Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Canada : earnings beat market expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:17pm CET
FILE PHOTO - A Royal Bank of Canada sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported first-quarter earnings that were above market expectations helped by a strong performance in wealth management.

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported first-quarter earnings that were above market expectations helped by a strong performance in wealth management.

Canada's biggest bank by market value reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$2.05 for the quarter to Jan. 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.99 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

RBC reported net income of C$3 billion ($2.4 billion), up 7 percent from a year earlier. That included a writedown of C$178 million as a result of a tax overhaul in the United States.

The bank's core personal & commercial banking division produced a 10 percent rise in net income to C$1.5 billion, benefiting from a 6 percent increase in sales of residential mortgages despite concerns over Canada's housing markets.

Canadian authorities have taken a number of steps over the past 18 months to cool overheating housing markets in Vancouver and Toronto, including imposing taxes on foreign buyers. The country's banking regulator in January introduced stricter rules on mortgage lending.

RBC said net income at its wealth management business rose by 39 percent to C$597 billion, benefiting in part from the U.S. tax changes. Net income at its capital markets business rose 13 percent to C$748 million, also benefiting from the U.S. tax changes.

The bank reported an increase of 3 cents in its quarterly dividend to C$0.94 and said it planned to buy back more shares.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
01:27pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Earnings Hit by Tax Charge
DJ
01:17pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : earnings beat market expectations
RE
12:03pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
AQ
12:03pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:02pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : declares dividends
AQ
12:01pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
09:39aMatisse Capital Has $1.53 Million Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (SOR)
AQ
02/21GUGGENHEIM TAXABL MNCPL MNGD DRTN TR : Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Gugge..
AQ
02/21ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC VP of Sales for Caribbean resigns after "uneducated B..
AQ
02/20ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : quaterly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:25aRoyal Bank of Canada reports Q1 results 
02/22Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
02/21A STATUS REPORT ON MY DIVIDEND GROWT : Dividend Yield 5%, Dividend Growth 4% 
02/20Top 10 Canadian Stocks For A Retiree's Portfolio 
02/14ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My January 88-Stock Portfolio Review 
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 41 032 M
EBIT 2018 17 853 M
Net income 2018 11 598 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,47x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | RY | CA7800871021 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 110  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David I. McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Michael H. McCain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-0.43%117 729
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.27%399 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.97%370 748
BANK OF AMERICA8.16%327 856
WELLS FARGO-1.19%294 126
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.42%290 733
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.