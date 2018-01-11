Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is investigating potential claims against Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS). If you hold shares in RRTS and would like to obtain additional information about your legal rights and protect your investment, please visit our website or contact the attorneys below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Click here for more information about our investigation of RRTS: https://www.hkh-lawfirm.com/investigations-cases/roadrunner-transportation-systems-inc-rrts/

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC
Michael J. Hynes, Esq.
Beth A. Keller, Esq.
Telephone: (484) 875-3116
Telephone: (914) 752-3040
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]

