Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Route1 Inc    ROI   CA77929Q1081

ROUTE1 INC (ROI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Patent and Trial Appeal Board denies request for IPR rehearing sought by AirWatch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF and TSXV: ROI) (the “Company” or “Route1”), North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced that the Patent and Trial Appeal Board (“PTAB”) of the US Patent and Trademark Office on August 3, 2018 formally denied a request from AirWatch LLC (“AirWatch”) for a rehearing of PTAB’s decision not to institute an inter partes review (“IPR”).

On April 20, 2018 AirWatch had sought a rehearing to the March 20, 2018 decision by PTAB to deny AirWatch’s petition for an inter parties review. 

Route1 filed a complaint against AirWatch in federal court in Delaware on March 27, 2017, alleging that AirWatch is infringing Route1’s U.S. Patent No 7,814,216 (the “’216 Patent”).  The civil action number is 1:17-cv-00331-RGA and was assigned to the Honorable Richard G. Andrews.  On September 22, 2017, AirWatch filed an IPR petition with the PTAB seeking a determination that the claims of the ‘216 Patent are invalid.  Route1 filed its preliminary response to the IPR petition on December 22, 2017.  The PTAB issued its decision determining that AirWatch had not demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that it would prevail in establishing that any claims of the ‘216 patent are invalid and, accordingly, denied the IPR petition. 

About Route1 Inc.
Route1, operating under the tradename GroupMobile, is North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security.  Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.  For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Tony Busseri
CEO, Route1 Inc.
+1 416 814-2635
[email protected]

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2018 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc.  See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1’s intellectual property.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUTE1 INC
04:53pPatent and Trial Appeal Board denies request for IPR rehearing sought by AirW..
GL
07/31Route1 Adopts New Trade Name
GL
07/26ROUTE1 : Markman Hearing Decision Issued
AQ
07/25ROUTE1 : York Group of Companies Hires New President & COO
AQ
07/12Route1 Provides Business Update
GL
07/05ROUTE1 : Announces MobiKEY Offering with Samsung DeX
AQ
06/19ROUTE1 : Announces Investment by Bench Walk Advisors in its Lawsuit Against AirW..
AQ
06/18ROUTE1 : Announces Investment by Bench Walk Advisors in its Lawsuit Against AirW..
AQ
05/29Route1 Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05/23Route1 Announces Q1 2018 Financial Results Notification
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/30Route1 Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/29Route1 reports Q1 results 
04/26Route1 reports Q4 results 
03/28Route1 (ROIUF) Acquires Group Mobile - Slideshow 
03/08Route1 signs definitive agreement to acquire Group Mobile 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tony P. Busseri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian D. Brunetti President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Deane Harris Chairman
Peter F. Chodos Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Yamian Quintero Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROUTE1 INC16
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.82%134 051
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.30%109 906
ACCENTURE4.89%108 234
VMWARE, INC.20.79%61 591
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.56%59 717
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.