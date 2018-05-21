Log in
ROTORK (ROR)
Rotork : 21/05/2018 Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/21/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rotork plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary 0.5p shares undertaken by a person closely associated with directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility.

Acquisition of ordinary shares by a person closely associated with Jonathan Davis, Group Finance Director, under a monthly rolling share purchase agreement with the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / closely associated person

a)

Name

Carol Davis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA with PDMR, Jonathan Mark Davis - Group Finance Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Rotork plc

b)

LEI

213800AH5RZIHGWRJ718

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary 0.5p shares

Identification code

ISIN GB00BVFNZH21

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly acquisition of shares using amounts deducted from net monthly salary of Jonathan Davis.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.4504

417

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a (single transaction)

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-05-21 (GMT)

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:09:06 UTC
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 679 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 77,3 M
Finance 2018 23,6 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 38,26
P/E ratio 2019 32,28
EV / Sales 2018 4,49x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 3 069 M
Chart ROTORK
Duration : Period :
Rotork Technical Analysis Chart | ROR | GB00BVFNZH21 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROTORK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin G. Hostetler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Lamb Executive Chairman
Jonathan M. Davis Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTORK32.82%4 119
ATLAS COPCO AB3.05%49 675
FANUC CORP-12.86%44 148
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES6.27%28 395
SMC CORP-6.82%26 731
PARKER HANNIFIN-10.27%23 709
