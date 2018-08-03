Log in
ROYAL BAM GROUP
Royal BAM : XblocPlus in de spotlights

08/03/2018
Het kustwaterbouwkundige team van BAM Infraconsult/DMC was eind juli aanwezig op de International Conference on Coastal Engineering in Baltimore, waar de laatste ontwikkelingen op het gebied van kustwaterbouw worden gedeeld. Hier toonde BAM de jongste innovatie XblocPlus aan het grote publiek. De presentatie van de onderzoeksresultaten van XblocPlus leverde lovende reacties en veel interesse op bij nagenoeg alle toonaangevende wetenschappers op het gebied van kustwaterbouw.

XblocPlus in the spotlights

The coastal engineering team of BAM Infraconsult/DMC was present at the International Conference on Coastal Engineering in Baltimore, where the latest developments in the field of ​​coastal engineering are shared. Here BAM showed its youngest innovation XblocPlus to the public. BAM's presentation of the results of the XblocPlus study were received favorably and received great interest of almost all leading scientists in the field of coastal engineering.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 17:40:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Finance 2018 271 M
Yield 2018 4,34%
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
P/E ratio 2019 6,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 968 M
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,72 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob P. van Wingerden Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik J. Bax Chief Operating Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Klaas S. Wester Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP-9.81%1 122
VINCI-1.91%58 489
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.08%34 722
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.27%27 095
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.51%26 490
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 914
