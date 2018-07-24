Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Rockdale Resources Corp    

ROCKDALE RESOURCES CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petrolia Energy Announces Farmout Agreement on Oklahoma Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

HOUSTON, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolia Energy Corporation (OTCQB:BBLS) (“Petrolia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of the Slick Unit Exploration and Development Agreement (the "Agreement") with Boone Operating Inc. ("Boone"), a private Exploration & Production company, to explore and develop the Misener and Simpson Formations at the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands Field (“SUDS Field”). Under the terms of the Agreement, the development area consists of 480 Acres where Boone will carry the cost of drilling the first well and will earn a 75% Working Interest (“WI”) position in that well. If the first well is successful, Boone will have the right to further develop the zone and Petrolia will maintain the right to participate in further drills, up to a 25% WI in each new well. The current producing Dutcher Sands formation is excluded from this Agreement, which Petrolia will continue developing.

The SUDS Field is a 2600-acre lease located in Creek County, 36 miles SW of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The field was first discovered in 1918 by SOHIO Oil Company utilizing over 100 wells with the primary objective to produce from the Dutcher Sands at an average well depth of 3100 ft.

“This will be the first time a deeper zone has been explored over a significant structural closure at the SUDS Field. Similar structures in the immediate vicinity have produced substantial reserves,” commented Zel C. Khan, President & CEO of Petrolia Energy, “The new wells drilled by Boone will provide us with invaluable data to further our redevelopment efforts at the Dutcher Sands, the primary producing zone at the Suds Field.”

About Petrolia Energy Corporation

Petrolia Energy Corporation is an Oil & Gas exploration, production, and service company with producing and prospective onshore assets in the United States, Canada and Indonesia. The Company’s core asset is in the NW Shelf of the Permian Basin, in New Mexico. It has other North American properties in its portfolio, where it is focused on redeveloping existing oil fields in well-established oil rich regions including Oklahoma and Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada. In Indonesia, the Company is situated in the prolific Indonesian Sumatra basin, focused on discovering, appraising, developing and producing its interests in 5 Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and 1 Joint Study Agreement (JSA). Petrolia’s headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding well production, use of proceeds, future drilling, operating expenses, and additional funding. Any statement that does not contain a historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, risks, and uncertainties include, among others, those associated with exploration activities, oil and gas production, marketing and transportation, costs of operations, loss of markets, volatility of oil and gas prices, reserve and future production estimates, environmental risks, competition, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, general economic conditions, litigation, and changes in regulation and legislation. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Petrolia’s operations or financial results is available by contacting Petrolia and is included in the risk factors and other sections of Petrolia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Petrolia does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

For more Information contact:

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]

www.PetroliaEnergy.com

Source: Petrolia Energy Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKDALE RESOURCES CORP
09:24pPetrolia Energy Announces Farmout Agreement on Oklahoma Property
GL
07/06PETROLIA ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
07/06Petrolia Energy Acquires Interest in Producing Oil and Gas Properties in Sout..
GL
06/28PETROLIA ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/24PETROLIA ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/18PETROLIA ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
05/01PETROLIA ENERGY : Welcomes a New Director and a New Chairman
AQ
05/01PETROLIA ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered ..
AQ
04/17PETROLIA ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
04/16PETROLIA ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Zel C. Khan President, CEO, Secretary & Director
James Edward Burns Chairman
Tariq Chaudhary Chief Financial Officer
Leo Barton Womack Director
Joel Martin Oppenheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKDALE RESOURCES CORP0
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.49%81 916
EOG RESOURCES13.85%70 824
CNOOC LTD11.23%69 710
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.79%63 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.01%43 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.