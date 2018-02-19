Log in
ROTTNEROS AB
Rottneros : Improving products that...

02/19/2018 | 12:56pm CET

As a specialist in pulp development and production we are always trying to improve our products. Our goal is to make improvements that not only beneﬁt you as a customer, but also the environment. During the past couple of months, we've taken some important steps on this journey.

The Swedish forests stand strong and continue to grow even though pulp production has increased. Our forests play a leading role in shifting towards a sustainable lifestyle and for every tree that is cut down in the Swedish forest industry, two new ones are planted. The processed forests grow better, enhancing the environmental beneﬁts and increasing output. At Rottneros, we see ourselves as a natural part of this sustainable ecosystem.

When we produce high yield pulp in Rottneros Mill, as much as 95 percent of the raw material becomes pulp and sustainable products. One of these products is the molded pulp tray, manu-factured by Rottneros Packaging. As our next step in developing Rottneros Packaging we are building a new produc-tion line.

In our mill in Vallvik, we produce chemical pulp. Not only are 97 percent ofall chemicals recycled but the production also produces enough green energy to fuel the mill. An impressive 99 per cent of fuel used at the mill today is fossil-free.

LENNART EBERLEH

Visit us at rottneros.com

Rottneros AB published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:55:00 UTC.

