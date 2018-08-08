Rockwell Medical Inc : Rockwell Medical, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Notes September 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - RMTI

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2018 | 02:31am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Rockwell investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Rockwell class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/rockwell-medical-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) defendant Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell's former Chief Executive Officer, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell's Board; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about Rockwell's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to? http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/rockwell-medical-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
[email protected]

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,4 M
EBIT 2018 -27,6 M
Net income 2018 -26,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 220 M
NameTitle
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Ajay Gupta Chief Scientific Officer
Raymond D. Pratt Chief Medical Officer
Ronald D. Boyd Independent Director
Robin L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC-21.99%220
ABBVIE0.36%154 023
MERCK KGAA1.95%13 660
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-3.20%11 229
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC31.15%10 646
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD55.14%8 631
