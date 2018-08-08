Roland DG : Three Fun Places to Visit in Tokyo for Fans of Customized Goods – Part 2

08/08/2018 Digital Printing, Corporate Activities

Continuing from the first part of this blog series, King Yuk Chiu (photo, left) reports on her experience at the Roland DG Creative Center located in the Tokyo Sales Office where we offer customers new business ideas and solutions.

Photo: Two senior students, King Yuk Chiu (left) and Jinyu Wang (right), from the University of Michigan at the Roland DG Tokyo Creative Center.

A Roland DG staffer kindly leads us through the process.

We adjusted our picture in the template for printing.

As soon as we arrived at the Creative Center, the staff asked us to pick a photo and send it to them. As we looked through the images on our phones, I asked myself, 'Which picture do I want to print? Why do I want to choose that picture? For whom do I want to print?' As I was asking myself these questions, I paused at this one photo that I took a few months ago at Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

Users can watch the UV printer in action.

Some samples of printed goods using the UV printer

'Its vivid colors might look good on a card holder,' I thought, and the result did not fail my expectations. The entire printing process took less than ten minutes - what speed! Before it printed, we were able to use the software to adjust our photos into the provided printing area. Once we pressed done, the staff put the card holder that we chose into the UV printer where we could watch the printed picture gradually emerge.

My picture came to life. With this personalized product in hand, I thought of my friend who invited me on the trip to this place featured in my photo in Arizona. Without her, I would not have taken this picture, nor would I have printed this moment. Perhaps I will make this a gift for her, and tell her all about how UV printing could bring such invaluable memories to life.

We were so glad to see how our photos were printed beautifully on the card holders.

Final products

In the last part of this series, Jinyu Wang will introduce you to FabCafe Tokyo.

* The information regarding their services is as of July 2018. It is subject to change without notice. For details, please visit their website below.

Roland DG Tokyo Creative Center

Website: https://www.rolanddg.jp/cc/center_tokyo.html (Japanese)

For Part 1 of this series on Makers' Base Chiba, please visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en/blog/180807-three-fun-places-to-visit-in-tokyo-for-fans-of-customized-goods