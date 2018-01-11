Log in
Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS)

01/11/2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is investigating potential claims against Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS).  If you hold shares in RRTS and would like to obtain additional information about your legal rights and protect your investment, please visit our website or contact the attorneys below.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Click here for more information about our investigation of RRTS: https://www.hkh-lawfirm.com/investigations-cases/roadrunner-transportation-systems-inc-rrts/

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is a shareholder rights law firm that represents institutional and individual investors.  The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in the area of shareholder litigation. The firm has an experienced litigation team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients.  You can visit our website at www.hkh-lawfirm.com for more information.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 

Contact:


Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC

Michael J. Hynes, Esq.

Beth A. Keller, Esq.

101 Lindenwood Drive, Suite 225

118 North Bedford Road, Suite 100

Malvern, PA 19355

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Telephone: (484) 875-3116

Telephone: (914) 752-3040

Email: [email protected]         

Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-hynes-keller--hernandez-llc-announces-investigation-of-roadrunner-transportation-systems-inc-rrts-300581231.html

SOURCE Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
