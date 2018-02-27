RLJ Lodging Trust : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
0
02/27/2018 | 06:27pm EST
- Fourth quarter Pro forma RevPAR increased 4.0%
- Sold Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston for $170 million
- Completed transformative merger with FelCor Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for
the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Sold Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston for $170.0 million
Net income was $7.4 million, which includes $7.5 million of
transaction costs and $31.8 million of non-cash income tax expense
Pro forma RevPAR increased 4.0%, Pro forma ADR increased 1.0%, and Pro
forma Occupancy increased 2.9%
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin of 32.0%
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA of $143.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $136.2 million
Adjusted FFO of $99.4 million
Full Year Highlights
Completed merger with FelCor Lodging Trust (“FelCor”)
Net income was $75.7 million, which includes $44.4 million of
transaction costs and $39.7 million of non-cash income tax expense
Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.5%, Pro forma ADR decreased 0.4% and Pro
forma Occupancy was flat
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin of 33.1%
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA of $605.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $427.2 million
Adjusted FFO of $339.1 million
Declared cash dividends of $1.32 per common share
Declared cash dividends of $0.975 per Series A Preferred Share
“We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results which exceeded our
expectations. We are also continuing to demonstrate the value creation
potential from the FelCor merger,” commented Ross H. Bierkan, President
and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining our recent sale of the Fairmont
Copley Plaza Boston, the post year-end disposition of the Embassy Suites
Marlborough, and another asset that we have under contract, we will
reach our initial goal of selling at least $300 million in assets. Our
disposition pipeline is strong, and we are encouraged by our progress
and ability to pay down debt with the proceeds. We remain focused on
executing on our key strategic priorities of realizing synergies,
selling non-core assets, optimizing the balance sheet, and
opportunistically reinvesting in our hotels.”
Financial and Operating Results
The prefix “Pro forma” as defined by the Company, denotes operating
results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and
excludes sold hotels. Pro forma RevPAR and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
are reported on a comparable basis and therefore exclude any hotels sold
during the period and non-comparable hotels that were not open for
operation or were closed for renovation for comparable periods.
Explanations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA
Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those
measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this
release.
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, decreased
$68.4 million to $7.4 million, representing a 90.3% decrease over the
comparable period in 2016. Net income included transaction costs of $7.5
million related primarily to the FelCor merger and $31.8 million of
non-cash income tax expense related primarily to the change in tax rates
from the recently passed tax reform bill.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income decreased $125.6
million to $75.7 million, representing a 62.4% decrease over the
comparable period in 2016. Net income included transaction costs of
$44.4 million related primarily to the FelCor merger and $39.7 million
of non-cash income tax expense related primarily to the change in tax
rates from the recently passed tax reform bill.
Pro forma RevPAR for the quarter ended December 31, 2017,
increased 4.0% over the comparable period in 2016, driven by a Pro forma
ADR increase of 1.0%, and a Pro forma Occupancy increase of 2.9%.
Adjusting for post hurricane related business, Pro forma RevPAR for the
fourth quarter would have increased 1.7%. The Company's top performing
markets were Houston, South Florida, and Louisville, with Pro forma
RevPAR growth of 20.7%, 15.2%, and 11.4%, respectively.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.5%
over the comparable period in 2016, driven by a Pro forma ADR decrease
of 0.4% and flat occupancy.
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin for the quarter ended December 31,
2017, decreased 97 basis points over the comparable period in 2016 to
32.0%. Adjusting for real estate taxes, insurance and operational
disruption related to our Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile
hotel, Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA margin would have been slightly positive.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
decreased 123 basis points over the comparable period in 2016 to 33.1%.
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, increased $1.1 million to $143.0 million,
representing a 0.8% increase over the comparable period in 2016.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, Pro forma Consolidated Hotel
EBITDA decreased $25.8 million to $605.9 million, representing a 4.1%
decrease over the comparable period in 2016. Pro forma Consolidated
Hotel EBITDA includes prior ownership of $153.2 million from the
recently acquired FelCor hotels.
Adjusted FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased
$25.0 million to $99.4 million, representing a 33.6% increase over the
comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017,
Adjusted FFO increased $6.4 million to $339.1 million, representing a
1.9% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended
December 31, 2017, Adjusted FFO includes four months of operations from
the recently acquired FelCor hotels.
Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017, was $0.57, representing a 5.0% decrease over
the comparable period in 2016. Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and
unit for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $2.40, representing a
10.1% decrease over the comparable period in 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017,
increased $47.2 million to $136.2 million, representing a 53.1% increase
over the comparable period in 2016. For the year ended December 31,
2017, Adjusted EBITDA increased $34.8 million to $427.2 million,
representing an 8.9% increase over the comparable period in 2016. For
the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted EBITDA includes four months
of ownership from the recently acquired FelCor hotels.
Non-recurring items and other adjustments which were noteworthy
for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 include transaction costs of
$7.5 million primarily related to the FelCor merger and $31.8 million of
non-cash income tax expense related primarily to the change in tax rates
from the recently passed tax reform bill.
Non-recurring items are included in net income attributable to common
shareholders but are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO, as
applicable. A complete listing of non-recurring items is provided in the
Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in this press release.
Net cash flow from operating activities for the year ended
December 31, 2017, totaled $260.6 million, compared to $331.4 million
for the comparable period in 2016.
Dispositions
During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company sold the 383-room
Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston for $170.0 million in December 2017. The
Company's Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA excludes $10.5 million in
hotel EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is inclusive of
the period prior to hotel ownership.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $586.5 million of unrestricted
cash on its balance sheet, $600.0 million available on its revolving
credit facility, and $2.8 billion of debt outstanding. The Company’s
ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31,
2017, was 3.9 times (excluding preferred equity).
Dividends
The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.33 per
common share of beneficial interest in the fourth quarter. The dividend
was paid on January 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December
29, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company declared a
total dividend of $1.32 per common share of beneficial interest.
The Company's Board of Trustees declared a preferred dividend of $0.4875
on its Series A cumulative convertible preferred shares (“Series A
Preferred Shares”). The dividend was paid on January 31, 2018, to
shareholders of record as of December 29, 2017. For the year ended
December 31, 2017, the Company declared a total dividend of $0.975 per
Series A Preferred Share.
Subsequent Events
On January 25, 2018, the Company amended three of its unsecured term
loans with an aggregate principal amount of $775.0 million. The maturity
date of its $400.0 million unsecured term loan due March 2019 and its
$225.0 million unsecured term loan due November 2019 were both extended
to January 2023. Both term loans were amended to include more favorable
pricing. The Company also amended its $150.0 million unsecured term loan
due January 2022 with more favorable pricing.
On February 21, 2018, the Company closed on the sale of the Embassy
Suites Marlborough for $23.7 million.
2018 Outlook
The Company’s outlook includes only hotels owned as of February 27,
2018. Potential future acquisitions or dispositions could result in a
material change to the Company’s outlook. The outlook includes capital
expenditures related to renovations and ROI projects in the range of
$130 million to $140 million, which the Company anticipates will result
in approximately 100 basis points of RevPAR disruption. The outlook also
assumes 50 basis points of RevPAR headwinds related to tough comps from
last year's hurricane efforts. On the margin front, the outlook assumes
60 to 70 basis points of headwinds from property taxes and insurance
increases, partially driven by the impact from Proposition 13 on
FelCor's California hotels.
For the full year 2018, the Company anticipates:
Current Outlook
Pro forma RevPAR growth
-1.0% to +1.0%
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
31.25% to 32.5%
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
$565.0M to $600.0M
Adjusted EBITDA
$527.0M to $562.0M
Corporate Cash General & Administrative
$37.0M to $39.0M
Earnings Call
The Company will conduct its quarterly analyst and investor conference
call on February 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference
call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for
international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s fourth
quarter earnings conference call. Additionally, a live webcast of the
conference call will be available through the Company’s website at http://rljlodgingtrust.com.
A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available
online through the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate
investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service
and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156
hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and
the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated
hotel with 171 rooms.
Forward Looking Statements
The following information contains certain statements, other than
purely historical information, including estimates, projections,
statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and
expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those
statements are based, that are “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking
statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,”
“project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,”
“will continue,” “intend,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although
the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions,
beliefs, and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not
predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the
Company’s actual results could differ materially from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a
difference include the following: the current global economic
uncertainty, increased direct competition, changes in government
regulations or accounting rules, changes in local, national, and global
real estate conditions, declines in the lodging industry, seasonality of
the lodging industry, risks related to natural disasters, such as
earthquakes and hurricanes, hostilities, including future terrorist
attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel, the Company’s ability
to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms,
changes in interest rates, access to capital through offerings of the
Company’s common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt,
the Company’s ability to identify suitable acquisitions, the Company’s
ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those
businesses, and inaccuracies of the Company’s accounting estimates.
Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such
statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no
obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The
Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the
disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the
sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks,
uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by
the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful
to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO,
(2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) Adjusted EBITDA, (5) Hotel EBITDA, and
(6) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be
considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as
a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin as calculated by
the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define
such terms exactly as the Company.
Funds From Operations (“FFO”)
The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by
the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT,
which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with
GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment,
the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus
depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated
partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real
estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets
diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have
historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate
industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real
estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation
of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s
operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating
performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts
(“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues
directly to common shareholders.
The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures
calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of
FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT
guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the
Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common
shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest
(“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating
partnership, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of
the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to
understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
and Amortization (“EBITDA”)
EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense;
(2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to
sales of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company
considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating
comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between
REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily
interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and
amortization) from its operating results.
In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of
hotel acquisitions and dispositions. The Company presents EBITDA
attributable to common shareholders, which includes OP units, because
the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The
Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand EBITDA
attributable to all common shares and OP units.
Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA
The Company adjusts FFO and EBITDA for certain items that the Company
considers either outside the normal course of operations or
extraordinary. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO and Adjusted
EBITDA provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding
its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income,
FFO, and EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of its
operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO and EBITDA for the
following items:
Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs
expensed during the period.
Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain
non-cash items. The Company has excluded the amortization of
share-based compensation, non-cash gain or loss on the sale of assets,
and certain non-cash income taxes.
Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect
of certain non-operational expenses. The Company excludes
hurricane-related costs not reimbursed by insurance, property-level
severance costs, debt modification and extinguishment costs, and other
income and expenses outside the normal course of operations.
Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin
With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that
excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash
items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results
over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The
Company believes property-level results provide investors with
supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of
the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management
companies.
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes unadjusted prior ownership
information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to
our acquisition of the hotels, which has not been audited and excludes
sold hotels as applicable. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA and Pro forma Hotel
EBITDA Margin exclude the results of non-comparable hotels that were
under renovation or not open for the entirety of the comparable periods.
The following is a summary of pro forma hotel adjustments:
Pro forma adjustments: Acquired hotels
No hotels were acquired during the year ended December 31, 2016. The
Company acquired the following hotels in August 2017 in conjunction with
the FelCor merger:
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Austin
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - Lake Buena Vista
Embassy Suites Atlanta - Buckhead
Embassy Suites Birmingham
Embassy Suites Boston - Marlborough
Embassy Suites Dallas - Love Field
Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach - Resort & Spa
Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street
Embassy Suites Los Angeles - International Airport/South
Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach - Hotel & Resort
Embassy Suites Miami - International Airport
Embassy Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley
Embassy Suites Minneapolis - Airport
Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach - Oceanfront Resort
Embassy Suites Napa Valley
Embassy Suites Orlando - International Drive South/Convention Center
Embassy Suites Phoenix - Biltmore
Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - South San Francisco
Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - Waterfront
Embassy Suites Secaucus - Meadowlands
Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort
Holiday Inn San Francisco - Fisherman's Wharf
San Francisco Marriott Union Square
DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Vermont, formerly Sheraton Burlington
Hotel & Conference Center
Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill Hotel
The Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston
The Knickerbocker, New York
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel, Charleston
The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club
Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill
Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites
Wyndham New Orleans - French Quarter
Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District
Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center
Wyndham San Diego Bayside
Wyndham Santa Monica At The Pier
Pro forma adjustments: Sold hotels
For the year ended December 31, 2017, the following hotel was sold:
The Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston was sold in December 2017
For the year ended December 31, 2016, the following hotels were sold:
Holiday Inn Express Merrillville was sold in February 2016
SpringHill Suites Bakersfield was sold in November 2016
Hilton Garden Inn New York 35th Street was sold in December 2016
Hilton New York Fashion District was sold in December 2016
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Assets
Investment in hotel properties, net
$
5,791,925
$
3,367,776
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
23,885
—
Cash and cash equivalents
586,470
456,672
Restricted cash reserves
72,606
67,206
Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $510 and $182,
respectively
60,011
26,018
Deferred income tax asset, net
56,761
44,614
Intangible assets, net
133,211
898
Prepaid expense and other assets
69,936
60,209
Total assets
$
6,794,805
$
4,023,393
Liabilities and Equity
Debt, net
$
2,880,488
$
1,582,715
Accounts payable and other liabilities
225,664
137,066
Deferred income tax liability
5,547
11,430
Advance deposits and deferred revenue
30,463
11,975
Accrued interest
17,081
3,444
Distributions payable
65,284
41,486
Total liabilities
3,224,527
1,788,116
Equity
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000
shares authorized
Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value,
12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and
outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266 at December 31, 2017
366,936
—
Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000
shares authorized; 174,869,046 and 124,364,178 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
1,749
1,244
Additional paid-in capital
3,208,002
2,187,333
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
8,846
(4,902
)
(Distributions in excess of net earnings) retained earnings
(82,566
)
38,249
Total shareholders’ equity
3,502,967
2,221,924
Noncontrolling interest:
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
11,700
5,973
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
11,181
7,380
Total noncontrolling interest
22,881
13,353
Preferred equity in a consolidated joint venture, liquidation value
of $45,430 at December 31, 2017
44,430
—
Total equity
3,570,278
2,235,277
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,794,805
$
4,023,393
Note:
The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can
be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the quarter ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
Operating revenue
Room revenue
$
376,131
$
233,427
$
1,146,882
$
1,010,637
Food and beverage revenue
66,280
29,088
157,672
111,691
Other revenue
20,079
8,938
51,707
37,667
Total revenue
$
462,490
$
271,453
$
1,356,261
$
1,159,995
Expense
Operating expense
Room expense
$
94,206
$
54,872
$
270,729
$
228,656
Food and beverage expense
47,456
20,112
113,914
79,589
Management and franchise fee expense
36,523
27,340
122,633
118,210
Other operating expense
109,595
57,521
304,595
241,654
Total property operating expense
287,780
159,845
811,871
668,109
Depreciation and amortization
64,856
39,968
186,993
162,500
Property tax, insurance and other
30,477
17,249
91,406
77,281
General and administrative
11,695
7,994
40,453
31,516
Transaction costs
7,476
(65
)
44,398
192
Total operating expense
402,284
224,991
1,175,121
939,598
Operating income
60,206
46,462
181,140
220,397
Other income (expense)
(55
)
215
269
303
Interest income
682
454
2,987
1,695
Interest expense
(29,795
)
(14,587
)
(78,322
)
(58,820
)
Gain on settlement of investment in loan
—
—
2,670
—
Income before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
31,038
32,544
108,744
163,575
Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
76
—
133
—
Income before income tax expense
31,114
32,544
108,877
163,575
Income tax expense
(32,756
)
(2,793
)
(42,118
)
(8,190
)
Income (loss) from operations
(1,642
)
29,751
66,759
155,385
Gain on sale of hotel properties
9,029
46,084
8,980
45,929
Net income
7,387
75,835
75,739
201,314
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(123
)
(48
)
(117
)
(55
)
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(123
)
(48
)
(117
)
(55
)
Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (1)
(85
)
(35
)
(193
)
(152
)
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2)
707
—
900
—
FFO
57,060
69,636
245,474
317,678
Non-cash income tax expense
31,775
2,784
39,747
7,001
Transaction costs
7,476
(65
)
44,398
192
Gain on settlement of investment in loan
—
—
(2,670
)
—
Amortization of share-based compensation
2,642
2,055
10,607
5,990
Loan related costs (3)
—
—
—
1,247
Other expenses (4)
475
—
1,591
604
Adjusted FFO
$
99,428
$
74,410
$
339,147
$
332,712
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic
$
0.57
$
0.60
$
2.40
$
2.68
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted
$
0.57
$
0.60
$
2.40
$
2.67
Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5)
174,921
124,257
141,248
124,257
Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5)
174,984
124,316
141,325
124,485
Note:
(1)
Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the
noncontrolling interest in joint ventures.
(2)
Includes our ownership interest of the depreciation and amortization
expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures.
(3)
Represents debt modification costs, debt extinguishment costs, and
accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs.
(4)
Represents income and expenses outside the normal course of
operations, including hurricane-related costs not reimbursed by
insurance and property-level severance costs.
(5)
Includes 0.8 million and 0.6 million weighted-average operating
partnership units for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 2016,
respectively, and 0.6 million weighted-average operating partnership
units for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization
(EBITDA)
For the quarter ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income
$
7,387
$
75,835
$
75,739
$
201,314
Depreciation and amortization
64,856
39,968
186,993
162,500
Interest expense, net (1)
29,114
14,579
76,703
58,793
Income tax expense
32,756
2,793
42,118
8,190
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(123
)
(48
)
(117
)
(55
)
Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (2)
(148
)
(35
)
(275
)
(152
)
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (3)
837
—
1,072
—
EBITDA
134,679
133,092
382,233
430,590
Transaction costs
7,476
(65
)
44,398
192
Gain on sale of hotel properties
(9,029
)
(46,084
)
(8,980
)
(45,929
)
Gain on settlement of investment in loan
—
—
(2,670
)
—
Amortization of share-based compensation
2,642
2,055
10,607
5,990
Loan related costs (4)
—
—
—
924
Other expenses (5)
475
—
1,591
604
Adjusted EBITDA
136,243
88,998
427,179
392,371
General and administrative (6)
9,053
5,938
29,846
25,016
Operating results from noncontrolling interest in joint venture
(566
)
84
(679
)
207
Other corporate adjustments
1,535
(174
)
1,464
(1,142
)
Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
146,265
94,846
457,809
416,452
Pro forma adjustments - income from sold hotels
(3,259
)
(3,980
)
(5,034
)
(16,106
)
Pro forma adjustments - income from prior ownership of acquired
hotels (7)
—
51,057
153,161
231,418
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
143,006
141,923
605,936
631,764
Pro forma adjustments - income from non-comparable hotels
—
—
—
—
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA
$
143,006
$
141,923
$
605,936
$
631,764
Note:
(1)
Excludes amounts attributable to investment in loans of $1.4
million for the year ended December 31, 2017, and $0.4 million and
$1.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016,
respectively.
(2)
Includes interest, depreciation and amortization expense allocated
to the noncontrolling interest in joint ventures.
(3)
Includes our ownership interest of the interest, depreciation and
amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures.
(4)
Represents debt modification costs and debt extinguishment costs.
(5)
Represents income and expenses outside the normal course of
operations, including hurricane-related costs not reimbursed by
insurance and property-level severance costs.
(6)
General and administrative expenses exclude amortization of
share-based compensation and other non-recurring expenses reflected
in Adjusted EBITDA.
(7)
The information above includes results for periods prior to the
Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is
presented only for comparison purposes.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
For the quarter ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Total revenue
$
462,490
$
271,453
$
1,356,261
$
1,159,995
Pro forma adjustments - Revenue from sold hotels
(14,890
)
(11,573
)
(20,438
)
(52,279
)
Pro forma adjustments - Revenue from prior ownership of acquired
hotels (1)
—
170,767
496,065
732,891
Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue
(503
)
(15
)
(1,052
)
(55
)
Pro forma Hotel Revenue
$
447,097
$
430,632
$
1,830,836
$
1,840,552
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA
$
143,006
$
141,923
$
605,936
$
631,764
Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin
32.0
%
33.0
%
33.1
%
34.3
%
Note:
(1)
The information above includes results for periods prior to the
Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and is
presented only for comparison purposes.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Debt Summary
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Loan
Base Term (Years)
Maturity (incl. extensions)
Floating / Fixed
Interest Rate (1)
Balance as of December 31, 2017 (2)
Secured Debt
Scotiabank - 1 hotel
4
Nov 2018
Floating
4.23%
$
85,000
Wells Fargo - 4 hotels
3
Oct 2021
Floating (3)
4.05%
150,000
Wells Fargo - 4 hotels
2
Mar 2022
Floating (3)
4.04%
143,250
Wells Fargo - 1 hotel
10
Jun 2022
Fixed
5.25%
32,052
PNC - 3 hotels
10
Oct 2022
Fixed
4.95%
84,378
Wells Fargo - 1 hotel
10
Oct 2022
Fixed
4.95%
33,476
Prudential - 1 hotel
10
Oct 2022
Fixed
4.94%
29,573
PNC - 5 hotels
5
Mar 2023
Floating
3.66%
85,000
Senior Secured Notes - 9 hotels
10
Mar 2023
Fixed
5.63%
524,010
Weighted-Average / Secured Total
4.89%
$
1,166,739
Unsecured Debt
Revolver (4)
4
Apr 2021
Floating
3.16%
$
—
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2019 (6)
5
Mar 2019 (6)
Floating (3)
3.35%
400,000
$225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2019 (6)
7
Nov 2019 (6)
Floating (3)
4.24%
225,000
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2021
5
Apr 2021
Floating (3)(5)
3.14%
400,000
$150 Million Term Loan Maturing 2022
7
Jan 2022
Floating (3)
3.43%
150,000
Senior Unsecured Notes
10
Jun 2025
Fixed
6.00%
475,000
Weighted-Average / Unsecured Total
4.19%
$
1,650,000
Weighted-Average / Total Debt
4.48%
$
2,816,739
Note:
(1)
Interest rates as of December 31, 2017.
(2)
Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing
costs.
(3)
The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap.
(4)
There is $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which
is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.30% annually.
(5)
Reflects interest rate swap on $350.0 million.
(6)
In January 2018, the Company secured an amendment extending the
maturity date to January 2023.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Pro forma Operating Statistics — Top 60 Assets
(unaudited)
Property
City/State
# of Rooms
Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
Marriott Louisville Downtown
Louisville, KY
616
$
14,285
The Knickerbocker Hotel New York
New York, NY
330
11,291
San Francisco Marriott Union Square
San Francisco, CA
401
10,678
Wyndham San Diego Bayside
San Diego, CA
600
10,119
The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club
St Petersburg, FL
362
9,602
Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill
Boston, MA
304
9,201
Embassy Suites Los Angeles - International Airport South
El Segundo, CA
349
9,178
DoubleTree Metropolitan Hotel New York City
New York, NY
764
9,161
Courtyard Austin Downtown Convention Center
Austin, TX
270
8,943
Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - Waterfront
Burlingame, CA
340
8,868
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel, Charleston
Charleston, SC
216
8,664
Courtyard Portland City Center
Portland, OR
256
8,461
Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach - Hotel & Resort
Oxnard, CA
250
8,130
Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center
Tampa, FL
360
8,068
DoubleTree Grand Key Resort
Key West, FL
216
7,873
Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL
361
7,753
Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA
312
7,737
Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort
Myrtle Beach, SC
385
7,377
Wyndham New Orleans - French Quarter
New Orleans, LA
374
7,352
Embassy Suites Napa Valley
Napa, CA
205
7,013
Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach - Oceanfront Resort
Myrtle Beach, SC
255
6,755
Embassy Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley
Milpitas, CA
266
6,684
Wyndham Santa Monica At the Pier
Santa Monica, CA
132
6,681
Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District
Philadelphia, PA
364
6,669
Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington DC Downtown
Washington, DC
198
6,616
Courtyard San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
166
6,599
Residence Inn Palo Alto Los Altos
Los Altos, CA
156
6,589
Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill Hotel
Philadelphia, PA
364
6,504
Hyatt House Emeryville San Francisco Bay Area
Emeryville, CA
234
6,432
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Austin
Austin, TX
188
6,227
Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel
Pittsburgh, PA
300
6,053
Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Oakland Bay Brg
Emeryville, CA
278
6,045
Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach - Resort & Spa
Deerfield Beach, FL
244
6,001
Embassy Suites Boston Waltham
Waltham, MA
275
5,822
Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites
Houston, TX
287
5,821
Hyatt House San Jose Silicon Valley
San Jose, CA
164
5,792
Marriott Denver South @ Park Meadows
Lone Tree, CO
279
5,679
Courtyard Waikiki Beach
Honolulu - Oahu, HI
403
5,466
Hilton Cabana Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
231
5,410
Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile
Chicago, IL
306
5,387
Embassy Suites Los Angeles Downey
Downey, CA
220
5,313
Embassy Suites Atlanta - Buckhead
Atlanta, GA
316
5,199
Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Plantation Hotel
Plantation, FL
250
5,172
Residence Inn Bethesda Downtown
Bethesda, MD
188
5,074
Hyatt House Santa Clara
Santa Clara, CA
150
5,051
Courtyard Charleston Historic District
Charleston, SC
176
5,037
Holiday Inn San Francisco - Fisherman's Wharf
San Francisco, CA
585
5,017
Homewood Suites Washington DC Downtown
Washington, DC
175
5,001
Residence Inn Austin Downtown Convention Center
Austin, TX
179
4,946
Embassy Suites Irvine Orange County
Irvine, CA
293
4,909
Marriott Denver Airport @ Gateway Park
Aurora, CO
238
4,864
Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA
160
4,733
Hyatt House San Diego Sorrento Mesa
San Diego, CA
193
4,567
Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel
Broomfield, CO
232
4,432
Hyatt Place Washington DC Downtown K Street
Washington, DC
164
4,427
Embassy Suites Minneapolis - Airport
Bloomington, MN
310
4,353
Embassy Suites Orlando - International Drive South/Convention Center
Orlando, FL
244
4,255
Hyatt Place Fremont Silicon Valley
Fremont, CA
151
4,023
Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center
New Orleans, LA
286
3,995
DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Vermont
South Burlington, VT
309
3,310
Top 60 Assets
17,180
396,664
Other (97 Assets)
13,621
209,272
Total Portfolio
30,801
$
605,936
Note:For the trailing twelve months ended December 31,
2017. Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three
consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French
Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. Amounts in
thousands, except rooms. The information above includes results
for periods prior to the Company's ownership. The information has
not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Pro forma Operating Statistics
(unaudited)
For the quarter ended December 31, 2017
Top Markets
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
Q4
Northern California
14
80.9
%
83.2
%
(2.7
)%
$
217.36
$
211.24
2.9
%
$
175.89
$
175.71
0.1
%
13
%
Southern California
9
82.0
%
78.9
%
3.9
%
166.03
165.34
0.4
%
136.12
130.51
4.3
%
8
%
South Florida
13
85.6
%
78.3
%
9.3
%
165.24
156.80
5.4
%
141.43
122.73
15.2
%
9
%
Austin
14
75.8
%
73.8
%
2.6
%
163.22
166.54
(2.0
)%
123.64
122.94
0.6
%
7
%
Denver
13
68.9
%
69.3
%
(0.7
)%
133.46
129.50
3.1
%
91.90
89.80
2.3
%
5
%
Washington, DC
8
76.6
%
74.3
%
3.1
%
179.30
179.45
(0.1
)%
137.30
133.26
3.0
%
5
%
Houston
11
74.4
%
64.1
%
16.1
%
143.09
137.55
4.0
%
106.47
88.18
20.7
%
5
%
Chicago
14
65.7
%
66.3
%
(0.9
)%
139.06
145.96
(4.7
)%
91.32
96.75
(5.6
)%
4
%
Louisville
5
67.8
%
63.7
%
6.5
%
148.97
142.42
4.6
%
101.00
90.69
11.4
%
4
%
New York City
5
92.6
%
89.1
%
3.9
%
264.74
267.22
(0.9
)%
245.05
238.04
2.9
%
9
%
Other
51
71.8
%
70.3
%
2.1
%
157.21
155.59
1.0
%
112.91
109.43
3.2
%
31
%
Total
157
75.8
%
73.6
%
2.9
%
$
171.36
$
169.64
1.0
%
$
129.89
$
124.91
4.0
%
100
%
Service Level
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
Q4
Focused-Service
102
75.0
%
73.6
%
2.0
%
$
157.01
$
155.41
1.0
%
$
117.80
$
114.33
3.0
%
45
%
Compact Full-Service
49
79.0
%
75.7
%
4.3
%
187.25
186.32
0.5
%
147.85
141.07
4.8
%
49
%
Full-Service
6
61.7
%
61.5
%
0.2
%
160.71
154.93
3.7
%
99.09
95.30
4.0
%
6
%
Total
157
75.8
%
73.6
%
2.9
%
$
171.36
$
169.64
1.0
%
$
129.89
$
124.91
4.0
%
100
%
Chain Scale
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
Q4
Upper Upscale
49
74.7
%
71.5
%
4.5
%
$
171.84
$
169.78
1.2
%
$
128.42
$
121.39
5.8
%
45
%
Upscale
90
76.9
%
75.7
%
1.7
%
167.74
166.29
0.9
%
129.07
125.84
2.6
%
46
%
Upper Midscale
16
73.4
%
73.1
%
0.4
%
156.57
154.40
1.4
%
114.97
112.94
1.8
%
5
%
Other
2
85.1
%
77.5
%
9.8
%
330.57
346.05
(4.5
)%
281.45
268.32
4.9
%
4
%
Total
157
75.8
%
73.6
%
2.9
%
$
171.36
$
169.64
1.0
%
$
129.89
$
124.91
4.0
%
100
%
Flags
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
Q4
Residence Inn
29
78.1
%
74.4
%
5.0
%
$
149.53
$
147.20
1.6
%
$
116.82
$
109.50
6.7
%
11
%
Courtyard
24
75.2
%
74.0
%
1.6
%
165.53
166.08
(0.3
)%
124.41
122.89
1.2
%
13
%
Embassy Suites
24
80.4
%
74.6
%
7.8
%
167.61
167.14
0.3
%
134.74
124.62
8.1
%
20
%
Hyatt House
11
79.4
%
80.4
%
(1.3
)%
174.14
167.99
3.7
%
138.25
135.06
2.4
%
7
%
Hilton Garden Inn
8
72.9
%
71.5
%
2.0
%
159.96
157.34
1.7
%
116.68
112.54
3.7
%
4
%
SpringHill Suites
8
67.9
%
65.9
%
3.0
%
127.09
126.88
0.2
%
86.27
83.60
3.2
%
2
%
Wyndham
8
74.8
%
71.7
%
4.4
%
170.32
168.32
1.2
%
127.38
120.63
5.6
%
10
%
Fairfield Inn & Suites
7
74.2
%
72.7
%
2.1
%
150.82
153.16
(1.5
)%
111.97
111.37
0.5
%
2
%
Hampton Inn
7
73.1
%
70.9
%
3.0
%
132.14
125.65
5.2
%
96.54
89.14
8.3
%
3
%
Marriott
6
67.3
%
68.8
%
(2.1
)%
189.71
186.68
1.6
%
127.75
128.41
(0.5
)%
6
%
DoubleTree
6
82.6
%
84.9
%
(2.8
)%
213.13
207.75
2.6
%
176.02
176.46
(0.2
)%
6
%
Renaissance
4
73.4
%
70.8
%
3.6
%
184.37
181.31
1.7
%
135.30
128.41
5.4
%
5
%
Hyatt Place
3
77.7
%
81.8
%
(4.9
)%
183.29
176.58
3.8
%
142.44
144.37
(1.3
)%
2
%
Homewood Suites
2
70.2
%
71.8
%
(2.3
)%
171.41
172.75
(0.8
)%
120.36
124.10
(3.0
)%
1
%
Hilton
2
54.4
%
50.4
%
8.0
%
151.25
143.28
5.6
%
82.34
72.23
14.0
%
1
%
Hyatt
2
75.4
%
75.1
%
0.4
%
191.01
186.15
2.6
%
143.93
139.73
3.0
%
1
%
Other
6
74.9
%
73.7
%
1.7
%
233.41
231.85
0.7
%
174.91
170.82
2.4
%
6
%
Total
157
75.8
%
73.6
%
2.9
%
$
171.36
$
169.64
1.0
%
$
129.89
$
124.91
4.0
%
100
%
Note:Results reflect 100% of the financial results of
three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau
LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated
hotel. The information above includes results for periods prior to
the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and
is presented only for comparison purposes. Percentages may not sum
to 100% due to rounding.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Pro forma Operating Statistics
(unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2017
Top Markets
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
FY
Northern California
14
85.0
%
87.0
%
(2.3
)%
$
221.47
$
222.68
(0.5
)%
$
188.15
$
193.72
(2.9
)%
15
%
Southern California
9
85.6
%
83.3
%
2.7
%
178.88
176.21
1.5
%
153.05
146.76
4.3
%
9
%
South Florida
13
83.9
%
83.0
%
1.1
%
168.26
166.71
0.9
%
141.23
138.44
2.0
%
9
%
Austin
14
77.1
%
78.3
%
(1.5
)%
165.83
169.31
(2.1
)%
127.92
132.56
(3.5
)%
7
%
Denver
13
76.2
%
76.7
%
(0.7
)%
140.57
137.89
1.9
%
107.09
105.83
1.2
%
5
%
Washington, DC
8
78.7
%
77.5
%
1.5
%
187.61
184.06
1.9
%
147.59
142.60
3.5
%
5
%
Houston
11
71.5
%
68.9
%
3.9
%
145.44
147.83
(1.6
)%
104.06
101.82
2.2
%
4
%
Chicago
14
68.0
%
68.5
%
(0.7
)%
142.42
149.69
(4.9
)%
96.83
102.51
(5.5
)%
4
%
Louisville
5
68.3
%
72.2
%
(5.4
)%
157.25
157.59
(0.2
)%
107.36
113.75
(5.6
)%
4
%
New York City
5
89.2
%
88.3
%
1.1
%
231.51
236.25
(2.0
)%
206.57
208.50
(0.9
)%
5
%
Other
51
75.9
%
75.9
%
(0.1
)%
161.42
161.72
(0.2
)%
122.48
122.78
(0.2
)%
33
%
Total
157
78.3
%
78.3
%
—
%
$
173.57
$
174.31
(0.4
)%
$
135.82
$
136.45
(0.5
)%
100
%
Service Level
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
FY
Focused-Service
102
77.2
%
77.8
%
(0.8
)%
$
160.55
$
161.16
(0.4
)%
$
123.92
$
125.34
(1.1
)%
46
%
Compact Full-Service
49
81.2
%
80.0
%
1.5
%
186.51
188.09
(0.8
)%
151.40
150.49
0.6
%
46
%
Full-Service
6
67.4
%
71.1
%
(5.2
)%
175.29
173.04
1.3
%
118.21
123.05
(3.9
)%
8
%
Total
157
78.3
%
78.3
%
—
%
$
173.57
$
174.31
(0.4
)%
$
135.82
$
136.45
(0.5
)%
100
%
Chain Scale
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
FY
Upper Upscale
49
77.5
%
77.1
%
0.6
%
$
177.82
$
178.34
(0.3
)%
$
137.89
$
137.42
0.3
%
47
%
Upscale
90
79.1
%
79.7
%
(0.8
)%
167.45
168.09
(0.4
)%
132.39
134.01
(1.2
)%
45
%
Upper Midscale
16
77.2
%
77.5
%
(0.3
)%
164.65
167.40
(1.6
)%
127.18
129.70
(1.9
)%
6
%
Other
2
79.9
%
74.9
%
6.6
%
284.48
293.56
(3.1
)%
227.18
219.92
3.3
%
2
%
Total
157
78.3
%
78.3
%
—
%
$
173.57
$
174.31
(0.4
)%
$
135.82
$
136.45
(0.5
)%
100
%
Flags
# of Hotels
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Hotel EBITDA
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
2017
2016
Var
FY
Residence Inn
29
79.1
%
78.9
%
0.3
%
$
153.33
$
152.96
0.2
%
$
121.35
$
120.71
0.5
%
11
%
Courtyard
24
78.0
%
78.3
%
(0.3
)%
167.72
169.72
(1.2
)%
130.83
132.85
(1.5
)%
13
%
Embassy Suites
24
81.3
%
79.7
%
2.0
%
176.29
176.52
(0.1
)%
143.26
140.64
1.9
%
22
%
Hyatt House
11
81.5
%
84.2
%
(3.2
)%
175.02
172.35
1.6
%
142.60
145.09
(1.7
)%
6
%
Hilton Garden Inn
8
74.1
%
75.2
%
(1.5
)%
160.96
162.89
(1.2
)%
119.31
122.57
(2.7
)%
4
%
SpringHill Suites
8
70.6
%
71.9
%
(1.8
)%
131.98
133.30
(1.0
)%
93.23
95.84
(2.7
)%
2
%
Wyndham
8
78.5
%
76.5
%
2.7
%
174.26
173.96
0.2
%
136.84
133.00
2.9
%
10
%
Fairfield Inn & Suites
7
76.1
%
76.8
%
(0.9
)%
161.60
162.64
(0.6
)%
122.97
124.92
(1.6
)%
3
%
Hampton Inn
7
74.9
%
75.0
%
(0.1
)%
139.78
139.97
(0.1
)%
104.67
104.93
(0.2
)%
2
%
Marriott
6
71.8
%
75.4
%
(4.8
)%
195.29
196.39
(0.6
)%
140.14
148.07
(5.4
)%
7
%
DoubleTree
6
85.8
%
86.7
%
(1.1
)%
191.99
193.44
(0.8
)%
164.65
167.72
(1.8
)%
5
%
Renaissance
4
75.6
%
75.7
%
(0.2
)%
184.54
184.75
(0.1
)%
139.47
139.91
(0.3
)%
4
%
Hyatt Place
3
81.9
%
85.3
%
(4.0
)%
184.45
180.00
2.5
%
151.10
153.60
(1.6
)%
2
%
Homewood Suites
2
77.8
%
75.3
%
3.4
%
184.19
184.65
(0.3
)%
143.35
139.05
3.1
%
1
%
Hilton
2
67.9
%
68.8
%
(1.3
)%
170.27
167.49
1.7
%
115.54
115.19
0.3
%
2
%
Hyatt
2
78.3
%
75.3
%
4.0
%
187.94
196.53
(4.4
)%
147.17
147.93
(0.5
)%
1
%
Other
6
77.0
%
75.8
%
1.5
%
216.04
223.05
(3.1
)%
166.28
169.17
(1.7
)%
5
%
Total
157
78.3
%
78.3
%
—
%
$
173.57
$
174.31
(0.4
)%
$
135.82
$
136.45
(0.5
)%
100
%
Note:Results reflect 100% of the financial results of
three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau
LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated
hotel. The information above includes results for periods prior to
the Company's ownership. The information has not been audited and
is presented only for comparison purposes. Percentages may not sum
to 100% due to rounding.