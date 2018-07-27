Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Roscan Minerals Corp    ROS.H   CA7768211004

ROSCAN MINERALS CORP (ROS.H)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Greg Isenor Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Roscan Minerals Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - Roscan Minerals Corporation (the "Company") - Mr. Greg Isenor (the "Purchaser"), a director and officer of the Company, announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that he has acquired ownership and control over 3,333,333 units (the "Units") of the Company in connection with a private placement of the Company (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and a one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share. The Company reserves the right to accelerate the expiration of the Warrants, if at any time which is more than four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the trading price of the Common Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.24 or more for at least 20 consecutive trading days, in which case the Company may provide notice to Warrant holders to exercise their Warrants within 10 days following the date of such notice.

Together with the Purchaser's existing holdings of 1,380,000 Common Shares, 1,200,000 Warrants and 4,800,000 optioned shares, and assuming the exercise of the Warrants and the Optioned Shares represents approximately 15.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. The Purchaser has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional common shares of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the common shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on Roscan Minerals Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Greg Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437
Email: [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROSCAN MINERALS CORP
07/27Greg Isenor Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition o..
NE
07/27ROSCAN MINERALS : Greg Isenor Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related t..
AQ
07/26RosCan Minerals Announces Closing of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of ..
NE
07/26ROSCAN MINERALS : Announces Closing of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $..
AQ
07/10RosCan Finalizes Option Agreement to Acquire the Mankouke Permit for Its West..
NE
07/10ROSCAN MINERALS : Finalizes Option Agreement to Acquire the Mankouke Permit for ..
AQ
06/13ROSCAN MINERALS : Pelangio Announces Revisions To Roscan Agreement And Results F..
AQ
06/08CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Dormaa Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement Payme..
NE
06/08CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Dormaa Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement Payme..
AQ
06/08Pelangio Announces Revisions to RosCan Agreement and Results from Final Two D..
AQ
More news
Chart ROSCAN MINERALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Roscan Minerals Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Powell Isenor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McMurdie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher E. O. Irwin Director
David Vaughn Mosher Independent Director
Donald A. Whalen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSCAN MINERALS CORP0.00%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.87%127 229
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.14%127 229
RIO TINTO5.56%97 008
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.30%97 008
ANGLO AMERICAN8.90%31 492
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.