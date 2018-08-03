Roche Drug for Brain Disease Granted European Fast-Track

By Olivia Bugault



An investigational medicine for the treatment of a rare progressive brain disorder has received fast-track designation from the European Medicines Agency, Roche Holding said Friday.

The EMA's Prime status designation is granted to groundbreaking drugs offering critical therapeutic advantages or new solutions to patients without treatment options. It fast tracks assessment, and is entered into voluntarily by drug makers.

The drug, called RG6042, is an investigational medicine for the treatment of Huntington's disease, a rare progressive brain disorder.

The compound has been developed by Roche in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and could be the first therapy for the disease, the company said.

"There is an urgent medical need to find treatment options" for affected families, said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development.

Huntington's disease affects between 3.5 and 7 people out of every 100,000 in North America, Western Europe and Australia. The disease breaks down the brain's nerve cells and affects daily functions such as mobility and thinking. The compound is designed to target the underlying causes of the disease, Roche said.

Roche already has two medicines under Prime designation, and is currently developing more than a dozen other investigational medicines, the company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at [email protected]