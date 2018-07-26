Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Roche Raises Outlook Again on Strong Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:39am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Swiss pharma giant Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Thursday again raised its outlook for the year after its first-half sales and after-tax profit grew.

IFRS after-tax profit grew in the first half of 2018 to 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.6 billion) from CHF5.6 billion in 2017. First-half sales grew to CHF28.1 billion from CHF26.3 billion, underpinned by growth in both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions.

Roche said it expects mid-single digit sales growth at constant exchange rates. The company had already raised its outlook for the year as it released first-quarter results this April, when it expected sales to grow at a low single-digit rate.

"Given the very good, continuously growing uptake of our new medicines, we are well on track to rejuvenate our portfolio," said Severin Schwan, chief executive at the company.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 1.60% 241 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.71% 238.3 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 2.14% 205.7 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
07:39aRoche Raises Outlook Again on Strong Sales
DJ
07:35aROCHE : raises 2018 outlook as new drugs gain traction
RE
07/25GENENTECH : Unveils Positive Phase II Results for the First-Ever Eye Implant to ..
BU
07/25GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
RE
07/20Swiss, German drugmakers join U.S. price freeze
RE
07/20GENENTECH : to Present New Data Demonstrating the Breadth and Depth of Its Alzhe..
BU
07/19Finance Chiefs Say Too Much Data Is Making It Harder to Keep on Top of Risks
DJ
07/19GENENTECH : ’s TECENTRIQ in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum-Based..
BU
07/18ROCHE : FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Genentech’s TECENT..
BU
07/17ROCHE : Phase III CAPSTONE-2 Study Showed That Baloxavir Marboxil Reduced Sympto..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Vaccinex Readies $45 Million U.S. IPO 
07/25Roche's eye implant for wet AMD shows positive effect in mid-stage study; sha.. 
07/24BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer 
07/24New FDA Biosimilars Action Plan Poses No Material Threat To Biologic Producer.. 
07/24Roche Successful In Front-Line Lung Cancer, Should Merck Be Worried? 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 55 566 M
EBIT 2018 18 601 M
Net income 2018 11 899 M
Debt 2018 4 679 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 16,70
P/E ratio 2019 16,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 256  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.95%203 443
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.94%339 641
PFIZER4.89%217 663
NOVARTIS-0.39%210 826
MERCK AND COMPANY14.61%168 655
AMGEN11.01%125 704