ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (ROK)
Rockwell Automation : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference

03/14/2018 | 02:08pm CET

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Goris, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in London.

The session will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:25am GMT and will be available on the company’s website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 724 M
EBIT 2018 1 421 M
Net income 2018 646 M
Finance 2018 114 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 37,45
P/E ratio 2019 21,86
EV / Sales 2018 3,51x
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capitalization 23 694 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Murphy Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-4.30%23 694
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.37%74 953
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-0.20%52 385
NIDEC CORPORATION6.91%48 228
EMERSON ELECTRIC3.70%45 219
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.19%35 779
