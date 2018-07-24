Log in
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (RHI)
Robert Half International : Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/24/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Robert HalfInternational Inc. (NYSE: RHI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 24, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replayof the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1983

To receive updates for this company you canregister by emailing [email protected] or by clicking getinvestment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial contentcommunity, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentaryand news on the what?s trending. Dedicated to both the professional and theaverage traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial informationfor virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more orfor the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 649 M
EBIT 2018 559 M
Net income 2018 411 M
Finance 2018 474 M
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 20,67
P/E ratio 2019 19,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 8 458 M
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
M. Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL24.32%8 458
RANDSTAD N.V.-0.47%10 780
ADECCO GROUP-21.45%9 800
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-27.88%5 698
51JOB, INC. (ADR)46.66%5 471
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-15.26%5 173
