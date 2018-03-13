Protiviti :'s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as 'Rising Stars' by Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two emerging leaders of global consulting firm Protiviti are being honored by Consulting magazine as 2018 "Rising Stars of the Profession."

Addie Nickle, a director in Protiviti's Houston office, is being recognized in the Client Service category, and Jenna Fitzsimmons, a director in the firm's Cincinnati office, is being recognized in the Financial Services Industry category. They join 33 other talented professionals to receive the publication's annual award, which is designed to highlight the best young talent in the consulting profession.

Nickle, a Certified Internal Auditor in Protiviti's Internal Audit and Financial Advisory practice, works with the firm's energy industry clients on Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and business process improvement. Her long-lasting relationship with a global energy client and her demonstrated innovation and problem-solving skills led to her Rising Star recognition. She is also known internally for spearheading the firm's efforts to help fellow employees and their families affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Fitzsimmons advises the firm's national and global financial industry clients in matters of internal audit, credit risk, regulatory risk and model governance. She has led numerous audits and process assessments for Protiviti and assisted in process re-design and implementation efforts. She is highly valued by her colleagues as a mentor and is the leader of the Cincinnati office committee for the growth and retention of women and co-leader of the networking group for parents.

"Addie is well regarded within our organization for her willingness to always go further and dig deeper to find the root of a client's problems," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "Jenna is equally regarded as someone willing to spend significant time outside her client work to help develop junior colleagues, especially women and new parents. I'm proud of this well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments and look forward to watching their careers evolve and grow as they continue to provide our clients with exceptional service and our people with inspiring leadership."

Profiles of all the "Rising Stars" honorees are in the March 2018 edition of Consulting magazine. The publication will celebrate the 2018 winners at its Rising Stars of the Profession Awards Dinner on April 19 at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago.

Nickle and Fitzsimmons have both grown their careers since joining Protiviti as college graduates. They are the latest Protiviti consultants to be named as Rising Stars. Previous Protiviti honorees were Kristin Forester (2017), Angelo Poulikakos (2017), Ashley Cuevas (2016), Madhu Mathew (2016) and Randy Armknecht (2015).

