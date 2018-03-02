Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. : EX-Dividend Schedule: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Has a Dividend Yield of 3.93%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 05, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 02, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 02, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on RMCF:

Dividend Declared

On February 15, 2018, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.12 per common share outstanding. The cash dividend will be payable March 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 06, 2018.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.93%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.78% for the Consumer Goods sector. The recent dividend announcement is the Company's 59th consecutive dividend.

Dividend Insight

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.71 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a trailing twelve months EPS of $0.54 per share, which is comfortably above the Company's annualized dividend of $0.48 per share.

As of November 30, 2017, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.07 million compared to $5.78 million as on February 28, 2017. For the nine months ended November 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.65 million compared to $3.00 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of February 14, 2018, the Company, its subsidiaries, and its franchisees operated 466 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 38 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's stock slightly rose 0.33%, ending the trading session at $12.24.

Volume traded for the day: 5.03 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month ? up 4.53%; previous six-month period ? up 3.29%; past twelve-month period ? up 10.77%; and year-to-date ? up 3.91%

After yesterday's close, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's market cap was at $72.58 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Confectioners industry.

