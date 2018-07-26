Roche Raises Outlook Again on Strong Sales

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Swiss pharma giant Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Thursday again raised its outlook for the year after its first-half sales and after-tax profit grew.

IFRS after-tax profit grew in the first half of 2018 to 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.6 billion) from CHF5.6 billion in 2017. First-half sales grew to CHF28.1 billion from CHF26.3 billion, underpinned by growth in both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions.

Roche said it expects mid-single digit sales growth at constant exchange rates. The company had already raised its outlook for the year as it released first-quarter results this April, when it expected sales to grow at a low single-digit rate.

"Given the very good, continuously growing uptake of our new medicines, we are well on track to rejuvenate our portfolio," said Severin Schwan, chief executive at the company.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at [email protected]