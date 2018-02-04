Log in
ROCKWELL COLLINS
Rockwell Collins : Taiwan to adopt next-generation airborne radio from Rockwell Collins

02/04/2018 | 01:10am CET
  • International radio provides capabilities unique to region while conforming to latest software defined radio architecture
  • To be produced in Taiwan under manufacturing license agreement

SINGAPORE (Feb. 4, 2018) - Taiwan will be the first international customer to adopt Rockwell Collins' latest-generation AR-1500 networked communications airborne radio. The radios will be built in Taiwan by the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) under a manufacturing license agreement and will allow for the introduction of country-unique capabilities.

'The AR-1500 builds upon our proven airborne communications technology and brings the critical level of security that our customers rely on to achieve their missions,' said Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager, Communication, Navigation and Electronic Warfare Solutions for Rockwell Collins.

As a member of Rockwell Collins' TruNet™ family of radios, the AR-1500 provides secure transfer of data, voice and imagery between ground and airborne elements during missions. To meet requirements internationally, the radio can be customized to include country-specific waveforms while conforming to the latest software-defined radio architecture.

About Rockwell Collins
Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

Rockwell Collins Inc. published this content on 04 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 00:09:09 UTC.

