense related primarily to the change in tax rates from the recently passed tax reform bill. Pro forma RevPAR for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased 4.0% over the comparable period in 2016, driven by a Pro forma ADR increase of 1.0%, and a Pro forma Occupancy increase of 2.9%. Adjusting for post hurricane related business, Pro forma RevPAR for the fourth quarter would have increased 1.7%. The Company's top performing markets were Houston, South Florida, and Louisville, with Pro forma RevPAR growth of 20.7%, 15.2%, and 11.4%, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.5% over the comparable period in 2016, driven by a Pro forma ADR decrease of 0.4% and flat occupancy. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, decreased 97 basis points over the comparable period in 2016 to 32.0%. Adjusting for real estate taxes, insurance and operational disruption related to our Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel, Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA margin would have been slightly positive. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin decreased 123 basis points over the comparable period in 2016 to 33.1%. Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased $1.1 million to $143.0 million, representing a 0.8% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA decreased $25.8 million to $605.9 million, representing a 4.1% decrease over the comparable period in 2016. Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes prior ownership of $153.2 million from the recently acquired FelCor hotels. Adjusted FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased $25.0 million to $99.4 million, representing a 33.6% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted FFO increased $6.4 million to $339.1 million, representing a 1.9% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted FFO includes four months of operations from the recently acquired FelCor hotels. Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, was $0.57, representing a 5.0% decrease over the comparable period in 2016. Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $2.40, representing a 10.1% decrease over the comparable period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased $47.2 million to $136.2 million, representing a 53.1% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted EBITDA increased $34.8 million to $427.2 million, representing an 8.9% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted EBITDA includes four months of ownership from the recently acquired FelCor hotels. Non-recurring items and other adjustments which were noteworthy for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 include transaction costs of $7.5 million primarily related to the FelCor merger and $31.8 million of non-cash income tax expense related primarily to the change in tax rates from the recently passed tax reform bill. Non-recurring items are included in net income attributable to common shareholders but are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO, as applicable. A complete listing of non-recurring items is provided in the Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in this press release. Net cash flow from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2017, totaled $260.6 million, compared to $331.4 million for the comparable period in 2016. Dispositions During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company sold the 383-room Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston for $170.0 million in December 2017. The Company's Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA excludes $10.5 million in hotel EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is inclusive of the period prior to hotel ownership. Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $586.5 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, $600.0 million available on its revolving credit facility, and $2.8 billion of debt outstanding. The Company’s ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017, was 3.9 times (excluding preferred equity). Dividends The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.33 per common share of beneficial interest in the fourth quarter. The dividend was paid on January 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company declared a total dividend of $1.32 per common share of beneficial interest. The Company's Board of Trustees declared a preferred dividend of $0.4875 on its Series A cumulative convertible preferred shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”). The dividend was paid on January 31, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company declared a total dividend of $0.975 per Series A Preferred Share. Subsequent Events On January 25, 2018, the Company amended three of its unsecured term loans with an aggregate principal amount of $775.0 million. The maturity date of its $400.0 million unsecured term loan due March 2019 and its $225.0 million unsecured term loan due November 2019 were both extended to January 2023. Both term loans were amended to include more favorable pricing. The Company also amended its $150.0 million unsecured term loan due January 2022 with more favorable pricing. On February 21, 2018, the Company closed on the sale of the Embassy Suites Marlborough for $23.7 million. 2018 Outlook The Company’s outlook includes only hotels owned as of February 27, 2018. Potential future acquisitions or dispositions could result in a material change to the Company’s outlook. The outlook includes capital expenditures related to renovations and ROI projects in the range of $130 million to $140 million, which the Company anticipates will result in approximately 100 basis points of RevPAR disruption. The outlook also assumes 50 basis points of RevPAR headwinds related to tough comps from last year's hurricane efforts. On the margin front, the outlook assumes 60 to 70 basis points of headwinds from property taxes and insurance increases, partially driven by the impact from Proposition 13 on FelCor's California hotels. For the full year 2018, the Company anticipates: Current Outlook Pro forma RevPAR growth -1.0% to +1.0% Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin 31.25% to 32.5% Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA $565.0M to $600.0M Adjusted EBITDA $527.0M to $562.0M Corporate Cash General & Administrative $37.0M to $39.0M Earnings Call The Company will conduct its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on February 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company’s website at http://rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website. About Us RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms. Forward Looking Statements The following information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the current global economic uncertainty, increased direct competition, changes in government regulations or accounting rules, changes in local, national, and global real estate conditions, declines in the lodging industry, seasonality of the lodging industry, risks related to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, hostilities, including future terrorist attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel, the Company’s ability to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms, changes in interest rates, access to capital through offerings of the Company’s common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt, the Company’s ability to identify suitable acquisitions, the Company’s ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those businesses, and inaccuracies of the Company’s accounting estimates. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website:

http://rljlodgingtrust.com RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“Non-GAAP”) Financial Measures The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) Adjusted EBITDA, (5) Hotel EBITDA, and (6) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company. Funds From Operations (“FFO”) The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders. The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest (“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”) EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sales of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions. The Company presents EBITDA attributable to common shareholders, which includes OP units, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand EBITDA attributable to all common shares and OP units. Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA The Company adjusts FFO and EBITDA for certain items that the Company considers either outside the normal course of operations or extraordinary. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income, FFO, and EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of its operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO and EBITDA for the following items: Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period.

The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period. Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items. The Company has excluded the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash gain or loss on the sale of assets, and certain non-cash income taxes.

The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items. The Company has excluded the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash gain or loss on the sale of assets, and certain non-cash income taxes. Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses. The Company excludes hurricane-related costs not reimbursed by insurance, property-level severance costs, debt modification and extinguishment costs, and other income and expenses outside the normal course of operations. Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies. Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes unadjusted prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels, which has not been audited and excludes sold hotels as applicable. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin exclude the results of non-comparable hotels that were under renovation or not open for the entirety of the comparable periods. The following is a summary of pro forma hotel adjustments: Pro forma adjustments: Acquired hotels No hotels were acquired during the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company acquired the following hotels in August 2017 in conjunction with the FelCor merger: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Austin

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - Lake Buena Vista

Embassy Suites Atlanta - Buckhead

Embassy Suites Birmingham

Embassy Suites Boston - Marlborough

Embassy Suites Dallas - Love Field

Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach - Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street

Embassy Suites Los Angeles - International Airport/South

Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach - Hotel & Resort

Embassy Suites Miami - International Airport

Embassy Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley

Embassy Suites Minneapolis - Airport

Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach - Oceanfront Resort

Embassy Suites Napa Valley

Embassy Suites Orlando - International Drive South/Convention Center

Embassy Suites Phoenix - Biltmore

Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - South San Francisco

Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - Waterfront

Embassy Suites Secaucus - Meadowlands

Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort

Holiday Inn San Francisco - Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco Marriott Union Square

DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Vermont, formerly Sheraton Burlington Hotel & Conference Center

Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill Hotel

The Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston

The Knickerbocker, New York

The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel, Charleston

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club

Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill

Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites

Wyndham New Orleans - French Quarter

Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District

Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center

Wyndham San Diego Bayside

Wyndham Santa Monica At The Pier Pro forma adjustments: Sold hotels For the year ended December 31, 2017, the following hotel was sold: The Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston was sold in December 2017 For the year ended December 31, 2016, the following hotels were sold: Holiday Inn Express Merrillville was sold in February 2016

SpringHill Suites Bakersfield was sold in November 2016

Hilton Garden Inn New York 35th Street was sold in December 2016

Hilton New York Fashion District was sold in December 2016 RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 5,791,925 $ 3,367,776 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 23,885 — Cash and cash equivalents 586,470 456,672 Restricted cash reserves 72,606 67,206 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $510 and $182, respectively 60,011 26,018 Deferred income tax asset, net 56,761 44,614 Intangible assets, net 133,211 898 Prepaid expense and other assets 69,936 60,209 Total assets $ 6,794,805 $ 4,023,393 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,880,488 $ 1,582,715 Accounts payable and other liabilities 225,664 137,066 Deferred income tax liability 5,547 11,430 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 30,463 11,975 Accrued interest 17,081 3,444 Distributions payable 65,284 41,486 Total liabilities 3,224,527 1,788,116 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266 at December 31, 2017 366,936 — Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 174,869,046 and 124,364,178 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 1,749 1,244 Additional paid-in capital 3,208,002 2,187,333 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,846 (4,902 ) (Distributions in excess of net earnings) retained earnings (82,566 ) 38,249 Total shareholders’ equity 3,502,967 2,221,924 Noncontrolling interest: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 11,700 5,973 Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 11,181 7,380 Total noncontrolling interest 22,881 13,353 Preferred equity in a consolidated joint venture, liquidation value of $45,430 at December 31, 2017 44,430 — Total equity 3,570,278 2,235,277 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,794,805 $ 4,023,393 Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Operating revenue Room revenue $ 376,131 $ 233,427 $ 1,146,882 $ 1,010,637 Food and beverage revenue 66,280 29,088 157,672 111,691 Other revenue 20,079 8,938 51,707 37,667 Total revenue $ 462,490 $ 271,453 $ 1,356,261 $ 1,159,995 Expense Operating expense Room expense $ 94,206 $ 54,872 $ 270,729 $ 228,656 Food and beverage expense 47,456 20,112 113,914 79,589 Management and franchise fee expense 36,523 27,340 122,633 118,210 Other operating expense 109,595 57,521 304,595 241,654 Total property operating expense 287,780 159,845 811,871 668,109 Depreciation and amortization 64,856 39,968 186,993 162,500 Property tax, insurance and other 30,477 17,249 91,406 77,281 General and administrative 11,695 7,994 40,453 31,516 Transaction costs 7,476 (65 ) 44,398 192 Total operating expense 402,284 224,991 1,175,121 939,598 Operating income 60,206 46,462 181,140 220,397 Other income (expense) (55 ) 215 269 303 Interest income 682 454 2,987 1,695 Interest expense (29,795 ) (14,587 ) (78,322 ) (58,820 ) Gain on settlement of investment in loan — — 2,670 — Income before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 31,038 32,544 108,744 163,575 Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 76 — 133 — Income before income tax expense 31,114 32,544 108,877 163,575 Income tax expense (32,756 ) (2,793 ) (42,118 ) (8,190 ) Income (loss) from operations (1,642 ) 29,751 66,759 155,385 Gain on sale of hotel properties 9,029 46,084 8,980 45,929 Net income 7,387 75,835 75,739 201,314 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (123 ) (48 ) (117 ) (55 ) Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 27 (354 ) (291 ) (907 ) Preferred distributions - consolidated joint venture (374 ) — (496 ) — Net income attributable to RLJ 6,917 75,433 74,835 200,352 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) — (8,372 ) — Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 638 $ 75,433 $ 66,463 $ 200,352 Basic per common share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ — $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 1.61 Weighted-average number of common shares 174,147,522 123,698,633 140,616,838 123,651,003 Diluted per common share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ — $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 1.61 Weighted-average number of common shares 174,210,578 123,757,660 140,694,049 123,879,007 Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Funds From Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ 7,387 $ 75,835 $ 75,739 $ 201,314 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) — (8,372 ) — Preferred distributions - consolidated joint venture (374 ) — (496 ) — Gain on sale of hotel properties (9,029 ) (46,084 ) (8,980 ) (45,929 ) Depreciation and amortization 64,856 39,968 186,993 162,500 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (123 ) (48 ) (117 ) (55 ) Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (1) (85 ) (35 ) (193 ) (152 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2) 707 — 900 — FFO 57,060 69,636 245,474 317,678 Non-cash income tax expense 31,775 2,784 39,747 7,001 Transaction costs 7,476 (65 ) 44,398 192 Gain on settlement of investment in loan — — (2,670 ) — Amortization of share-based compensation 2,642 2,055 10,607 5,990 Loan related costs (3) — — — 1,247 Other expenses (4) 475 — 1,591 604 Adjusted FFO $ 99,428 $ 74,410 $ 339,147 $ 332,712 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 2.40 $ 2.68 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 2.40 $ 2.67 Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 174,921 124,257 141,248 124,257 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 174,984 124,316 141,325 124,485 Note: (1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in joint ventures. (2) Includes our ownership interest of the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures. (3) Represents debt modification costs, debt extinguishment costs, and accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs. (4) Represents income and expenses outside the normal course of operations, including hurricane-related costs not reimbursed by insurance and property-level severance costs. (5) Includes 0.8 million and 0.6 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and 0.6 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ 7,387 $ 75,835 $ 75,739 $ 201,314 Depreciation and amortization 64,856 39,968 186,993 162,500 Interest expense, net (1) 29,114 14,579 76,703 58,793 Income tax expense 32,756 2,793 42,118 8,190 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (123 ) (48 ) (117 ) (55 ) Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (2) (148 ) (35 ) (275 ) (152 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (3) 837 — 1,072 — EBITDA 134,679 133,092 382,233 430,590 Transaction costs 7,476 (65 ) 44,398 192 Gain on sale of hotel properties (9,029 ) (46,084 ) (8,980 ) (45,929 ) Gain on settlement of investment in loan — — (2,670 ) — Amortization of share-based compensation 2,642 2,055 10,607 5,990 Loan related costs (4) — — — 924 Other expenses (5) 475 — 1,591 604 Adjusted EBITDA 136,243 88,998 427,179 392,371 General and administrative (6) 9,053 5,938 29,846 25,016 Operating results from noncontrolling interest in joint venture (566 ) 84 (679 ) 207 Other corporate adjustments 1,535 (174 ) 1,464 (1,142 ) Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 146,265 94,846 457,809 416,452 Pro forma adjustments - income from sold hotels (3,259 ) (3,980 ) (5,034 ) (16,106 ) Pro forma adjustments - income from prior ownership of acquired hotels (7) — 51,057 153,161 231,418 Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 143,006 141,923 605,936 631,764 Pro forma adjustments - income from non-comparable hotels — — — — Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ 143,006 $ 141,923 $ 605,936 $ 631,764 Note: (1) Excludes amounts attributable to investment in loans of $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, and $0.4 million and $1.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively. (2) Includes interest, depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in joint ventures. (3) Includes our ownership interest of the interest, depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures. (4) Represents debt modification costs and debt extinguishment costs. (5) Represents income and expenses outside the normal course of operations, including hurricane-related costs not reimbursed by insurance and property-level severance costs. (6) General and administrative expenses exclude amortization of share-based compensation and other non-recurring expenses reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. (7) The information above includes results for periods prior to the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Total revenue $ 462,490 $ 271,453 $ 1,356,261 $ 1,159,995 Pro forma adjustments - Revenue from sold hotels (14,890 ) (11,573 ) (20,438 ) (52,279 ) Pro forma adjustments - Revenue from prior ownership of acquired hotels (1) — 170,767 496,065 732,891 Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (503 ) (15 ) (1,052 ) (55 ) Pro forma Hotel Revenue $ 447,097 $ 430,632 $ 1,830,836 $ 1,840,552 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ 143,006 $ 141,923 $ 605,936 $ 631,764 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin 32.0 % 33.0 % 33.1 % 34.3 % Note: (1) The information above includes results for periods prior to the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Debt Summary (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Loan Base Term

(Years) Maturity (incl.

extensions) Floating /

Fixed Interest Rate

(1) Balance as of

December 31, 2017 (2) Secured Debt Scotiabank - 1 hotel 4 Nov 2018 Floating 4.23% $ 85,000 Wells Fargo - 4 hotels 3 Oct 2021 Floating (3) 4.05% 150,000 Wells Fargo - 4 hotels 2 Mar 2022 Floating (3) 4.04% 143,250 Wells Fargo - 1 hotel 10 Jun 2022 Fixed 5.25% 32,052 PNC - 3 hotels 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.95% 84,378 Wells Fargo - 1 hotel 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.95% 33,476 Prudential - 1 hotel 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.94% 29,573 PNC - 5 hotels 5 Mar 2023 Floating 3.66% 85,000 Senior Secured Notes - 9 hotels 10 Mar 2023 Fixed 5.63% 524,010 Weighted-Average / Secured Total 4.89% $ 1,166,739 Unsecured Debt Revolver (4) 4 Apr 2021 Floating 3.16% $ — $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2019 (6) 5 Mar 2019 (6) Floating (3) 3.35% 400,000 $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2019 (6) 7 Nov 2019 (6) Floating (3) 4.24% 225,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2021 5 Apr 2021 Floating (3)(5) 3.14% 400,000 $150 Million Term Loan Maturing 2022 7 Jan 2022 Floating (3) 3.43% 150,000 Senior Unsecured Notes 10 Jun 2025 Fixed 6.00% 475,000 Weighted-Average / Unsecured Total 4.19% $ 1,650,000 Weighted-Average / Total Debt 4.48% $ 2,816,739 Note: (1) Interest rates as of December 31, 2017. (2) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. (3) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap. (4) There is $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.30% annually. (5) Reflects interest rate swap on $350.0 million. (6) In January 2018, the Company secured an amendment extending the maturity date to January 2023. RLJ Lodging Trust Pro forma Operating Statistics — Top 60 Assets (unaudited) Property City/State # of Rooms Pro forma Consolidated

Hotel EBITDA Marriott Louisville Downtown Louisville, KY 616 $ 14,285 The Knickerbocker Hotel New York New York, NY 330 11,291 San Francisco Marriott Union Square San Francisco, CA 401 10,678 Wyndham San Diego Bayside San Diego, CA 600 10,119 The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club St Petersburg, FL 362 9,602 Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill Boston, MA 304 9,201 Embassy Suites Los Angeles - International Airport South El Segundo, CA 349 9,178 DoubleTree Metropolitan Hotel New York City New York, NY 764 9,161 Courtyard Austin Downtown Convention Center Austin, TX 270 8,943 Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - Waterfront Burlingame, CA 340 8,868 The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel, Charleston Charleston, SC 216 8,664 Courtyard Portland City Center Portland, OR 256 8,461 Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach - Hotel & Resort Oxnard, CA 250 8,130 Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center Tampa, FL 360 8,068 DoubleTree Grand Key Resort Key West, FL 216 7,873 Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 361 7,753 Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - South San Francisco South San Francisco, CA 312 7,737 Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, SC 385 7,377 Wyndham New Orleans - French Quarter New Orleans, LA 374 7,352 Embassy Suites Napa Valley Napa, CA 205 7,013 Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach - Oceanfront Resort Myrtle Beach, SC 255 6,755 Embassy Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley Milpitas, CA 266 6,684 Wyndham Santa Monica At the Pier Santa Monica, CA 132 6,681 Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District Philadelphia, PA 364 6,669 Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington DC Downtown Washington, DC 198 6,616 Courtyard San Francisco San Francisco, CA 166 6,599 Residence Inn Palo Alto Los Altos Los Altos, CA 156 6,589 Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill Hotel Philadelphia, PA 364 6,504 Hyatt House Emeryville San Francisco Bay Area Emeryville, CA 234 6,432 DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Austin Austin, TX 188 6,227 Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel Pittsburgh, PA 300 6,053 Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Oakland Bay Brg Emeryville, CA 278 6,045 Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach - Resort & Spa Deerfield Beach, FL 244 6,001 Embassy Suites Boston Waltham Waltham, MA 275 5,822 Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites Houston, TX 287 5,821 Hyatt House San Jose Silicon Valley San Jose, CA 164 5,792 Marriott Denver South @ Park Meadows Lone Tree, CO 279 5,679 Courtyard Waikiki Beach Honolulu - Oahu, HI 403 5,466 Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Miami Beach, FL 231 5,410 Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile Chicago, IL 306 5,387 Embassy Suites Los Angeles Downey Downey, CA 220 5,313 Embassy Suites Atlanta - Buckhead Atlanta, GA 316 5,199 Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Plantation Hotel Plantation, FL 250 5,172 Residence Inn Bethesda Downtown Bethesda, MD 188 5,074 Hyatt House Santa Clara Santa Clara, CA 150 5,051 Courtyard Charleston Historic District Charleston, SC 176 5,037 Holiday Inn San Francisco - Fisherman's Wharf San Francisco, CA 585 5,017 Homewood Suites Washington DC Downtown Washington, DC 175 5,001 Residence Inn Austin Downtown Convention Center Austin, TX 179 4,946 Embassy Suites Irvine Orange County Irvine, CA 293 4,909 Marriott Denver Airport @ Gateway Park Aurora, CO 238 4,864 Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Hollywood Los Angeles, CA 160 4,733 Hyatt House San Diego Sorrento Mesa San Diego, CA 193 4,567 Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel Broomfield, CO 232 4,432 Hyatt Place Washington DC Downtown K Street Washington, DC 164 4,427 Embassy Suites Minneapolis - Airport Bloomington, MN 310 4,353 Embassy Suites Orlando - International Drive South/Convention Center Orlando, FL 244 4,255 Hyatt Place Fremont Silicon Valley Fremont, CA 151 4,023 Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center New Orleans, LA 286 3,995 DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Vermont South Burlington, VT 309 3,310 Top 60 Assets 17,180 396,664 Other (97 Assets) 13,621 209,272 Total Portfolio 30,801 $ 605,936 Note: For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. Amounts in thousands, except rooms. The information above includes results for periods prior to the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. RLJ Lodging Trust Pro forma Operating Statistics (unaudited) For the quarter ended December 31, 2017 Top Markets # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var Q4 Northern California 14 80.9 % 83.2 % (2.7 )% $ 217.36 $ 211.24 2.9 % $ 175.89 $ 175.71 0.1 % 13 % Southern California 9 82.0 % 78.9 % 3.9 % 166.03 165.34 0.4 % 136.12 130.51 4.3 % 8 % South Florida 13 85.6 % 78.3 % 9.3 % 165.24 156.80 5.4 % 141.43 122.73 15.2 % 9 % Austin 14 75.8 % 73.8 % 2.6 % 163.22 166.54 (2.0 )% 123.64 122.94 0.6 % 7 % Denver 13 68.9 % 69.3 % (0.7 )% 133.46 129.50 3.1 % 91.90 89.80 2.3 % 5 % Washington, DC 8 76.6 % 74.3 % 3.1 % 179.30 179.45 (0.1 )% 137.30 133.26 3.0 % 5 % Houston 11 74.4 % 64.1 % 16.1 % 143.09 137.55 4.0 % 106.47 88.18 20.7 % 5 % Chicago 14 65.7 % 66.3 % (0.9 )% 139.06 145.96 (4.7 )% 91.32 96.75 (5.6 )% 4 % Louisville 5 67.8 % 63.7 % 6.5 % 148.97 142.42 4.6 % 101.00 90.69 11.4 % 4 % New York City 5 92.6 % 89.1 % 3.9 % 264.74 267.22 (0.9 )% 245.05 238.04 2.9 % 9 % Other 51 71.8 % 70.3 % 2.1 % 157.21 155.59 1.0 % 112.91 109.43 3.2 % 31 % Total 157 75.8 % 73.6 % 2.9 % $ 171.36 $ 169.64 1.0 % $ 129.89 $ 124.91 4.0 % 100 % Service Level # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var Q4 Focused-Service 102 75.0 % 73.6 % 2.0 % $ 157.01 $ 155.41 1.0 % $ 117.80 $ 114.33 3.0 % 45 % Compact Full-Service 49 79.0 % 75.7 % 4.3 % 187.25 186.32 0.5 % 147.85 141.07 4.8 % 49 % Full-Service 6 61.7 % 61.5 % 0.2 % 160.71 154.93 3.7 % 99.09 95.30 4.0 % 6 % Total 157 75.8 % 73.6 % 2.9 % $ 171.36 $ 169.64 1.0 % $ 129.89 $ 124.91 4.0 % 100 % Chain Scale # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var Q4 Upper Upscale 49 74.7 % 71.5 % 4.5 % $ 171.84 $ 169.78 1.2 % $ 128.42 $ 121.39 5.8 % 45 % Upscale 90 76.9 % 75.7 % 1.7 % 167.74 166.29 0.9 % 129.07 125.84 2.6 % 46 % Upper Midscale 16 73.4 % 73.1 % 0.4 % 156.57 154.40 1.4 % 114.97 112.94 1.8 % 5 % Other 2 85.1 % 77.5 % 9.8 % 330.57 346.05 (4.5 )% 281.45 268.32 4.9 % 4 % Total 157 75.8 % 73.6 % 2.9 % $ 171.36 $ 169.64 1.0 % $ 129.89 $ 124.91 4.0 % 100 % Flags # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var Q4 Residence Inn 29 78.1 % 74.4 % 5.0 % $ 149.53 $ 147.20 1.6 % $ 116.82 $ 109.50 6.7 % 11 % Courtyard 24 75.2 % 74.0 % 1.6 % 165.53 166.08 (0.3 )% 124.41 122.89 1.2 % 13 % Embassy Suites 24 80.4 % 74.6 % 7.8 % 167.61 167.14 0.3 % 134.74 124.62 8.1 % 20 % Hyatt House 11 79.4 % 80.4 % (1.3 )% 174.14 167.99 3.7 % 138.25 135.06 2.4 % 7 % Hilton Garden Inn 8 72.9 % 71.5 % 2.0 % 159.96 157.34 1.7 % 116.68 112.54 3.7 % 4 % SpringHill Suites 8 67.9 % 65.9 % 3.0 % 127.09 126.88 0.2 % 86.27 83.60 3.2 % 2 % Wyndham 8 74.8 % 71.7 % 4.4 % 170.32 168.32 1.2 % 127.38 120.63 5.6 % 10 % Fairfield Inn & Suites 7 74.2 % 72.7 % 2.1 % 150.82 153.16 (1.5 )% 111.97 111.37 0.5 % 2 % Hampton Inn 7 73.1 % 70.9 % 3.0 % 132.14 125.65 5.2 % 96.54 89.14 8.3 % 3 % Marriott 6 67.3 % 68.8 % (2.1 )% 189.71 186.68 1.6 % 127.75 128.41 (0.5 )% 6 % DoubleTree 6 82.6 % 84.9 % (2.8 )% 213.13 207.75 2.6 % 176.02 176.46 (0.2 )% 6 % Renaissance 4 73.4 % 70.8 % 3.6 % 184.37 181.31 1.7 % 135.30 128.41 5.4 % 5 % Hyatt Place 3 77.7 % 81.8 % (4.9 )% 183.29 176.58 3.8 % 142.44 144.37 (1.3 )% 2 % Homewood Suites 2 70.2 % 71.8 % (2.3 )% 171.41 172.75 (0.8 )% 120.36 124.10 (3.0 )% 1 % Hilton 2 54.4 % 50.4 % 8.0 % 151.25 143.28 5.6 % 82.34 72.23 14.0 % 1 % Hyatt 2 75.4 % 75.1 % 0.4 % 191.01 186.15 2.6 % 143.93 139.73 3.0 % 1 % Other 6 74.9 % 73.7 % 1.7 % 233.41 231.85 0.7 % 174.91 170.82 2.4 % 6 % Total 157 75.8 % 73.6 % 2.9 % $ 171.36 $ 169.64 1.0 % $ 129.89 $ 124.91 4.0 % 100 % Note: Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. The information above includes results for periods prior to the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding. RLJ Lodging Trust Pro forma Operating Statistics (unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2017 Top Markets # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var FY Northern California 14 85.0 % 87.0 % (2.3 )% $ 221.47 $ 222.68 (0.5 )% $ 188.15 $ 193.72 (2.9 )% 15 % Southern California 9 85.6 % 83.3 % 2.7 % 178.88 176.21 1.5 % 153.05 146.76 4.3 % 9 % South Florida 13 83.9 % 83.0 % 1.1 % 168.26 166.71 0.9 % 141.23 138.44 2.0 % 9 % Austin 14 77.1 % 78.3 % (1.5 )% 165.83 169.31 (2.1 )% 127.92 132.56 (3.5 )% 7 % Denver 13 76.2 % 76.7 % (0.7 )% 140.57 137.89 1.9 % 107.09 105.83 1.2 % 5 % Washington, DC 8 78.7 % 77.5 % 1.5 % 187.61 184.06 1.9 % 147.59 142.60 3.5 % 5 % Houston 11 71.5 % 68.9 % 3.9 % 145.44 147.83 (1.6 )% 104.06 101.82 2.2 % 4 % Chicago 14 68.0 % 68.5 % (0.7 )% 142.42 149.69 (4.9 )% 96.83 102.51 (5.5 )% 4 % Louisville 5 68.3 % 72.2 % (5.4 )% 157.25 157.59 (0.2 )% 107.36 113.75 (5.6 )% 4 % New York City 5 89.2 % 88.3 % 1.1 % 231.51 236.25 (2.0 )% 206.57 208.50 (0.9 )% 5 % Other 51 75.9 % 75.9 % (0.1 )% 161.42 161.72 (0.2 )% 122.48 122.78 (0.2 )% 33 % Total 157 78.3 % 78.3 % — % $ 173.57 $ 174.31 (0.4 )% $ 135.82 $ 136.45 (0.5 )% 100 % Service Level # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var FY Focused-Service 102 77.2 % 77.8 % (0.8 )% $ 160.55 $ 161.16 (0.4 )% $ 123.92 $ 125.34 (1.1 )% 46 % Compact Full-Service 49 81.2 % 80.0 % 1.5 % 186.51 188.09 (0.8 )% 151.40 150.49 0.6 % 46 % Full-Service 6 67.4 % 71.1 % (5.2 )% 175.29 173.04 1.3 % 118.21 123.05 (3.9 )% 8 % Total 157 78.3 % 78.3 % — % $ 173.57 $ 174.31 (0.4 )% $ 135.82 $ 136.45 (0.5 )% 100 % Chain Scale # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var FY Upper Upscale 49 77.5 % 77.1 % 0.6 % $ 177.82 $ 178.34 (0.3 )% $ 137.89 $ 137.42 0.3 % 47 % Upscale 90 79.1 % 79.7 % (0.8 )% 167.45 168.09 (0.4 )% 132.39 134.01 (1.2 )% 45 % Upper Midscale 16 77.2 % 77.5 % (0.3 )% 164.65 167.40 (1.6 )% 127.18 129.70 (1.9 )% 6 % Other 2 79.9 % 74.9 % 6.6 % 284.48 293.56 (3.1 )% 227.18 219.92 3.3 % 2 % Total 157 78.3 % 78.3 % — % $ 173.57 $ 174.31 (0.4 )% $ 135.82 $ 136.45 (0.5 )% 100 % Flags # of

Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR % of

Hotel

EBITDA 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var 2017 2016 Var FY Residence Inn 29 79.1 % 78.9 % 0.3 % $ 153.33 $ 152.96 0.2 % $ 121.35 $ 120.71 0.5 % 11 % Courtyard 24 78.0 % 78.3 % (0.3 )% 167.72 169.72 (1.2 )% 130.83 132.85 (1.5 )% 13 % Embassy Suites 24 81.3 % 79.7 % 2.0 % 176.29 176.52 (0.1 )% 143.26 140.64 1.9 % 22 % Hyatt House 11 81.5 % 84.2 % (3.2 )% 175.02 172.35 1.6 % 142.60 145.09 (1.7 )% 6 % Hilton Garden Inn 8 74.1 % 75.2 % (1.5 )% 160.96 162.89 (1.2 )% 119.31 122.57 (2.7 )% 4 % SpringHill Suites 8 70.6 % 71.9 % (1.8 )% 131.98 133.30 (1.0 )% 93.23 95.84 (2.7 )% 2 % Wyndham 8 78.5 % 76.5 % 2.7 % 174.26 173.96 0.2 % 136.84 133.00 2.9 % 10 % Fairfield Inn & Suites 7 76.1 % 76.8 % (0.9 )% 161.60 162.64 (0.6 )% 122.97 124.92 (1.6 )% 3 % Hampton Inn 7 74.9 % 75.0 % (0.1 )% 139.78 139.97 (0.1 )% 104.67 104.93 (0.2 )% 2 % Marriott 6 71.8 % 75.4 % (4.8 )% 195.29 196.39 (0.6 )% 140.14 148.07 (5.4 )% 7 % DoubleTree 6 85.8 % 86.7 % (1.1 )% 191.99 193.44 (0.8 )% 164.65 167.72 (1.8 )% 5 % Renaissance 4 75.6 % 75.7 % (0.2 )% 184.54 184.75 (0.1 )% 139.47 139.91 (0.3 )% 4 % Hyatt Place 3 81.9 % 85.3 % (4.0 )% 184.45 180.00 2.5 % 151.10 153.60 (1.6 )% 2 % Homewood Suites 2 77.8 % 75.3 % 3.4 % 184.19 184.65 (0.3 )% 143.35 139.05 3.1 % 1 % Hilton 2 67.9 % 68.8 % (1.3 )% 170.27 167.49 1.7 % 115.54 115.19 0.3 % 2 % Hyatt 2 78.3 % 75.3 % 4.0 % 187.94 196.53 (4.4 )% 147.17 147.93 (0.5 )% 1 % Other 6 77.0 % 75.8 % 1.5 % 216.04 223.05 (3.1 )% 166.28 169.17 (1.7 )% 5 % Total 157 78.3 % 78.3 % — % $ 173.57 $ 174.31 (0.4 )% $ 135.82 $ 136.45 (0.5 )% 100 % Note: Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. The information above includes results for periods prior to the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006779/en/

