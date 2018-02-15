Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Roche : to buy Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to expand cancer care portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:34pm CET
Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG (>> Roche Holding Ltd.) said on Thursday it would buy the rest of U.S. cancer data company Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to speed development of cancer medicines and support its efforts to price them based on how well they work.

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG (>> Roche Holding Ltd.) said on Thursday it would buy the rest of U.S. cancer data company Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to speed development of cancer medicines and support its efforts to price them based on how well they work.

Privately held Flatiron, backed by Alphabet Inc (>> Alphabet), taps into data on individual cancer cases to help doctors select promising approaches for their patients.

It also stores billing data, doctors' notes and related information. (http://bit.ly/2EL5OKg)

Roche currently owns 12.6 percent of Flatiron.

In 2016, Roche led a $175 million investment into Flatiron, in part to help the Swiss company harness the deluge of still-underutilized data collected from cancer patients with the New York City-based company's products.

Roche has said Flatiron algorithms will improve not only its research and trials, but also buttress its arguments during head-to-head price talks with payers as new combinations of its expensive therapies hit the market. (http://reut.rs/2o9x6iY)

"It gives us better insights into the potential for our products," Roche's head of pricing Jens Grueger told Reuters in a 2016 interview.

"But it also creates flexibility in how we can create value contracts in the future."

Roche has made a number of bolt-on acquisitions in recent months, including in December when it said it would buy U.S. cancer drug specialist Ignyta Inc for $1.7 billion in a deal to broaden its oncology portfolio.

In 2014, Google Ventures led a $130 million investment in Flatiron as healthcare had become a hot area for venture capital, especially companies related to health, data and software. (http://reut.rs/2CnuZxb)

Roche and Flatiron expect the deal to close in the first half of 2018, after which the latter will continue its operations as a separate entity.

Allen & Company LLC is the financial adviser to Flatiron Health and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is its legal counsel. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal counsel to Roche.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru and John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Lisa Shumaker)

Stocks treated in this article : Roche Holding Ltd., Alphabet
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
11:36pROCHE : to buy Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to expand cancer care portfolio
RE
11:34pROCHE : to buy Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to expand cancer care portfolio
RE
11:29pROCHE : to Acquire Healthcare-Software Company Flatiron for $1.9 Billion
DJ
09:06pROCHE : to acquire Flatiron Health to accelerate industry-wide development and d..
PU
08:29pPivotal Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Study Demonstrates Superior Progression-Free S..
AQ
05:06pROCHE : Medical equipments, pharmaceuticals and personal care products
AQ
05:05pROCHE : Architectural, construction, engineering and inspection services
AQ
02/14ROCHE : Genentech - Phase II Data Support Potential for Novel Anti-VEGF/Anti-Ang..
AQ
02/14ROCHE : FDA grants priority review for Roche’s MabThera/ Rituxan (rituxima..
PU
02/14ROCHE : FDA Grants Priority Review for Genentech’s Rituxan (Rituximab) for..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:50pRoche buys cancer-focused EHR software developer Flatiron Health for $1.9B 
08:01aYOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Achaogen Update, Catabasis' Positive Results, Bristol-.. 
02/14Roche's Rituxan nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for skin blistering di.. 
02/14Advaxis Takes Its First Step Towards Regulatory Approval 
02/13Roche Holding ADR (RHHBY) Presents At 15th Angiogenesis Meetinig 2018 - Slide.. 
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 55 416 M
EBIT 2018 18 670 M
Net income 2018 12 226 M
Debt 2018 5 021 M
Yield 2018 3,97%
P/E ratio 2018 15,43
P/E ratio 2019 14,82
EV / Sales 2018 3,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 193 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | ROG | CH0012032048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 269  CHF
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-9.70%207 784
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.99%349 140
NOVARTIS-3.71%217 541
PFIZER-3.53%208 267
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.43%149 572
AMGEN1.17%130 315
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.