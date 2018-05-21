Rotork : 21/05/2018 Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
Rotork plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary 0.5p shares undertaken by a person closely associated with directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility.
Acquisition of ordinary shares by a person closely associated with Jonathan Davis, Group Finance Director, under a monthly rolling share purchase agreement with the Company.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / closely associated person
|
a)
|
Name
|
Carol Davis
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA with PDMR, Jonathan Mark Davis - Group Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rotork plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AH5RZIHGWRJ718
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary 0.5p shares
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN GB00BVFNZH21
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly acquisition of shares using amounts deducted from net monthly salary of Jonathan Davis.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£3.4504
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
n/a (single transaction)
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-05-21 (GMT)
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Disclaimer
