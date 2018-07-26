Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Roche : raises 2018 outlook as new drugs gain traction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:35am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche lifted its 2018 outlook on Thursday for the second time this year, after first-half sales and profit easily beat analysts' expectations on the strength of newer drugs, including multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus.

The company's first-half sales rose 7 percent to 28.1 billion francs (£21.47 billion), compared with average forecast of 27.5 billion francs in a Reuters poll. Its core operating result climbed to 11.2 billion francs, compared with forecast of 10.369 billion francs.

Roche raised its outlook for 2018, and now expects mid-single digit sales growth, at constant exchange rates, up from an expected low single-digit percentage rise. Core earnings per share, excluding the U.S. tax reform changes, will grow broadly in line with sales, the company said.

Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan is compensating for the patent losses on his older, lucrative medicines including Rituxan and Herceptin with new drugs that are gaining steam with doctors and patients.

Ocrevus, in its second year on the market, topped the blockbuster $1 billion threshold after just six months.

"Given the very good, continuously growing uptake of our new medicines, we are well on track to rejuvenate our portfolio," Schwan said. "The growth of our business will continue, also beyond the current year."

Biosimilars are taking a bigger bite out of Roche's older drugs. Rituxan slipped 9 percent globally after sales in Europe - which is home to numerous, cheaper competitors - plunged almost 50 percent.

(Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
07:39aRoche Raises Outlook Again on Strong Sales
DJ
07:35aROCHE : raises 2018 outlook as new drugs gain traction
RE
07/25GENENTECH : Unveils Positive Phase II Results for the First-Ever Eye Implant to ..
BU
07/25GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
RE
07/20Swiss, German drugmakers join U.S. price freeze
RE
07/20GENENTECH : to Present New Data Demonstrating the Breadth and Depth of Its Alzhe..
BU
07/19Finance Chiefs Say Too Much Data Is Making It Harder to Keep on Top of Risks
DJ
07/19GENENTECH : ’s TECENTRIQ in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum-Based..
BU
07/18ROCHE : FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Genentech’s TECENT..
BU
07/17ROCHE : Phase III CAPSTONE-2 Study Showed That Baloxavir Marboxil Reduced Sympto..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Vaccinex Readies $45 Million U.S. IPO 
07/25Roche's eye implant for wet AMD shows positive effect in mid-stage study; sha.. 
07/24BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer 
07/24New FDA Biosimilars Action Plan Poses No Material Threat To Biologic Producer.. 
07/24Roche Successful In Front-Line Lung Cancer, Should Merck Be Worried? 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 55 566 M
EBIT 2018 18 601 M
Net income 2018 11 899 M
Debt 2018 4 679 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 16,70
P/E ratio 2019 16,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 256  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.95%203 443
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.94%339 641
PFIZER4.89%217 663
NOVARTIS-0.39%210 826
MERCK AND COMPANY14.61%168 655
AMGEN11.01%125 704