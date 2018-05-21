Log in
ROCKROSE ENERGY PLC (RRE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/18 05:35:14 pm
370 GBp   -0.54%
08:15aROCKROSE ENERGY : Holding(s) in Company
PU
04/30AWARDS : Share Incentive plan & PDMR dealings
PU
04/24ROCKROSE ENERGY : Application for Block Listing
PU
Rockrose Energy : Holding(s) in Company

05/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST

RNS Number : 6295O RockRose Energy plc 21 May 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Cavendish Asset Management Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/05/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/05/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Total

% of voting rights attached to shares

number of

% of voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %

voting

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

rights of

issuerviiResulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights that

may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

18/05/2018

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLAPMITMBABBIP

Disclaimer

Rockrose Energy plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:14:08 UTC
