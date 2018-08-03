Royal BAM : XblocPlus in de spotlights

Het kustwaterbouwkundige team van BAM Infraconsult/DMC was eind juli aanwezig op de International Conference on Coastal Engineering in Baltimore, waar de laatste ontwikkelingen op het gebied van kustwaterbouw worden gedeeld. Hier toonde BAM de jongste innovatie XblocPlus aan het grote publiek. De presentatie van de onderzoeksresultaten van XblocPlus leverde lovende reacties en veel interesse op bij nagenoeg alle toonaangevende wetenschappers op het gebied van kustwaterbouw.

XblocPlus in the spotlights

The coastal engineering team of BAM Infraconsult/DMC was present at the International Conference on Coastal Engineering in Baltimore, where the latest developments in the field of ​​coastal engineering are shared. Here BAM showed its youngest innovation XblocPlus to the public. BAM's presentation of the results of the XblocPlus study were received favorably and received great interest of almost all leading scientists in the field of coastal engineering.