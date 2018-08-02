Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Career Spotlight: Peter Dafos, Install and Service Technician

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

Peter Dafos

We sat down with Peter Dafos, Install and Service Technician, as part of our monthly series that profiles unique jobs around Rogers.

What's exciting about the work you do?

Our customers! Each one is unique and every installation gives me the opportunity to interact with them. I take a lot of pride in helping our customers set up their services. Seeing them happy is satisfying.

How does your work impact the customer experience?

Telecommunications is at the heart of everyone's lives, whether in a big way or on a small scale. We help Canadians connect to family, friends and coworkers no matter where they are. I know for me, my video calls with my daughter make my day!

Tell us about the people you work with - what makes them great?

I gravitate towards people who share the same passion for technology, and who have the same drive to help our customers. Lucky for me, all of the managers I've had throughout my 11-year career have been great leaders who share these traits, and have given me great knowledge to learn and grow from.

How does it feel to be starring in our Ignite TV campaign ads?

Simply, wow! It's a dream come true. I've always been proud to work at Rogers and I am over the moon that I was chosen to represent our brand in such a big way! Meeting these big celebrities in person was pretty special.

What makes you proud to work for Rogers?

We are an all-Canadian company, and are focused on innovating - Ignite TV is a great example of that. We take a lot of pride in making sure our customers are at the heart of everything we do - it's one of our core company values.

Check out Peter's debut TV ad here and connect with him LinkedIn to learn more about his career journey.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:45pCAREER SPOTLIGHT : Peter Dafos, Install and Service Technician
PU
01:42pBCE : Canada's BCE quarterly profit misses estimates on higher expenses
RE
07/31BROADCAST TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR BLUE JA : Pinoy Edition, Launching August 5 on OMNI..
PU
07/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Regina
AQ
07/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Medicine Hat and Acquires a..
AQ
07/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Brampton
AQ
07/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Qualicum Beach
AQ
07/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Port Dover
AQ
07/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Free Research Report as Rogers Communications' Quar..
AC
07/25Today's Free Reports Shaw Communications, BCE Inc, Rogers Communications, and..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Can Rogers Communications Sustain Its Rapid Wireless Growth? 
07/20Rogers Communications Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Rogers Communications' (RCI) CEO Joe Natale on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/19Rogers -2.3% after healthy beat as it stands firm on guidance 
07/19Rogers reports Q2 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 15 052 M
EBIT 2018 3 675 M
Net income 2018 2 116 M
Debt 2018 14 548 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 16,39
P/E ratio 2019 15,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 34 013 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 68,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.3.54%26 132
AT&T-17.95%234 212
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.86%184 339
NTT DOCOMO INC7.59%98 449
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP1.59%92 377
KDDI CORP10.14%70 941
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.