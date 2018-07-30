Rockwell Collins : rsquo; Pro Line Fusion® avionics and air data systems chosen for AVIC MA700 turboprop regional aircraft

Rockwell Collins' HGS™-3500 Head-up Guidance System available as an airline-selectable option

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (July 30, 2018) - Rockwell Collins has signed master contracts with AVIC Aircraft Co., Ltd (AVIC Aircraft), a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC), to supply its Pro Line Fusion® advanced avionics system and air data systems for MA700 turboprop regional aircraft. AVIC has also chosen Rockwell Collins' HGS™-3500 Head-up Guidance System - an innovative, all-in-one compact head-up display (HUD) solution - as an airline-selectable option. The MA700 is expected to perform its first flight in November 2019 and receive certification by 2021.

'Since our Pro Line II™ and Pro Line 21™ avionics systems are already featured on the MA60 and MA600, we are honored that AVIC has again chosen us to provide advanced and reliable avionics systems for its newest MA700 turboprop regional aircraft,' said Craig Olson, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Systems, Rockwell Collins. 'Pro Line Fusion will give them a fully loaded package of baseline equipment for operation in the modernized global airspace, including ADS-B Out mandate compliance, enhanced navigational capabilities, radius-to-fix (RF) legs, touchscreen interfaces and more.'

The Pro Line Fusion flight deck for the MA700 includes the following features and capabilities:

Four interchangeable 14-inch widescreen flight displays to optimize dispatchability

MultiScan™ weather radar with predictive windshear capability, providing unprecedented atmospheric threat assessment capabilities

Pilot-configurable primary and multifunction display windows that can show any system information, flight-critical data and synoptic diagrams of aircraft system information

Touch-interactive graphical maps with eyes-forward flight planning, real-time onboard weather radar overlays, obstacles, and geopolitical boundaries

Built-in, geo-referenced electronic navigation charts that display 'own-ship' aircraft position for enhanced situational awareness during approaches that easily transitions to the airport chart after landing to make surface navigation easier

Fully-featured flight management system positions airlines for airspace modernization with localizer performance with vertical navigation (LPV) approach capability and radius-to-fix (RF) legs

Work will take place at a number of Rockwell Collins facilities in the United States and Hyderabad, India, as well as with the company's joint venture partner, Rockwell Collins CETC Avionics Company (RCCAC), in Chengdu, China. Additionally, Rockwell Collins has collaborated with the Aeronautics Computing Technique Research Institute (ACTRI) in Xi'an, China, to support avionics development and integration with other on-board MA700 aircraft systems.



About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.