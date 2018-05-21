Rotork : 21/05/2018 Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rotork plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary 0.5p shares undertaken by a person closely associated with directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility.

Acquisition of ordinary shares by a person closely associated with Jonathan Davis, Group Finance Director, under a monthly rolling share purchase agreement with the Company.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.