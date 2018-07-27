Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class
action lawsuit has been filed against Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:
RMTI) (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) and other defendants, related to
alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased
Rockwell stock or securities between March 16, 2016 and June 26, 2018,
you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982
for additional information.
Rockwell is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and
chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead drug is Triferic, an iron
maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during
hemodialysis treatment.
The lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rockwell was aware that
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue
Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (ii) the
estimated reserves in Rockwell's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March
31, 2018 are misstated; (iii) there was a material weakness in
Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting; (iv) consequently,
Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective
during the Class Period; (v) Robert L. Chioini, former Chief Executive
Officer of Rockwell, withheld material information regarding Triferic
from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent
directors of Rockwell's Board; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ statements about Rockwell’s business, operations, and
prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
On May 22, 2018, Rockwell announced that Robert Chioini, Rockwell’s
President and Chief Executive Officer, had been terminated effective
immediately. On this news, NASDAQ halted trading in Company stock. Upon
resumption of trading on May 25, 2018, shares of Rockwell fell $0.37 per
share, or over 6%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $5.57
per share.
On June 27, 2018, Rockwell announced the resignation of its auditor,
Plante & Moran, PLLC, effective immediately. The announcement included a
letter from the auditor stating that Rockwell had provided inconsistent
representations to the auditor. On this news, the price of Rockwell
shares fell $0.85, over 16%, over two trading days, to close at $4.41
per share on June 28, 2018.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Rockwell shares between March 16, 2016 and June 26,
2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your
legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982,
or at [email protected].
Investors have until September 25, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
