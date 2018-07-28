Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) between March 16, 2018 and June
26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Rockwell investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services would not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement
for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell’s Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended March 31, 2018 were misstated; (3) there was a material
weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4)
consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were
ineffective during the Class Period; (5) defendant Robert L. Chioini,
Rockwell’s former Chief Executive Officer, withheld material information
regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five
independent directors of Rockwell’s Board; and (6) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Rockwell’s business, operations and
prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable
bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market,
the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25,
2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of
other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
