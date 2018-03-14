Rockwell Automation : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, Patrick Goris, will present at the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 21, 2018
in London.
The session will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:25am GMT and
will be available on the company’s website at www.rockwellautomation.com.
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company
dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers
more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in
Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people
serving customers in more than 80 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005549/en/