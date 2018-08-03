Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    RHO5   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (RHO5)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Roche Drug for Brain Disease Granted European Fast-Track

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

By Olivia Bugault

An investigational medicine for the treatment of a rare progressive brain disorder has received fast-track designation from the European Medicines Agency, Roche Holding said Friday.

The EMA's Prime status designation is granted to groundbreaking drugs offering critical therapeutic advantages or new solutions to patients without treatment options. It fast tracks assessment, and is entered into voluntarily by drug makers.

The drug, called RG6042, is an investigational medicine for the treatment of Huntington's disease, a rare progressive brain disorder.

The compound has been developed by Roche in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and could be the first therapy for the disease, the company said.

"There is an urgent medical need to find treatment options" for affected families, said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development.

Huntington's disease affects between 3.5 and 7 people out of every 100,000 in North America, Western Europe and Australia. The disease breaks down the brain's nerve cells and affects daily functions such as mobility and thinking. The compound is designed to target the underlying causes of the disease, Roche said.

Roche already has two medicines under Prime designation, and is currently developing more than a dozen other investigational medicines, the company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3.13% 44.44 Delayed Quote.-14.33%
ROCHE HOLDING 0.32% 248.6 Delayed Quote.0.65%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.54% 213.65 Delayed Quote.0.77%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.04% 246 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
12:49pRoche Drug for Brain Disease Granted European Fast-Track
DJ
10:34aCASHING IN ON DNA : race on to unlock value in genetic data
RE
08/01More drugmakers build Brexit stockpiles as EU agency faces exodus
RE
07/31Siemens thinks big with small-batch production
RE
07/31Siemens thinks big with small-batch production
RE
07/31Pfizer Gets European OK for Trazimera Oncology Biosimilar
DJ
07/31Takeda operating profit halves, looks to asset sales to shore up finances
RE
07/30Roche HPV Test Gets FDA Approval for Cervical Cancer Screening Using SurePath
DJ
07/27AstraZeneca's key lung cancer drug wins European panel thumbs-up
RE
07/26Roche Boosts Outlook, Confirms Restructuring That Could Affect Dozens
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 55 702 M
EBIT 2018 18 773 M
Net income 2018 12 455 M
Debt 2018 4 739 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 16,73
P/E ratio 2019 16,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 258  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.0.77%212 001
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.07%355 760
PFIZER9.47%235 562
NOVARTIS1.31%214 437
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-0.24%212 001
MERCK AND COMPANY15.91%176 188
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.