Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rockwell Medical Inc    RMTI

ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC (RMTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rockwell Medical Inc : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Rockwell investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Rockwell class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/rockwell-medical-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) defendant Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell's former Chief Executive Officer, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell's Board; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about Rockwell's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/rockwell-medical-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
08/02ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsu..
AC
07/31ROCKWELL MEDICAL : Securities Class Action Filed Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. ..
PR
07/31RMTI LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Im..
BU
07/30FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
07/30ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsu..
AC
07/30ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Other Ev..
AQ
07/30ROCKWELL MEDICAL : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifi..
PR
07/30ROCKWELL MEDICAL : Announces Engagement of Marcum LLP as New Independent Auditor
PR
07/28Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ro..
BU
07/27SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03Rockwell Medical sues former execs over alleged self-enriching behavior 
06/28HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/28/2018) 
06/07Rockwell to proceed with Triferic launch without additional reimbursement pay.. 
05/25PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (5/25/2018) 
05/25Rockwell Medical down 17% premarket on resumption of trade 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,4 M
EBIT 2018 -27,6 M
Net income 2018 -26,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 210 M
Chart ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Medical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Ajay Gupta Chief Scientific Officer
Raymond D. Pratt Chief Medical Officer
Ronald D. Boyd Independent Director
Robin L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC-30.41%210
ABBVIE-2.90%146 358
MERCK KGAA-0.79%13 230
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-4.10%11 415
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC27.86%10 434
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD74.97%10 181
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.