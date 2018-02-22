Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Invitation to an investor teleconference

Log in
02/22/2018 | 01:10pm CET

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                       Company release                   Feb 22, 2018 at 14.10 (EET)

Invitation to an investor teleconference

Rovio arranges an investor call today at 16.00 hrs EET concerning the preliminary information about Rovio's 2017 Q4 and full-year results and outlook for 2018 that the company published this morning.
To join the conference dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to one of the below numbers, using the Participant Passcode listed below.

Participant Passcode: 604839

FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
US: +1 323-794-2558

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Communications



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire
