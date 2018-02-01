Log in
ROGERS SUGAR INC (RSI)
End-of-day quote  - 01/31
6.25 CAD   -0.16%
10:15p ROGERS SUGAR : Declares dividend to shareholders
10:02p ROGERS SUGAR IN : 1st Quarter 2018 Results
03:01p REMINDER/ROGERS : Conference Call - 1st Quarter 2018 Results
ROGERS SUGAR : DECLARES DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

02/01/2018 | 10:15pm CET

Rogers Sugar Inc.

PRESS RELEASE -For Immediate Release

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

DECLARES DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

Montreal, CANADA - February 1st, 2018 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2018, payable on or before April 20, 2018. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Ms. Manon Lacroix

Vice President, Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

www.lantic.ca or www.rogerssugarinc.com

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 879 M
EBIT 2018 89,3 M
Net income 2018 56,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,79
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 661 M
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,05  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
John Holliday President & Chief Executive Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Manon Lacroix CFO, Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Michel P. Desbiens Independent Director
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC-1.11%536
NESTLÉ-4.03%268 250
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.81%95 499
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL3.74%66 351
DANONE-0.70%57 793
GENERAL MILLS-1.20%33 283
