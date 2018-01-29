Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Roche : wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:21am CET
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen beside the entrance of its research unit Roche Glycart AG in Schlieren

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its breakthrough therapy designation for Balovaptan to treat autism spectrum disorder (ASD), potentially accelerating its development and approval.

Balovaptan, which may improve social interaction and communication in people with ASD, is being developed by Roche's Swiss-based pRED research unit and has an expected filing date of after 2020, according to the company's website.

Autism spectrum disorder has no standard FDA-approved drugs for its core symptoms such as social interaction difficulties, communication challenges and a tendency to engage in repetitive behaviors. Roche said Balovaptan has shown the potential to improve social interaction and communication in people with ASD.

"We look forward to working closely with the FDA in the hope that we can bring this medicine to these individuals as quickly as possible," said Roche Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning.

Roche's pRED research and development unit has historically lagged the output of its California-based Genentech unit, the source of nearly all its biggest sellers.

Still, the Basel-based company has begun highlighting several pRED medicines, including Balovaptan, as among its top drug prospects.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
08:21a ROCHE : wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug
07:09a ROCHE : FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Roche’s balovaptan..
01/27 ROCHE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Jan. 27)
01/26 ROCHE : CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche's Hemlibra for people with haemophi..
01/26 ROCHE : CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ha..
01/26 ROCHE : Invitation to Roche's Virtual Pipeline Event
01/26 GLUCOSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET RE : Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Over..
01/26 POINT-OF-CARE GENETIC TESTING MARKET : Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Over..
01/25 Foundation Medicine and Pfizer Announce Broad Partnership to Develop Companio..
01/25 PTC THERAPEUTICS : Data from RG7916 Programs in SMA to be presented at the Inter..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/28 Big Pharma Rules 'Safer' Dividend Healthcare Top Gains Per Broker Targets To ..
01/28 3 THINGS IN BIOTECH YOU SHOULD LEARN : January 27, 2018
01/27 3 THINGS IN BIOTECH YOU SHOULD LEARN : January 26, 2018
01/26 Illumina awarded $26.7M in Harmony patent infringement suit
01/26 Big biopharma in the green after AbbVie's Q4 beat
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 53 459 M
EBIT 2017 18 250 M
Net income 2017 11 086 M
Debt 2017 9 812 M
Yield 2017 3,72%
P/E ratio 2017 17,45
P/E ratio 2018 16,04
EV / Sales 2017 3,93x
EV / Sales 2018 3,71x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | ROG | CH0012032048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 273  CHF
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-6.11%214 043
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.35%390 432
NOVARTIS6.48%245 958
PFIZER2.79%232 527
MERCK AND COMPANY10.25%169 205
AMGEN9.30%142 286
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.