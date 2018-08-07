Patent and Trial Appeal Board denies request for IPR rehearing sought by AirWatch

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc . (OTCQB: ROIUF and TSXV: ROI) (the “Company” or “Route1”), North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced that the Patent and Trial Appeal Board (“PTAB”) of the US Patent and Trademark Office on August 3, 2018 formally denied a request from AirWatch LLC (“AirWatch”) for a rehearing of PTAB’s decision not to institute an inter partes review (“IPR”).



On April 20, 2018 AirWatch had sought a rehearing to the March 20, 2018 decision by PTAB to deny AirWatch’s petition for an inter parties review.

Route1 filed a complaint against AirWatch in federal court in Delaware on March 27, 2017, alleging that AirWatch is infringing Route1’s U.S. Patent No 7,814,216 (the “’216 Patent”). The civil action number is 1:17-cv-00331-RGA and was assigned to the Honorable Richard G. Andrews. On September 22, 2017, AirWatch filed an IPR petition with the PTAB seeking a determination that the claims of the ‘216 Patent are invalid. Route1 filed its preliminary response to the IPR petition on December 22, 2017. The PTAB issued its decision determining that AirWatch had not demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that it would prevail in establishing that any claims of the ‘216 patent are invalid and, accordingly, denied the IPR petition.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1, operating under the tradename GroupMobile, is North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com .

